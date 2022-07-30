ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Merced police investigate after female pedestrian is hurt in Friday night hit-and-run

By Shawn Jansen
 3 days ago

The Merced Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident that injured a female pedestrian on Friday night in Merced.

Merced police officers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run in the 1700 block of R Street at 11:19 p.m., according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department .

The victim was taken to an area trauma center and is in stable condition.

The suspect ran over the pedestrian as she was crossing the street near the crosswalk, according to police.

The vehicle has been described as a dark green sedan with front-end damage. It was last seen going south on R Street toward West 16th Street.

Merced police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Officer M. Calcagno at 209-385-6905 or calcagnom@cityofmerced.org .

Guest
3d ago

Do they know the age of the victim?? Or ethnicity??? Curious. Really hoping it isn’t someone i think I could be 🥺 obviously it’s so upsetting regardless but just wanted to know

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

