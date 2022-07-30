Pasadena police shoot, kill carjacking suspect after pursuit

Pasadena police shot and killed a suspect wanted for an armed carjacking following a pursuit early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. on the 600 block of North Lake Avenue.

Officers from the Pasadena Police Department were in pursuit of the driver in a white minivan, but when the chase came to an end at a strip mall, some type of altercation occurred which ended with police shooting and killing the suspect.

It’s unclear how many officers fired at the suspect or how many times the man was hit, but video from the scene appeared to show police firing several rounds through the windshield of the minivan. Prior to that, the man could be seen holding a handgun to his own head.

The circumstances that led up to police opening fire is unclear at this time and the driver’s identity has not yet been released.

A woman who identified herself as the suspect’s mother told KTLA that her son was struggling with substance addiction and his mental health. She said he sent her a cryptic text Friday night that read: “It’s over. I love you. Watch the news.”

No police officers were injured in the shooting, the Police Department said, but a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was injured during the pursuit, which began in the San Gabriel Valley.

Deputies from the Temple City station began pursuing the minivan after a report of a stolen vehicle in Pasadena. The vehicle was spotted in Rosemead, which led to sheriff’s deputies engaging in a pursuit.

As they followed the man’s car near the 10 Freeway on Rosemead Boulevard, a deputy’s cruiser crashed into the side of an uninvolved Audi sedan near the intersection of Rosemead and Glendon Way.

The deputy was removed from the vehicle, given a neck brace and loaded into an ambulance. He was in stable condition was expected to be OK. The driver of the uninvolved vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies later canceled their pursuit after the vehicle was picked up by Pasadena police, which led to Saturday morning’s shooting.

The Pasadena Police Department Robbery Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 626-744-4241. You can also submit an anonymous tip online .

