Tour de France: Annemiek van Vleuten takes yellow jersey with dominant solo ride (video)

Cyclist Flies Over Barrier and Into Crowd During U.K. Race
The U.K.’s Commonwealth Games canceled cycling for the morning after a massive crash that sent one competitor over the barrier into the crowd and two more to the hospital with him. The Daily Mail reports that several spectators were also injured in the Sunday morning pileup at the Lee Valley velodrome. England’s Matt Walls was trying to avoid cyclists who had crashed and scattered across the banking when he catapulted into the front row, where a family with small children was sitting. Matt Bostock was taken off on a stretcher and Canada’s Derek Gee landed hard and was also brought to the hospital.
Watch: Commonwealth Games track cycling - Kenny looks for first gold of Games
Kaylee McKeown and Kylie Masse are expected to dominate this one but Minna Atherton has had a storming first 100m. She leads... A race packed full of talent. More British medals to come? They're off!. Swimming. Women’s 200m backstroke final (19:13 BST) And there could be more coming for...
What it's like to watch the women's Tour de France, for the only American to win it
Anyone wondering how big a deal it is that women once again have their own Tour de France should consider this: Marianne Martin — who won the race in 1984 — says this year's event made her want to be back out on the road, racing again, for the first time in years.
On this day in 2014: Lizzie Armitstead and Geraint Thomas win Commonwealth gold
Lizzie Armitstead and Geraint Thomas won gold in the road races on the final day of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on this day in 2014.Armitstead – now Lizzie Deignan – led an England one-two ahead of retiring team-mate Emma Pooley in an exciting women’s race.Pooley, in her last race before switching to endurance triathlons, played a brilliant selfless role in the 98-kilometres event – seven laps of a 14km undulating course – and finished with silver as 25-year-old Armitstead triumphed.“I just feel like I deserve it,” said the Otley rider, who claimed silver behind Australia’s Rochelle Gilmore in Delhi...
McKeon Dazzles In Commonwealth Pool As Kenny Wins Emotional Cycling Gold
Australian swim sensation Emma McKeon won a record-extending 12th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Monday as cycling star Laura Kenny finished her campaign with an emotional gold. It was another night of domination in the Birmingham pool for Australia, who now have 16 golds at the Sandwell Aquatics...
What time is the Women’s Euro final tonight? Kick-off and TV channel for England vs Germany
England face Germany in the final of Euro 2022 on Sunday.The Lionesses have captured the imagination of the nation on their scintillating run all the way to Wembley. Austria and Northern Ireland were seen off either side of the 8-0 thrashing of Norway in the group stages before the nerve-shredding extra-time victory over Spain in the quarter-final.Number two ranked Sweden proved no match in the semi-finals either with Sarina Wiegman's side cruising to a 4-0 win in Sheffield on Tuesday night. Now only one more match separates them from a first major trophy and a first for either the...
England 2-1 Germany (aet): Women’s Euro 2022 final – as it happened
Chloe Kelly toe-poked the winner, and her first international tournament goal, in extra time at Wembley to guide England to their first ever European Championship
Eilish McColgan column: 'How has Scotland developed athletics stars?'
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. Scotland has seen a gold rush of world-class athletes over the last few years. But how has our wee nation managed to become a powerhouse in middle-distance running on a global stage?
Dame Laura Kenny secures scratch race gold for England at Commonwealth Games
Dame Laura Kenny delivered Commonwealth gold for England on the final day of track cycling in the Lee Valley VeloPark.A late burst of speed saw Kenny overhaul Great Britain team-mate Neah Evans and then hold off New Zealand’s Michaela Drummond and Canada’s Maggie Coles-Lyster at the end of a crash-interrupted women’s scratch race.Kenny had downplayed her form over the weekend, claiming to be the weakest link in England’s bronze-winning team pursuit squad before finishing a lowly 13th in Sunday’s points race, but found the pace needed to claim her first Commonwealth gold since Glasgow in 2014.England's first gold on the...
Prix Rothschild: Saffron Beach heads to Deauville and can book ticket to Breeders' Cup with victory over Tenebrism
Jane Chapple-Hyam has no qualms about Saffron Beach heading to Kentucky for the Breeders' Cup should she successfully come through her latest examination in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Racing. The four-year-old daughter of New Bay has won three of her last four outings,...
Motor racing-Portuguese GP to open 2023 MotoGP season
Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Portuguese Grand Prix will be the MotoGP's season-opening race in 2023, organisers said on Tuesday. Qatar has opened the MotoGP season since 2007, apart from 2020 when the race was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Breen dethrones reigning champion Sophie Hahn to claim gold for Wales in the women's T37/38 100m... while Hannah Cockroft secures her first Commonwealth Gold in the T33/34 100m final
Olivia Breen dethroned reigning champion Sophie Hahn to claim gold in the women's T37/38 100m on Tuesday evening. Breen recorded a personal best of 12.83s to bring home Wales' third gold medal of the Commonwealth Games so far. Her impressive effort saw Hahn come in second - claiming another silver...
Hege Riise: Former England interim boss and Team GB manager appointed Norway coach
Former England interim and Team GB manager Hege Riise has been appointed as Norway's new head coach. The 53-year-old has taken over from Swede Martin Sjogren after Norway's early exit from Euro 2022. Sjogren oversaw Norway's embarrassing 8-0 thrashing by England and disappointing 1-0 defeat to Austria at the finals.
Annemiek van Vleuten takes final stage by 30 seconds to win women's Tour de France
PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France -- Veteran rider Annemiek van Vleuten won the women's Tour de France for the first time on Sunday after clinching the eighth and final stage in style. Van Vleuten, 39, won the stage by 30 seconds over Dutch countrywoman Demi Vollering, who also finished the...
England win Women's Euro 2022 on home soil behind Chloe Kelly's scrappy extra-time goal against Germany
England were crowned European champions on home soil for the first time in the history of the program. The Lionesses needed extra time to defeat Germany, 2-1, to capture the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro title in front of a packed Wembley Stadium with 87,192 fans in attendance -- the largest crowd for any UEFA international competition.
