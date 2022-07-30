ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

History lesson: Black 14 members, students create museum exhibit

newslj.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
newslj.com

Comments / 2

Related
1310kfka.com

Apartment complex that houses CSU students cancels leases

An apartment complex in Fort Collins that serves mostly Colorado State University students is leaving them high and dry for the second year in a row. The Coloradoan reports Union on Plum has canceled lease agreements for the upcoming school year once again. The management company cited building issues and required construction. Union on Plum says more than 150 lease holders were given the option to cancel with no penalty and they can relocate to one of the four other properties owned by FOCO Living. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
newslj.com

Wyoming Cowboy Golf named an All-Academic Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America

Cowboys achieve the award for the 13th consecutive year. Laramie, Wyo. (July 28, 2022) -- The University of Wyoming Men’s Golf team has built a tradition of exceptional academic achievement and that tradition continued this past academic year as for the 13th consecutive season the Cowboys have been named an All-Academic Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Small Fairs Celebrate The Heart Of Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne Frontier Days is a big deal. Billing itself as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, the annual event draws the best rodeo cowboys and cowgirls from around the country, competing for more than $1 million in cash and prizes. Big-name entertainers like Brooks & Dunn, Kid Rock and Dierks Bentley pack the stadium, and visitors from around the region crowd the midway.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#History Lesson#Brigham Young University#The University Of Wyoming#Laramie#Zoomed#Uw
KGAB AM 650

Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record

Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
LARAMIE, WY
9NEWS

Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado

TRYON, Neb. — Two men from Colorado died in a small plane crash in Nebraska on July 25. McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 80-year-old James Holland from Fort Collins, and 58-year-old Daniel Zahner from Boulder, NBC Nebraska News 2 reports. The single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley,...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, NE
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/29/22–8/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KKTV

Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
COLORADO STATE
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Police Issue Phone Scam Warning

The Cheyenne Police Department is warning Cheyenne residents to be wary of a scam that has been reported recently. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The scam features a caller claiming to be a Laramie County Sheriff's Deputy who says the intended victim owes...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Laramie Police Asking For Help Identifying Woman In Fraud Case

The Laramie Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in a fraud case. That's according to a post on the LAPD Facebook page:. ''The Laramie Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this subject as part of an active fraud investigation. If you know, or have seen this person, please contact us at the non-emergent dispatch number, 307-721-2526. Reference case 22-09745."
LARAMIE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy