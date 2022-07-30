Motorcyclist killed in late Friday night Port Arthur crash, police say

www.12newsnow.com
Port Arthur News
Area man jailed for intoxication manslaughter after wreck that killed Port Arthur city employee
The City of Port Arthur is mourning the death of an employee following a motorcycle crash this weekend. James Addison, 47, died just after midnight Saturday in a crash in the 100 block of Gulfway Drive. The wreck involved a motorcycle, driven by Addison, and a vehicle. Addison was pronounced...
Port Arthur News
Victim of fatal motorcycle wreck this weekend was Port Arthur city employee
The City of Port Arthur is mourning the death of an employee following a motorcycle crash overnight Friday. James Addison, 47, died just after midnight Saturday in a crash in the 100 block of Gulfway Drive. The wreck involved a motorcycle, driven by Addison, and a vehicle. Addison was pronounced...
KFDM-TV
Man charged with Intoxication Manslaughter in crash that killed motorcycle driver
PORT ARTHUR — A man is charged with Intoxication Manslaughter in a crash that killed a motorcycle driver who worked for the city of Port Arthur, according to information Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The car collided with the motorcycle at about 11:40...
Trial for man accused of shooting victim in both legs at Louis Manor Apartments set to begin soon
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The trial for a man accused of shooting a victim in both their legs at the Louis Manor Apartments in Port Arthur is set to begin soon. Sean Girratana Flythe is charged with aggravated assault after a 2019 shooting left a man injured. Investigators believe Flythe was involved in a disturbance at the apartment complex that ended when police arrived, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Suspect facing murder charge after deadly Beaumont shooting has bond lowered
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old man who is facing a felony charge after a deadly Beaumont shooting had his bond reduced by more than $100,000. (Editor's note: The above video is from a May 29, 2022 newscast.) Isaiah Brewer is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death...
No injuries reported after 5-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 near Boyt Road exit
BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a multi-vehicle wreck that occurred on Monday. The wreck happened on Interstate 10 near the Boyt Road exit. Troopers believe that at 12:30 p.m. multiple vehicles were traveling east and had to slow down because a trailer caught fire, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
kogt.com
Man Cleared In Case
Monday morning the Orange Police Dept. released a photo and the following information to KOGT, “During the early morning hours of June 20, 2022, an unknown male suspect climbed in through the roof of Northway shopping center and damaged the building. A camera on the property captured the suspect.”
fox4beaumont.com
Groves woman charged with DWI following crash with Port Arthur police officers
PORT ARTHUR — Information below from Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS):. JEFFERSON COUNTY - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Turtle Creek Drive and Anchor Drive. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that on July 29, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a...
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Vehicle Burglary Case
Lake Charles, Louisiana – According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 6600 block of Sun Meadow Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between July 25th at midnight and July 29th at 11:15 pm. CPSO is asking anyone with information...
71-year-old woman charged for driving while intoxicated after Friday night wreck leaves two Port Arthur Police officers injured
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 71-year-old woman was arrested and charged after two Port Arthur Police officers were injured in a Friday nigh crash. The wreck happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. A 2015 Port Arthur Police Department Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on Turtle Creek Drive, and a 2018 Cadillac SUV was traveling southbound on Anchor Drive.
fox4beaumont.com
BFD: Welding on A/C unit sparked fire that destroyed Central City Baptist Church
BEAUMONT — Investigators with the Beaumont Fire Department are providing new information to KFDM/Fox 4 about the cause of a fire that destroyed a Baptist church. The fire gutted Central City Baptist Church on Franklin at Avenue E last Monday night, July 25. No one was hurt. Captain Terence...
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Can you drive too slow on the highway?
Don for Port Arthur asks: I have a question about people driving 55-60 mph in the left hand lane on the highway. I see this all the time and it doesn’t make any sense to me because it ties up the traffic flow. The other day I observed someone driving slowly in the left lane, so I passed him up in the right lane, and got in front of him in the left lane and slowed down. He passed me back and got in front of me again in the left lane going 60mph. What can be done about this?
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police respond to Merit Inn Motel after report of theft
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police were at the Merit Inn on I-10 after, investigators say, an unarmed man stole money from the cash register. It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday. Stay with KFDM/Fox 4 for updates.
Texas Rangers complete investigation into officer-involved shooting that left 1 man dead in Port Neches
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Texas Rangers has completed its investigation into the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 21-year-old. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a July 6, 2022 newscast.) On July 5, Trevon Darion Hull was shot and killed by two Port Neches Police...
KFDM-TV
Update: Elderly Beaumont man who went missing is found
Beaumont police say 83-year-old Jesus Abrego-Vega Sr. has been found. Abrego-Vega Sr., of Beaumont, went missing on Friday, July 29, when he was last seen in the 8600 block of Washington. On Sunday, Beaumont police reported that Abrego-Vega Sr. had been located. Police say he suffers from Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, high...
16-year-old driver cited by DPS following crash that injured 5 Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD students
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old driver has been cited following a crash that injured him and four other Little Cypress-Mauriceville Independent Consolidated School District students Wednesday morning. The crash happened Wednesday morning on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County. The 2018 Ram pickup was traveling northeast...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont church holds first service since church building destroyed in fire
BEAUMONT — A Beaumont church that was destroyed in a fire about a week ago was set to open its doors Sunday. Although there aren't any doors to open at Central City Baptist Church on Franklin and Avenue E, the congregation still gathered for a Sunday church service in a lot across the street from the church.
Man accused of kidnapping 15-year-old girl out of Liberty County arrested in Colorado
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the arrest of a man who is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl out of Liberty County. It began on July 7, 2022. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a girl had run away and was last seen on July 6, 2022 at her residence in the Tarkington area.
Lake Charles American Press
7/29: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Mark Alan Hayden Jr., 35, 620 S. Kent Drive, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery, strangulation; domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; aggravated assault; home invasion; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; violations of protective orders; resisting an officer. Corey Michael...
