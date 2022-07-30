ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Tacoma homicide: One man is dead after shots were fired in a parking lot

By Angelica Relente
 3 days ago

A 39-year-old man died in a parking lot at the 5300 block of South Orchard Street early Saturday morning.

Tacoma Police Department officers responded to a call at 5:23 a.m. regarding two men shooting at each other. When officers arrived at the scene, one of them was “unresponsive on the ground,” according to a statement from the department.

The other man fled the area, according to a news release.

Detectives, crime scene technicians as well as the Tacoma Fire Department responded to the scene. This incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to a news release.

Comments / 18

Gary Huff
3d ago

TACOMA IS BASICALLY A SUBURB , OF SEATTLE IN A FAR LEFT STATE .SEATTLE IS INVADING TACOMA ;AND BASICALLY THAT IS WRONG !NOT TO WORRY ; SENATORMURRAY & CANTWELL , WILL FIX THIS PROBLEM ! come on man .

Reply
5
@realKandy
3d ago

VOTE the people out that "allow" this chaos and confusion to pummel and destroy our people, citys, state and country!

Reply
7
Trey
3d ago

Let me guess.... it says 2 males were involved. I'm sure I know what these 2 males have in common and I'm sure you know too. it's almost always the same characteristics that these type of males have in common. Back in the 90s the Seattle local news stopped talking about these particular characteristics because the same types people were being identified over and over again for these types of crimes.

Reply(3)
4
