Accidents

Semitrailer fire extinguished; I-75 southbound lanes closed

By Hannah Groves
 3 days ago
UPDATE 7/30 3:53 p.m.: Two southbound lanes are still blocked on I-75.

Southbound Interstate 75 at Mile Marker 155 is currently closed after a semitrailer container filled with chlorine caught on fire.

The fire is extinguished, but the trailer is still leaking chlorine and the lanes are still closed.

The southbound traffic is being diverted off at Exit 158 (Tuckers Grade). All of the northbound lanes are open.

According to FHP, the cleanup will take one to two hours.

The trailer, carrying 5,000 gallons of concentrated bleach, caught fire just after 11 a.m. Authorities believe the fire may have started near the rear brake and spread to the tank - causing the leak.

Charlotte County Special Operations Units ordered two loads of dirt and another trailer to contain the leak and pump off any remaining liquid.

There were no injuries.

