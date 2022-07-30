Semifinals 1 Sets Half the Field for 126th Cheyenne Frontier Days Championship

www.thecheyennepost.com
After Two Decades of Trying, Durfey will Rope on Championship Sunday at Cheyenne Frontier Days
Former world champion Tyson Durfey has been competing at Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) for 20 years, but until he won Semifinals 2 on Saturday, he had never qualified for Championship Sunday. A sellout crowd watched the roper from Brock, Texas, win the tie-down roping with a time of 10.7 seconds....
Lusk Native Wins CFD Barrel Racing Championship
Emotionally drained by the death of an uncle hospitalized in Cheyenne, barrel racer Andrea Busby rose to the challenge on her horse 'Tito' to win Cheyenne Frontier Days on Sunday. Busby is from Niobrara County - Wyoming's least populated - and she gave it all in front of a massive crowd gathered for the championship round at the world's largest outdoor western celebration. Her winning time on Sunday was 17.13 and beat a very talented field in the short go"
Cheyenne Frontier Days Closes with a Bang
What started in 1897 as a competition between local ranches has turned into a 10-day entertainment extravaganza that celebrates the Western lifestyle known worldwide as Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD). The 126th “Daddy of ‘em All” was deemed a huge success by organizers, thanks to the efforts of the 3,000 volunteers....
Make-A-Wish And Union Pacific Railroad Team Up to Grant 16-year-old Train Enthusiast’s Wish to Experience the Big Boy Steam Locomotive
A 16-year-old Louisiana boy who is battling a critical illness and who has a dream to see a Big Boy steam locomotive will have his wish granted Tuesday, Aug. 2. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Make-A-Wish Wyoming chapter and Union Pacific Railroad joined together to provide Chaston with a unique and...
Smoke Pays Unexpected Visit to Cheyenne Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days was supposed to conclude with some chance showers and storms. Instead, Cheyenne was briefly overrun with smoke for almost an hour as visibility went down to 2 statute miles. After further investigation, preliminary reports were found of a wildfire in Carter Canyon near Gering, NE that started late Saturday. Some reports indicated an evacuation of Carter Canyon Road that same night as 1,000 acres had already burned. More recent reports have the wildfire as large as 13,000 acres with multiple starting points and a breeze of 20 mph adding to the fast growth throughout Sunday. Winds from the northeast will indicate whether Cheyenne will receive more smoke from the blaze. The Monday smoke forecast is not favorable. Throughout the day, smoke will become heavier until midnight when a change in wind direction will clear out southern Wyoming from the fumes and haze.
Frontier Days: ‘Daddy of ’em All’ closes the show on 2022 festival with rodeo finals
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’s Championship Sunday at the “Daddy of ’em All.”. Rodeo athletes will battle for glory beginning at 1 p.m. at Frontier Park Arena, aiming to secure prized winning buckles for top performances as the 2022 edition of Cheyenne Frontier Days officially comes to an end.
I Moved Away From Wyoming Only Find Out There’s a Wyoming in MA
I recently made the move. It took approximately 27 hours inside a U-Haul with an unhappy cat in a carrier, next to me in the passenger seat. Cheyenne, Wyoming to Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The two cities couldn't be any more different in culture. While I thought Wyoming was in my rearview mirror, in more ways than one, I also found out that there's actually a Wyoming in Massachusetts. I mean...wait, what?
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
Do Gooder: Big Al’s Towing
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do Gooder Award. This week’s recipient is Big Al’s Towing. Big Al’s is being nominated for their work in roadside assistance. The...
Did You Miss Nelly At Cheyenne Frontier Days? He Was Awesome
Just north of the Colorado border is one of the biggest parties of the summer each July. This year, Nelly made his Cheyenne Frontier Days debut and he did not disappoint. Here are some awesome up-close pictures from his show. Pictures: Nelly At Cheyenne Frontier Days. I've been on the...
Billy Jack's Pizza Pub opens in the Heart of Cheyenne, WY
Providing a fast, fun, family oriented environment while keeping it classy!
(PHOTOS) Cedar Canyon fire burning in Scotts Bluff County; smoke to affect Laramie and southern Goshen Counties
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Multiple fires ignited in Southern Scotts Bluff County in Nebraska on Saturday, likely due to lightning strikes. Units from Laramie County fire districts have responded to assist, and winds are expected to carry thick smoke across southern Goshen and Laramie Counties into Cheyenne. Tweets from Nebraska...
Lindsay Weekly Graduates from Missouri State University
Missouri State University awarded 2,878 degrees to students in spring 2022. The commencement ceremonies took place May 20, 2022, at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield. Lindsay Weekly of Cheyenne (82009) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude. Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30...
Cheyenne Resident Named to SVSU President's List for Winter 2022 semester
Dillen Phillips of Cheyenne is one of nearly 600 students from Saginaw Valley State University whose determination and commitment to academic excellence earned them a spot on the winter 2022 semester President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and...
Candidates on the Ballot for August 16 Primary
The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office has compiled a list of all legislative and statewide candidates for office in the August 16th primary. You can see all of the candidate names and parties here: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/2022/2022_WY_Primary_Election_Candidates.pdf. The Laramie County Clerk has created a list of candidates on the ballot in Laramie...
Teenage boy wanted in Fort Collins shooting arrested Monday
A 15-year-old boy wanted following a shooting in Fort Collins last week was arrested Monday, according to deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.
Helen Jean Martin
Helen Jean Martin, 89, of Carpenter, died on July 31, 2022. She was born on February 7, 1933, in Ionia, Michigan. Due to the quarantine necessary for the special needs children she cared for, this will be a private family service.
City of Cheyenne to close Converse Avenue for repairs after CFD
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Converse Avenue is set to close on Monday, Aug. 1 so the city can complete utility work associated with the new subdivision. This closure will span from North Odgen Road to the Townsend Place Apartments. Ridge and Powderhouse Roads will serve as detour routes, with the...
Parents, It’s Shopping Time! Cheyenne School Supplies Lists
When August rolls around, kids and parents have one thing on their minds: school. I remember counting down the days to school starting as a student - mostly with dread (because who wants homework?) though I did look forward to seeing all my friends again. As for parents, many of us are ready for school to start (it's okay, we won't tell the kids.)
Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/28/22–7/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
