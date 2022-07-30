ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There will be rivalry: English-German families get ready for Euros showdown

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
English-German families are facing “divided loyalties” as England gear up to face Germany in the Euro 2022 final.

The teams go head to head at Wembley on Sunday evening at 5pm, with the hosts aiming for their first major trophy, while Germany seek a ninth European Championship title.

The game will be watched by millions, including English-German families up and down the country who are preparing for a tense showdown.

Darren Smeed and his German wife, Tiffany Smeed will be watching the final together. (Darren Smeed/PA)

Darren Smeed, 56, is hoping the Lionesses will come out on top, while his German wife, Tiffany, has said Sunday’s final will be a “win-win situation”.

The couple, who have been married for 20 years, plan to watch the match at Mr Smeed’s parents’ house in Suffolk.

Mrs Smeed, 46, told the PA news agency: “I was hoping that either Germany or England would make it to the finals and now that they both have, it’s a win-win situation for me.

“I feel like I am half English anyway but when I saw that Germany had made it to the final I was very, very happy.

“I hope that Germany will win tomorrow but if England plays a better game then I’ll be pleased with that.”

Despite supporting opposing teams, the Smeeds said they will be celebrating the popularity of the Euros 2022 regardless of the outcome.

With the old rivalry between Germany and England, I know Sunday will be a well-publicised game.

“There will be friendly rivalry but with English football we never know whether we’re going to win or lose or what’s going to happen,” Mr Smeed told PA.

“With the old rivalry between Germany and England, I know Sunday will be a well-publicised game.

“Hopefully the match will do a lot to stimulate and inspire the younger generation.

“At the end of the day, that’s what we will be celebrating regardless of the result.”

Austin Elliot, a 60-year-old university lecturer from Manchester, is married to his wife Anita, who is from Bavaria in Germany.

And while his wife and 14-year-old son “are completely indifferent to football”, Mr Elliot will watch the game with his 18-year-old daughter, Sophie, who he says will have “divided loyalties”.

“She will have slightly divided loyalties because she plays for a team in Britain and knows who the players are,” Mr Elliot told PA.

“But at the same time, she’s got a German shirt sent to her by her German family.

“Sophie and I have watched all the games. She has played football since she was eight or nine and she’s become more serious about it in the last couple of years, training twice a week.

“She says it’s a win-win and that she’s not going to be bothered about who wins, whereas I will be disappointed if England lose.”

Ben Stebbings, Sarah Stebbings and their dog Mabel. (Ben Stebbings/PA)

Ben Stebbings, 32, from Herefordshire, and his wife Sarah Stebbings, 33, who grew up in Bavaria to English parents, live in Winchester and will be watching the match together.

Despite growing up in Germany – and her mother teaching several Bayern Munich players including Thomas Muller – Sarah is likely to be supporting England.

Mr Stebbings said: “She’s happy either way, she supports both usually. Normally England don’t do to well at major events so she ends up supporting because they fare much better.

“If Germany score, I don’t think she’ll be too upset. Deep down I think she wants England to win. I don’t think there will be too much falling out.”

Meanwhile, Katja, 45, from Munich, and her Scottish-English husband Neil, 63, plan to watch the match together in their Worcestershire home.

Katja, a writer and office assistant, said: “Last year, when the men’s teams were playing, I watched it upstairs in the bedroom and he watched it in the lounge.

“When England beat Germany, I cried for 15 minutes afterwards. He tried to cheer me up. I know it wasn’t his fault but I slightly blamed it on him.

