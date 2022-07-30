Kerrigan's retirement closes out era of Washington football

www.espn.com
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
NFL draft 2023 No. 1 overall pick predictions: Chances that Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. will be top choice, plus long shots
On the heels of one of the most unpredictable NFL drafts since the common draft era began in 1967, the No. 1 overall pick has become an unknown over the past five years. It wasn't until a week before the 2022 draft that it became clear Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker was the front-runner to be the top pick. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was a consensus top selection in 2021, but in the three years prior, unlikely quarterbacks made monumental leaps to the top of the board.
NFL・
College football recruiting notebook: Top prospects taking visits, how Louisville has climbed and more
DeAndre Moore Jr. believed for the longest time he knew where he was headed: Oklahoma. He had been committed since September 2021 and had stayed even after coach Lincoln Riley left for USC. "I genuinely loved Oklahoma," said Moore, the No. 48 recruit overall and No. 9 wide receiver in...
Bowl games to start the season? Reimagining the college football calendar
Necessity, they say, is the mother of invention, and starting in 2020, the pandemic made a sport tethered to longstanding traditions and norms reconsider almost everything. From recruiting via video chat to scheduling games on a few days' notice, decision-makers around college football were forced to be open-minded about new ways to approach old problems.
NFL・
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Deebo Samuel signs, Steelers, Eagles name starters
Fantasy football daily notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. What it means: Since Samuel's deal includes $58.1 million guaranteed, he's now...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss a minimum of five days unless he tests negative sooner, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. Murray's symptoms were "minor," said Kingsbury, who had just texted with Murray but hadn't talked to him...
Sources: San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel agree to 3-year extension worth up to $73.5M
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After a roller-coaster offseason that included a surprising trade request, a social media scrubbing and a half-dozen other receivers signing lucrative contracts, the final domino fell Sunday when wideout Deebo Samuel agreed to a three-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers. The deal is worth...
Kansas City Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. reports to camp, will sign franchise tender
Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. reported to training camp Monday and will sign his franchise tender. The blindside protector for quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be playing on the franchise tag this season after the sides failed to reach a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline. The...
Dallas 84, Chicago 78
DALLAS (84) Gray 2-8 3-4 7, Thornton 3-7 4-4 11, McCowan 8-12 4-6 20, Burton 2-6 4-4 8, Mabrey 9-19 6-7 26, Harrison 1-2 0-0 2, Kuier 3-5 0-0 6, Dickey 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 30-67 21-25 84. CHICAGO (78) Copper 7-13 5-7 19, Meesseman 5-8...
Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 6
HBP--Holmes (Witt Jr.). WP--Marinaccio. Umpires--Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jordan Baker. T--4:00. A--45,341 (47,309). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
Demanding excellence: Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan is more like Peyton Manning than you'd think
WESTFIELD, Ind. – First impressions matter. They set a tone for how others will view you and create a baseline for what should be expected going forward. This brings us to new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, who may have left a very particular first impression with some of his teammates: That he’s … a jerk?
WNBA Power Rankings: Aces reclaim No. 1, Lynx climb and a look at Briann January's legacy
Coaches will tell players the importance of never giving up on a play as long as there are sports. But there's nothing like seeing it to believe it. Seattle Storm guard Briann January, who will retire at the end of the 2022 WNBA season after 14 years in the league, embodies that kind of hustle. As we release our penultimate WNBA Power Rankings this week, we also pay tribute to January. The 5-foot-8 guard made many such plays, but one stands out as the biggest of her career.
