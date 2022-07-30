Another Tacoma homicide: One man is dead after shots were fired in a parking lot

A 39-year-old man died in a parking lot at the 5300 block of South Orchard Street early Saturday morning.

Tacoma Police Department officers responded to a call at 5:23 a.m. regarding two men shooting at each other. When officers arrived at the scene, one of them was “unresponsive on the ground,” according to a statement from the department.

The other man fled the area, according to a news release.

Detectives, crime scene technicians as well as the Tacoma Fire Department responded to the scene. This incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to a news release.