“He is very peaceful about it and he even claims that he supports Germany for me, but I’m not sure if that’s true. He’ll say ‘come on Germany’ but I think he wouldn’t mind if England win.”

newschain

Lionesses’ Euro success can inspire England at World Cup – Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe believes watching England win the Women’s Euro will make their male counterparts hungrier for success at the World Cup in Qatar. While Gareth Southgate’s side reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and lost on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final last summer, the Lionesses went one better at the weekend.
SPORTS
newschain

Alessia Russo’s Euro 2022 boots to be displayed in the Tower of London

Alessia Russo has handed over her match-worn Euro 2022 boots to the Tower of London to be displayed alongside the nation’s treasures. History was made on Sunday as England won a major tournament final – men’s or women’s – for the first time since 1966, beating Germany 2-1 in extra time at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.
SOCCER
newschain

Ticket sales for Lionesses’ United States friendly top 65,000 in under 24 hours

Ticket sales for England’s planned Wembley clash against the United States in October have reached 65,000 in less than 24 hours. The Football Association announced at 2pm on Tuesday that the Lionesses would return to the scene of Sunday’s Euro 2022 triumph to take on reigning world champions the USA on October 7, subject to having secured World Cup qualification in September.
SOCCER
newschain

England fans asked to help name beaver kits in honour of Lionesses

The National Trust is asking football fans to name two newborn beaver kits after members of the Lionesses squad in the wake of their historic Euro 2022 win. A family of beavers on the Holnicote Estate in Somerset welcomed two new arrivals in the spring. Three kits have been born...
SPORTS
newschain

Man in crown court charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street. Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. The 22-year-old was remanded into...
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Archie Battersbee’s treatment to be withdrawn after Court of Appeal ruling

Archie Battersbee’s life support will be terminated on Tuesday after a last-ditch bid for the withdrawal of the 12-year-old’s treatment to be further postponed was rejected by the Court of Appeal. Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee made an urgent application to the United Nations (UN) Committee on the...
POLITICS
newschain

Premier League players to no longer take the knee ahead of every match

Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but remain committed to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination. The gesture, which started in June 2020 in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used in specific moments throughout the forthcoming campaign in order to “amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Eoin Morgan backs England to challenge for T20 World Cup despite struggles

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has “100 per cent faith” the side can revive their fortunes in time for the T20 World Cup following an underwhelming start to a new era under Matthew Mott. England on Sunday slipped to their joint-heaviest defeat in the 20-over format – a...
SPORTS
newschain

Dundee United manager Jack Ross focused on progression past AZ Alkmaar

Bullish Jack Ross insists Dundee United are fully intent on progressing past AZ Alkmaar as opposed to simply enjoying the experience of facing the highly-regarded Dutch side. The Tannadice club play their first European match in a decade when they host the Eredivisie outfit in the first leg of their Conference League third qualifying round tie on Thursday.
SOCCER
newschain

William, Kate and Charlotte enjoy packed day of Commonwealth Games events

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat with a grinning Princess Charlotte as they enjoyed a packed day of Commonwealth Games sport. William and Kate arrived first at the aquatics centre in Sandwell, West Midlands, on Tuesday shortly after the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise and James.
SPORTS
newschain

Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold

Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track. Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five....
SPORTS
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

Young fans in Aylesbury celebrate success of former player Ellen White

Girls from England forward Ellen White’s former football club have hailed her as an “inspiration”, as they celebrated England’s historic win at Euro 2022. Ellen White was instrumental in England’s efforts in the tournament, although her quest to match Wayne Rooney’s record for goals scored for the national team was brought to an end after she was substituted at the start of the second half.
SPORTS
newschain

France’s second heatwave of the year leaves Paris sweltering

Regional authorities in the French capital Paris have warned residents to be vigilant, with temperatures soaring to 36C. In a tweet, the Ile-de-France prefecture also asked residents to moderate their water consumption amid a “major dry spell”. Elsewhere in France, some 27 departments have now been placed on...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Calls for men’s football to learn from women after Lionesses’ success

Calls are being made for men’s football to learn from the women’s game and focus on “passion rather than poison” following England’s Euros success. The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley on Sunday to win the Euros in front of a jubilant crowd, with no reports of any trouble.
UEFA
newschain

Football rumours: Phil Foden agrees new Manchester City deal

Phil Foden and Manchester City have reportedly agreed terms on a new contract for the 22-year-old midfielder. The Daily Mail says the two parties have negotiated a deal worth around £225,000 a week – more than seven times his current salary. The contract is rumoured to be for six years, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.
PREMIER LEAGUE

