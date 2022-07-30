Merced police investigate after female pedestrian is hurt in Friday night hit-and-run

The Merced Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident that injured a female pedestrian on Friday night in Merced.

Merced police officers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run in the 1700 block of R Street at 11:19 p.m., according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department .

The victim was taken to an area trauma center and is in stable condition.

The suspect ran over the pedestrian as she was crossing the street near the crosswalk, according to police.

The vehicle has been described as a dark green sedan with front-end damage. It was last seen going south on R Street toward West 16th Street.

Merced police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Officer M. Calcagno at 209-385-6905 or calcagnom@cityofmerced.org .