Images of the Week: Beyoncé Releases Renaissance

Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’
New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
Olivia Rodrigo Puts Her Spin on the Dress Brand of the Year
Nensi Dojaka has won plaudits for her conceal-and-reveal minidresses and bodysuits. Last year, the fashion search engine Lyst revealed her sexy LBDs were among the hottest products online, and she went on to be awarded the prestigious LVMH Prize in the fall. Countless celebrities have fallen for the designer’s sultry looks—her stylish gen-Z fans include Dua Lipa, Emma Corrin and Zendaya—the most recent convert being Olivia Rodrigo.
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Is Here! See All the Best Twitter Reactions
Following her internet-breaking British Vogue cover last month, today Beyoncé released Renaissance, her seventh studio album, marking her first solo release in six years. Unsurprisingly, the award-winning multihyphenate has had fans buzzing about her disco-inspired masterpiece all day; find some of the best Twitter reactions to the album below.
The Best Dressed Stars Favored the Unconventional This Week
There must have been something in the air this week: On the red carpets, the best dressed celebrities favored avant garde dressing and bold, architectural silhouettes. Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw kicked things off at the premiere of Surface in New York City, when she slipped into an artfully-draped Alexander McQueen gown in green. “There’s something about this dress that’s very feminine, but it also has an edge to it, which is something you always find with McQueen,” the star told Vogue of the dress. “I love that there’s a lot of fabric and pleating. It’s very interesting—it’s not uniform.” Also at the premiere of the new AppleTV+ series was Reese Witherspoon, whose little white dress embraced Schiaparelli’s decorative slashes.
Hugh Jackman on The Music Man,Deadpool 3 Rumors, and K-Pop
Hugh Jackman has quite a daunting schedule, starring in the choreography-heavy revival of The Music Man on Broadway eight times a week. Amazingly, however, the acclaimed actor still found time to stop by the Condé Nast offices and speak to a group of editors and writers. “I know how busy you [all] are. I’m not! Not till 7 o’clock tonight, anyway,” Jackman joked at the start of the conversation, flashing his movie-star smile.
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Get to Know Diann Margott Santiago
This month, Toronto-based style star Diann Margott––who celebrates her birthday on August 24 (happy birthday, Diann!), shares her fashion inspirations and what’s on her wardrobe wish list…. Full name/pronouns: Diann Margott Santiago (she/her) @pinkfluffglitterati on IG :) Location: Toronto—and, literally every other month, New York City!
A Look Back at Kate Bush’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments
For Kate Bush, it’s been the banner year that no one saw coming. Since Netflix hit Stranger Things catapulted the legendary British singer-songwriter back into the zeitgeist by using her 1985 track “Running Up That Hill,” it’s been a fruitful time for Gen-Z to discover—and long-time fans to celebrate—her genius. As she reclaims the top of the charts and rakes in millions of views on her electrifying music videos, her renaissance has also ushered in a renewed appreciation for her singular beauty. Since 1978, when then-19-year-old Bush’s debut single “Wuthering Heights” shot straight to number one, she’s embodied a dreamy, bohemian romance. Her unmistakable choppy shag, often accompanied by a smoked-out gaze and rosy rouged cheeks, only add to the rapture of watching her perform.
Every Time Kate Middleton Proved She’s the Sportiest Royal
The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is a natural sportswoman. Remember her playing volleyball in the Olympic Park wearing five-inch heels just three months after giving birth to Prince George? Or when she hit the court with newly-crowned US Open champion Emma Raducanu, or donned cricketing whites in Pakistan? Whatever the activity, it’s her ease and boundless enthusiasm that see her through—unsurprising for someone who led her school’s hockey team, became a star tennis player and even crewed on an around-the-world yacht during her gap year.
Leon Bridges’s New Tour Is Filled With Intentional Style
Singer Leon Bridges has been embarking on his Boundless tour throughout Europe since June, playing tracks from his 2021 album Gold-Diggers Sound. It’s his first time touring since the pandemic began, and Bridges says he’s very much missed being on the stage. “I missed being with my band and crew and the camaraderie we have on the road,” says Bridges. “The stage is where I come alive. I’m naturally an introvert, so that alone time [during the pandemic] was healing—but I missed touring. There’s nothing like being with the fans and connecting with them from the stage.”
An Ode to Beyoncé's Leading Role in Austin Powers: Goldmember
Critics say nostalgia runs in twenty year cycles. Well, the comedy Austin Powers: Goldmember hit the big 2-0 mark this week and Beyoncé’s star turn as Foxxy Cleopatra hits all our Y2K-nostalgia pleasure points. Her fashion in the film is a delightfully camp affair: metallic booty shorts, midriff jackets, big gold hoop earrings, and dangerously low-slung jeans with dramatic flared legs. In honor of the film's anniversary—and Beyoncé's new album, Renaissance, releasing today—what better than to revisit one of the star's most fashionable roles?
Yosuke Aizawa has been spending his time in the mountains of Nagano, where he not too long ago moved into a new house. Just under four hours from Tokyo, where he often works, Nagano is an idyllic mountainous prefecture in Japan. It is also where Aizawa designed his spring collection, and where he shot the accompanying lookbook.
Grace Jones Is the Enduring Queen of Disco Club Fashion
Grace Jones—the singer, model, and actor—is an undisputed style icon. She effortlessly embodied the opulent club style of the late 70s and 80s, beaming out a vision of avant-garde pop to the world. Her imprint on style and culture is everlasting. This fact was reiterated recently through pop extraordinaire Beyoncé tapping Jones for a feature on her ballroom-tinged, “disco trap” record Renaissance. Bey also paid tribute to the enduring icon in the album's visuals, donning Mugler-inflected pieces throughout the promotional photos.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Guide to Bold Eyeshadow and Winged Liner
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “When I’m working I feel like I’m more strict and diligent with myself and my skin,” says actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who made her professional debut starring as Devi Vishwakumar in Netflix’s teen comedy series Never Have I Ever. “When I’m not working I tend to make excuses and say it’s okay—just use a face wipe.” But her ideal routine goes like this: For efficiency’s sake, she cleanses with two products at once (one cream gel, the other a cleansing oil), massaging the combination into her skin with a silicone cleansing scrubber. To remove lasting mascara from the night prior, she opts for Lancôme’s formula, followed by a face mist, antioxidant-rich serum, hydrating moisturizer, reparative eye cream, and Supergoop!’s glowy SPF. Then it’s onto makeup.
8 of Meghan Markle’s Best Summer Looks
Meghan Markle is known for her polished style with a personable edge. From waving the flag for sustainable fashion in brands like Stella McCartney and Gabriela Hearst, to doubling down on glamour in Givenchy and Emilia Wickstead, Meghan knows how to make a statement with her sartorial choices. Her summer style is just as unforgettable.
Gallerist Alex Tieghi-Walker Has Filled His L.A. Home With Wild, One-of-a-Kind Objects
Alex Tieghi-Walker’s Los Angeles home is a clapboard cabinet of curiosities: nearly every object inside is a one-off piece sourced from friends, artists, and makers around the world. There’s a reclaimed plastic chandelier that Tieghi-Walker affectionately describes as “weird octopus spidery thing,” a cabinet made out of tiles that look like they’ve been squeezed through a pasta maker, and hundreds of unique plates and mezcal cups. (“I host a lot,” Teighi-Walker justifies.) Then there’s the outdoor bathtub, nestled in the jungle-like courtyard with sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills. "Part of the joy of living in Los Angeles is this indoor outdoor life," he says. “It’s kind of a guilt-free bath because when I drain the water it waters the garden.”
