People Call For Energy Bill 'Strike' After Record Profits Celebrated By Companies

McDonald's raised the price of a cheeseburger in a key market for the 1st time in 14 years as it warned of 'frequent price increases'
McDonald's has raised the price of its cheeseburgers by 20% in the UK, the first increase in 14 years. The burger giant's CFO warned this week that it was planning "smaller, more frequent price increases." Inflation means the cost of fuel, food, and packaging are soaring, and being passed to...
FOXBusiness
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
BP accused of ‘unfettered profiteering’ as profits triple; company failures surge – business live
Unions criticise oil giant who recorded second-highest profits in its history after Ukraine war drove up energy prices
Oil drillers reap unprecedented profits as Americans struggle
Oil companies swam in record profits over the last few months at a time when many Americans struggled to pay for gasoline, food and other basic necessities.On Friday, Exxon Mobil booked an unprecedented $17.85 billion profit for the second quarter and Chevron made a record $11.62 billion. The sky-high profits come one day after the U.K.'s Shell shattered its own profit record. Soaring energy prices have rattled consumers and become a political flash point. Last month, President Joe Biden said that "Exxon made more money than God this year."Consumers are facing high fuel prices not just at the pump, but...
BP quarterly profits more than treble to 14-year high amid cost of living crisis
BP has revealed that their quarterly earnings have trebled to a 14-year high, as households are struggling to pay for rocketing bills.Oil and gas prices have soared, meaning that BP and their rival Shell have reaped the benefits.BP’s profits hit $8.45bn (£6.9bn) between April and June, more than treble their earnings this time last year.Though the government has introduced rules so oil and gas companies pay an extra 25% on profits made in the UK, BP will not have to pay on the profits made between April and June.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North CarolinaParents of Archie Battersbee appeal to Supreme Court over life support withdrawalStranded boaters celebrate as US Coast Guard helicopter flies overhead
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation.
Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?
The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...
Direct summer one-time $1,000 payments to be sent out in just days in New Mexico
More than 1.11 million residents in New Mexico will begin receiving direct payments in the coming days as an effort by the state government to offer relief amid inflation.
$2,245.62 a second: ExxonMobil scores enormous profit on record gas prices
ExxonMobil and Chevron both reported record massive profits thanks to record gasoline prices during the quarter.
Heineken boosted by higher beer sales despite raising prices
Brewing giant Heineken has revealed that shoppers bought more beer over the past half-year despite raised prices.The company, which also makes Amstel and Birra Moretti, reported a jump in sales and profits over the period to July as a result.The Dutch business revealed total revenues increased by 37% to 16.4 billion euros (£13.7 billion), over the half-year compared with the same period a year earlier, which had seen sales dragged back by pandemic restrictions.Operating profits also jumped, rising by 20.6% to 2.1 billion euros (£1.7 billion) and surpassing analyst expectations.We benefitted from the recovery in Asia Pacific and the on-trade...
Will Sunak or Truss make booming oil and gas firms pay to help consumers? | Larry Elliott
Energy companies have done themselves few favours by helping investors as they benefit from soaring prices
rigzone.com
Shell Makes Record Profits For Two Quarters In A Row
Another Big Oil company, Shell, reported record profits in the second quarter of 2022 due to an increase in oil and gas prices and refining margins. — Another Big Oil company, Shell, reported record profits in the second quarter of 2022 due to an increase in oil and gas prices and refining margins.
Oil firms seem more interested in shareholders than net zero
Analysis: Is the energy industry willing to invest in renewables rather than dividends and buybacks?
Swiss PMI dips slightly but industry stays in growth mode
ZURICH, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss purchasing managers' (PMI) index fell by 1.1 points in July, according to data published on Tuesday, but remained in positive territory despite concerns about rising energy prices and a slowdown in export markets.
rigzone.com
Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
Inflation, gas supply concerns end German services sector rebound -PMI
BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Germany's services sector saw its six-month expansion come to an end in July as higher prices and growing concerns over gas supplies put the brakes on a post-lockdown rebound, a survey showed on Wednesday.
biztoc.com
Oil major BP boosts dividend as quarterly profits jump on high commodity prices
U.K. oil giant BP reports bumper second-quarter profits. Surge in commodity prices prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Environmental campaigners and union groups have condemned Big Oil's profits. They have called on the U.S. government to impose meaningful measures to bring down energy bills. BP also announced a 10% increase...
BP earnings soar as energy firm profits from rising prices
LONDON (AP) — BP’s earnings tripled in the second quarter as the British energy giant profited from oil and natural gas prices that soared after Russia invaded Ukraine. London-based BP said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $8.45 billion from $2.80 billion in the same period a year earlier. The soaring earnings allowed BP to return billions of dollars to shareholders, with the company boosting its dividend by 10% and announcing that it would buy back $3.5 billion in shares. BP said it expects to increase dividends by about 4% annually through 2025. But the good news for BP shareholders was bad news for consumers as soaring energy prices contribute to the cost-of-living crisis in Britain and around the world.
BP profits triple as UK customers face even higher energy bills
People in the United Kingdom should prepare for further rises to their already eye-watering energy bills. The average bill is predicted to rise to £3,600 ($4,397) a year for millions of UK households.
French services growth slowed less than first forecast in July -final PMI
PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Growth in France's services sector weakened by less than initially expected in July, yet inflationary pressures were likely to weigh in the near-term on the euro zone's second-biggest economy, a monthly survey showed on Wednesday.
