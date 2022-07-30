ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Pasadena police shoot, kill carjacking suspect after pursuit

By Travis Schlepp, Gene Kang, Erin Myers
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ZD1n_0gyrBA3x00

Pasadena police shot and killed a suspect wanted for an armed carjacking following a pursuit early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. on the 600 block of North Lake Avenue.

Officers from the Pasadena Police Department were in pursuit of the driver in a white minivan, but when the chase came to an end at a strip mall, some type of altercation occurred which ended with police shooting and killing the suspect.

It’s unclear how many officers fired at the suspect or how many times the man was hit, but video from the scene appeared to show police firing several rounds through the windshield of the minivan. Prior to that, the man could be seen holding a handgun to his own head.

The circumstances that led up to police opening fire is unclear at this time and the driver’s identity has not yet been released.

A woman who identified herself as the suspect’s mother told KTLA that her son was struggling with substance addiction and his mental health. She said he sent her a cryptic text Friday night that read: “It’s over. I love you. Watch the news.”

No police officers were injured in the shooting, the Police Department said, but a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was injured during the pursuit, which began in the San Gabriel Valley.

Deputies from the Temple City station began pursuing the minivan after a report of a stolen vehicle in Pasadena. The vehicle was spotted in Rosemead, which led to sheriff’s deputies engaging in a pursuit.

As they followed the man’s car near the 10 Freeway on Rosemead Boulevard, a deputy’s cruiser crashed into the side of an uninvolved Audi sedan near the intersection of Rosemead and Glendon Way.

The deputy was removed from the vehicle, given a neck brace and loaded into an ambulance. He was in stable condition was expected to be OK. The driver of the uninvolved vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies later canceled their pursuit after the vehicle was picked up by Pasadena police, which led to Saturday morning’s shooting.

The Pasadena Police Department Robbery Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 626-744-4241. You can also submit an anonymous tip online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

4spdgirl
3d ago

I am so tried of the crime. Glad there is a positive ending here. Not the politically correct thing to say and it is sad. But don't steal cars your actions have consequences

Reply
2
Related
KTLA

Suspect in shooting near Hollywood Farmers’ Market charged

A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting near the Hollywood Farmers’ Market over the weekend, officials announced Tuesday. Joseph DeLaCruz faces one felony count each of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, first-degree burglary with person present, criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition, vandalism causing […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Sunland

An investigation is underway after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Sunland early Tuesday. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. A parked vehicle was found at the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Brutal crowbar attack caught on video in Lynwood

A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities. The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his […]
LYNWOOD, CA
KTLA

Police: Domestic violence suspect hits, kills 2 pedestrians in South L.A.

A man wanted following multiple reports of domestic violence was arrested by Los Angeles police officers Tuesday after he allegedly struck and killed two pedestrians while speeding. Police originally responded to the 4300 block of Figueroa Street around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic violence incident. While at the scene, police found no […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Police Shooting#Mental Health#Ktla#The Police Department
foxla.com

Riverside PD sergeant killed in off-duty crash

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A sergeant with the Riverside Police Department was killed while off-duty in a crash Monday night, officials said. The fallen officer was identified by the Riverside Police Department as Sgt. Matt Lewis. He grew up in Riverside and was a 25-year veteran of the force. According...
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

LAPD seeks public's help solving man’s mysterious death in Tujunga

TUJUNGA, Calif. - The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s assistance with information in helping solve a man’s mysterious death in Tujunga overnight. Officers responded to the scene in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard, near the intersection of McVine Avenue, just before 1 a.m. after someone reported what appeared to be a person sleeping in their car in the driver's seat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Police Update on Homicide of Eric Thomas

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On May 2, 2022, at about 8:42 pm, officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to the 1700 block of N. Fair Oaks Ave after receiving 9-1-1 calls and an alert of “Shots Fired” from the recently activated “ShotSpotter” gunfire detection system.
KTLA

1 killed, 3 injured in Paramount shooting

One man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Paramount Monday, officials said. The shooting was reported about 11:10 a.m. along the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were taken to […]
PARAMOUNT, CA
KTLA

1 detained following shooting in downtown L.A.

Police detained one person in connection to a shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday evening. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of E. 12th and S. Main streets. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department set up a perimeter in downtown to search for the suspected shooter. One person was transported to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Burglary at Crestline Christian Camp leads to 3 arrests in Crestline

Authorities made three arrests recently in connection with a burglary that took place in July at a Christian camp in Crestline. The Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station was contacted about a burglary at the Thousand Pines Christian Camp located in the 300 block of South Thousand Pines Road near Lake Gregory on July 20. Multiple items […]
CRESTLINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed by Pasadena police

PASADENA – An armed carjacking suspect shot to death by Pasadena police Saturday at the end of a vehicle pursuit was a Montebello resident. Adam Youines was 35 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Officers pursued Youines at about 2:25 a.m., with the chase ending in the...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Man killed in South L.A. industrial accident

A man died after a skid-steer loader apparently fell on him in South Los Angeles Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 9:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 81st Street in the Manchester Square neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The machine fell on the worker as he was attempting to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Teenager is shot while sitting in his car and dies two days later

A teenager sitting in his car was shot during an incident in Highland, and he died two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 28 at about 5:28 p.m., deputies with the Highland Police Department responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Del Rosa Avenue in response to several reports of shots fired and a traffic collision.
HIGHLAND, CA
foxla.com

Driver in suspected stolen car arrested after CHP pursuit

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit in a suspected stolen car through the San Fernando Valley Sunday has been arrested. The pursuit originally started in the El Monte area with the Los Angeles Police Department. The car continued traveling westbound then headed north into the Van Nuys area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Homeless man arrested for murder

A fight at the Main Library in Downtown Santa Monica has resulted in the arrest of a homeless man for murder. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the suspect (Quade Larry Colbert) and the unidentified victim were speaking at about 7:18 p.m. on July in the north courtyard of the Main Library when Colbert drew a knife and stabbed the victim twice.
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Santa Ana police detective charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to whom he thought was 14-year-old girl

A Santa Ana police detective has been charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to a person who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, authorities announced Tuesday. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, faces one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a victim believed to be under the age of 18, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s […]
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

63K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy