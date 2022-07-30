How many home runs has Aaron Judge had in the 2022 regular season?

Eloy Jimenez had three hits and four RBIs, Jose Abreu homered and the Chicago White Sox pounded the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Tuesday night. The White Sox made no major moves prior to the trade deadline and will bank on improvement from within as they try to overtake Minnesota and Cleveland to win their second straight AL Central championship. This one wasn't exactly pristine, but they'll take the lopsided win.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO