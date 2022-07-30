ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough bemoans ‘schoolboy’ errors in defeat to Salford

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNbzP_0gyrBHF200

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough was frustrated by the way his side performed in their 2-0 loss at Salford on the opening day of the new League Two season.

Two first-half strikes put the game firmly in Salford’s favour against last season’s beaten play-off finalists, but Clough believes that both were ‘schoolboy’ goals to concede.

“The result was extremely poor; our performance wasn’t much better,” Clough said.

“The two goals we conceded were schoolboy goals, as I would call them. We had opportunities to get back into the game and we didn’t manage to take at least one of them.

“We didn’t do very much of what we’ve been doing for the last three or four weeks in pre-season. We played more long balls in the first 20 minutes than we have done in the last three weeks.”

Stags keeper Christy Pym was making his debut after joining on loan from Peterborough and his performance helped prevent Salford scoring more.

However, Clough was not pleased with the rest of his team.

“Apart from Christy Pym, I wouldn’t say there was anybody who covered themselves in glory today,” he said.

“I think our top goalscorer from last season Rhys Oates didn’t play very well, certainly, but he’s not alone in that.”

In Neil Wood’s first competitive game in charge of Salford, the Ammies took a fifth-minute lead when debutant Callum Hendry latched on to a Brandon Thomas-Asante’s ball to slot home.

Thomas-Asante then turned goalscorer in the 27th minute when he fired past Pym after being put through by Conor McAleny, and there was no way back for Mansfield after that.

“I think Brandon’s got a lot of energy and both him and Callum did a lot of good work,” Woods said of his forwards’ performances. “They were very good out of possession. I’m very pleased, they were very good goals.

“Callum took his goal very well and then Brandon’s was an excellent finish. Very pleasing to see those two get off the mark.”

Woods was also pleased by the way in which his side stayed resilient to hold on to their lead throughout the second half against a side who were among the best in League Two last season.

He added: “We’ve looked strong all pre-season defensively, we’ve looked really solid. We knew what we needed to do to stop them playing. We knew we were going to have to defend crosses which we did very well.

“I’m not sure if it’s a statement win but when you look at Mansfield last season, they had a really good season last year, if you look at that then it’s a good win.

“It’s one win at the moment so we won’t get carried away.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Dundee United manager Jack Ross focused on progression past AZ Alkmaar

Bullish Jack Ross insists Dundee United are fully intent on progressing past AZ Alkmaar as opposed to simply enjoying the experience of facing the highly-regarded Dutch side. The Tannadice club play their first European match in a decade when they host the Eredivisie outfit in the first leg of their Conference League third qualifying round tie on Thursday.
SOCCER
newschain

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson interested in re-signing Martin Boyle

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson is interested in bringing Martin Boyle back to Easter Road. The 29-year-old Australia attacker left the Hibees in January to join Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly for a reported fee of £3million. Al-Faisaly were relegated from the Saudi Pro League and it was recently reported...
SOCCER
newschain

Jack Ross ‘absolutely thrilled’ after Jamie McGrath joins Dundee United on loan

Jack Ross got his man at last after Jamie McGrath joined Dundee United on loan from English Championship side Wigan Athletic until the end of the season. The Tannadice boss was close to signing the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international from St Mirren when he was in charge of Hibernian last August before a last-minute snag on deadline day prevented the transfer from happening.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Clough
Person
Conor Mcaleny
Person
Neil Wood
Person
Rhys Oates
Person
Christy Pym
Person
Callum Hendry
newschain

Man in crown court charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street. Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. The 22-year-old was remanded into...
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Archie Battersbee’s treatment to be withdrawn after Court of Appeal ruling

Archie Battersbee’s life support will be terminated on Tuesday after a last-ditch bid for the withdrawal of the 12-year-old’s treatment to be further postponed was rejected by the Court of Appeal. Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee made an urgent application to the United Nations (UN) Committee on the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salford
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

Football rumours: Phil Foden agrees new Manchester City deal

Phil Foden and Manchester City have reportedly agreed terms on a new contract for the 22-year-old midfielder. The Daily Mail says the two parties have negotiated a deal worth around £225,000 a week – more than seven times his current salary. The contract is rumoured to be for six years, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Premier League players to no longer take the knee ahead of every match

Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but remain committed to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination. The gesture, which started in June 2020 in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used in specific moments throughout the forthcoming campaign in order to “amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Man remanded in custody charged with murder of young mother

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a young mother who was last seen 10 days ago. Gary Bennett, 36, is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Madison Wright in Basildon between July 22 and July 25. The defendant, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, dabbed his eyes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Alessia Russo’s Euro 2022 boots to be displayed in the Tower of London

Alessia Russo has handed over her match-worn Euro 2022 boots to the Tower of London to be displayed alongside the nation’s treasures. History was made on Sunday as England won a major tournament final – men’s or women’s – for the first time since 1966, beating Germany 2-1 in extra time at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.
SOCCER
newschain

Calls for men’s football to learn from women after Lionesses’ success

Calls are being made for men’s football to learn from the women’s game and focus on “passion rather than poison” following England’s Euros success. The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley on Sunday to win the Euros in front of a jubilant crowd, with no reports of any trouble.
UEFA
newschain

Manchester United Supporters Trust open consultation on Fan Share scheme

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) have begun a consultation process with members over proposals for the creation of a new Fan Share scheme. Initial reaction is understood to be “overwhelmingly positive” but all MUST members will be balloted by August 9 before the proposals can be sent to the Manchester United board for approval.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

England fans asked to help name beaver kits in honour of Lionesses

The National Trust is asking football fans to name two newborn beaver kits after members of the Lionesses squad in the wake of their historic Euro 2022 win. A family of beavers on the Holnicote Estate in Somerset welcomed two new arrivals in the spring. Three kits have been born...
SPORTS
newschain

Ukraine nuclear plant ‘completely out of control’

The UN nuclear chief has warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the complex to stabilise the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. Rafael Grossi,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy