India lost the mixed team badminton finals to Malaysia on Tuesday night, a sobering defeat in which only PV Sindhu won her match. But the silver medal does bring a silver lining: the defeat has fired up the Indians. With five more badminton golds on the line, there's a lot of hurt to fuel India's performance. Add in a pumped up Malaysia ready to take on all and the badminton action at Commonwealth Games is just warming up.

SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO