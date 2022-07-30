People Call For Energy Bill 'Strike' After Record Profits Celebrated By Companies

BP has revealed that their quarterly earnings have trebled to a 14-year high, as households are struggling to pay for rocketing bills.Oil and gas prices have soared, meaning that BP and their rival Shell have reaped the benefits.BP’s profits hit $8.45bn (£6.9bn) between April and June, more than treble their earnings this time last year.Though the government has introduced rules so oil and gas companies pay an extra 25% on profits made in the UK, BP will not have to pay on the profits made between April and June.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North CarolinaParents of Archie Battersbee appeal to Supreme Court over life support withdrawalStranded boaters celebrate as US Coast Guard helicopter flies overhead

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO