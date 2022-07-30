45th annual Maumee Summer Fair

www.13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Jupmode
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks is in the mood to shop local. Check out his visit to Jupmode in downtown Toledo. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
American Pickleball Tour coming to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Pickleball Tour is making it’s way to Northwest Ohio for the Toledo American Pickleball Tournament. The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 at Glass City Center located at 401 Jefferson Avenue. Organizers say the tournament will start...
Toledo Museum of Art hosts naturalization ceremony
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Museum of Art hosted a naturalization ceremony on Tuesday, August 2. People from all over the world became U.S. and Ohio citizens, even some from war torn countries. “There was war in my country, and I feel I’ve been living here and it’s home....
BGSU hosts the first Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Grade school and college professionals statewide gathered at Bowling Green State University to address hazing, a topic they said has plagued the nation for far too long. “In this nation and virtually every year since 1959 there has been a student death at a college...
Local pastor and his family running a free thrift store in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Generosity is alive and well in our community and this story is a great example of that. Not much in this world is free these days, but everything is free at a special outdoor store in Toledo. It’s run by a local pastor and his family,...
Vernors new black cherry flavor hits store shelves in Michigan, Toledo this week
DETROIT – Vernors is releasing a new flavor of the famous pop for the first time in decades. The black cherry flavor Vernors is hitting store shelves this week in Michigan and Toledo. It’s exclusive to Michigan and in areas surrounding Toledo, Ohio, according to the company. It’s...
Toledo Area Hickory Open comes to Bowling Green
The Michigan Hickory Golf Tour schedules one event in the Toledo area each year. This year the Toledo Area Hickory Open will be played at Stone Ridge Golf Course on Sunday. Approximately 20 golfers from across Michigan and northern Ohio will be competing with their hickory-shafted clubs wearing their plus-fours and argyle socks.
Waterville amphitheater meeting postponed due to large crowd
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Hunter Brucks is a country singer from Maybee, Michigan. He’s also in the business of designing, constructing, and managing outdoor amphitheaters through his businesses H.B. Concerts, Inc. and H.B.C. Management. Brucks wants to have a concert venue up and running in Waterville by June of...
This biggest weekend in BG begins August 18th
It beautiful Bowling Green, it doesn't get any bigger than this: The 55th Annual Tractor Pulling Championships, Firefly Nights, and BGSU move in weekend, will make the weekend of August 18th-22nd one for the history books!. To give us all the details, WGO was joined by Visit BG Ohio Marketing...
FPD Holding Flag City Night Out Event
Flag City Night Out will be this evening at Riverside Park in Findlay. The event is scheduled to go from 6:00 until 9:00 PM. There will be food, live entertainment, demonstrations, children’s activities and more. Kids will have a chance to look at the emergency vehicles and equipment. Also...
From joy to tragedy
Well-known operas brought relevant issues of the time to the stage, highlighting them with music. Mozart critiqued the upper classes in The Marriage of Figaro, social commentary of the time. Modern operas should focus on life’s challenges in the twenty-first century?. Blue, which has its Toledo debut August 26...
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns to Ohio and Kentucky for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
$44,000 in investments for Downtown Tiffin buildings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Architectural Board of Review (ABR) approved two Façade Enhancement Grants for buildings in Downtown Tiffin. The ABR approved a grant of $10,000 for storefront restoration for work at JVC Properties at 71 E Market St. Additionally, a $10,000 grant for masonry repair, soffit, facia,...
House fire in east Toledo Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
TARTA hub closed until further notice
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be closed until further notice. The closure comes after unforeseen circumstances and out of an abundance of caution and care for the safety of its customers and team members. It is due to an issue with the sewer line in the basement.
Bull Thistle Festival returns Saturday
The 46th Annual Bull Thistle Festival will delight Fayette residents and others on Saturday as they celebrate a prickly, flowering weed. The fun will be concentrated at Normal Grove Park on N. Eagle Street, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. “Our festival has something for everyone,” said Brittany Theis, Bull...
Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Detroit Ave and Council St., at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, July 31. According to a report by TPD, upon arrival officers located the victim, Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Craig was transported...
Ohio’s second primary election marked by low turnout
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s second 2022 primary election was marked by low voter turnout in Northwest Ohio on Tuesday. The Lucas County Board of Elections, for example, reports a single-digit percentage of voters turning out to cast a ballot in state House and Senate primary races. As of approximately 7:30 p.m. on election night, the Lucas County BOE reports about 7% turnout. This number is unofficial. You can see an updated percentage as the BOE tabulates votes throughout the night here.
Person shot near Idaho St. & Valleywood Dr.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shot spotter call on Idaho St. and Valleywood Dr., around 9:20 p.m. on Monday night. TPD tells 13abc that an adult had at least one gun shot wound. Additionally, officers and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department treated the victim on scene.
ODH: $6.89 million to address community conditions that impact health
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health and its Office of Health Opportunity announced that $6.89 million will go to 26 organizations. ODH said this will help fund projects designed to address community that impact health and improve the lives of resident in Ohio Health Improvement zones. These...
