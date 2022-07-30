How many home runs has Aaron Judge had in the 2022 regular season?

www.nbcsports.com
Reports: Nats trade Soto, Bell to Padres for six players
Only weeks after declining a 15-year, $440 million contract extension, Juan Soto has a new home. The Nationals traded their 23-year-old superstar outfielder along with first baseman Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday in exchange for six players, according to multiple reports including the New York Post's Joel Sherman.
Report: White Sox tried to trade for Shohei Ohtani
The White Sox have been aggressive ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the White Sox tried to make a run for two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels. "The Padres and White Sox are among other teams known to have tried...
Report: Pirates trade pitcher Jose Quintana to Cardinals
Jose Quintana is staying in the NL Central, but he isn't heading back to Chicago. The former White Sox and Cubs starter reportedly was traded from the Pirates to the Cardinals on Monday, less than 24 hours before the deadline. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news. The White Sox...
Jorge López heads to Minnesota at MLB trade deadline
The Minnesota Twins have made a big splash seven hours before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Hoping to extend its one-game lead in the AL Central, Minnesota has acquired All-Star reliever Jorge López from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for four pitching prospects. The players heading to Baltimore in...
Rays, Mets 'in mix' for Cubs' Willson Contreras
Willson Contreras has been linked to teams coast to coast leading up to Tuesday's 5 p.m. trade deadline. Including in the latest report around the Cubs' All-Star catcher. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal tweeted Tuesday morning the Rays and Mets are in the mix for Contreras, and the Padres are another potential fit — depending on what happens with Nationals right fielder Juan Soto's trade market.
Should the White Sox trade for Joc Pederson?
As the trade deadline approaches its final day, the White Sox have yet to make a move as of this writing. Some names have been attached to the club -- Tigers reliever Andrew Chafin, Cubs reliever Mychal Givens and even Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, before it was reported the Angels elected to keep him.
White Sox, Royals await word on shortstops ahead of series opener
The Kansas City Royals hope a potential injury to star rookie shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. doesn't offset the momentum gained from one of their most exciting wins of the season when they open a three-game road series against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. The American League Central rivals...
Chicago Bears are sixth-most valuable franchise in NFL
The Chicago Bears represent the sixth-most valuable franchise in the NFL with a $5 billion estimated valuation, according to Sportico. The Bears come in ranked behind the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. According to the same report, their revenue went...
Cubs' Contreras acknowledges mental toll of trade rumors
Willson Contreras acknowledged the mental toll of trade rumors has weighed on him in recent weeks leading up to Tuesday’s deadline. “It’s just hard because any time that you have a little time off, a little free time, your mind’s going right away to trade rumors or a trade,” the Cubs catcher said.
Eloy Jiménez drives in 4, José Abreu homers, Sox beat Royals 9-2
Eloy Jimenez had three hits and four RBIs, Jose Abreu homered and the Chicago White Sox pounded the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Tuesday night. The White Sox made no major moves prior to the trade deadline and will bank on improvement from within as they try to overtake Minnesota and Cleveland to win their second straight AL Central championship. This one wasn't exactly pristine, but they'll take the lopsided win.
Cubs' Happ: Trade deadline 'bit of a lonely place'
In a literal sense, Happ still is on a team as a member of the Cubs. But in another sense, he’s a man without a team as MLB’s trade deadline looms. With hours until the deadline, Happ can’t be certain what his future holds — if he’ll suit up for the Cubs Tuesday night in St. Louis or be on a plane to join a different club.
Dodgers latest team linked to Cubs' Ian Happ
Ian Happ has frequented the rumor mill in recent weeks, and the Cubs outfielder was linked to another team with less than 24 hours until the trade deadline. MLB insider Jon Heyman tweeted Monday night the Dodgers have checked in on Happ, the All-Star left fielder having a breakout 2022 season.
Padres fans elated with Soto trade, Nats fans deflated
Juan “Childish Bambino” Soto officially has a new home, and San Diego fans are elated while Washington fans are deflated. On Tuesday, Soto was traded by the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres just a few weeks after declining a 15-year, $440 million contract extension. The 23-year-old...
Cubs' Contreras, Happ top deadline day Power Rankings
ST. LOUIS — Trade deadline day is here, and so are all the Cubs (eight seven hours to go) except Chris Martin and Scott Effross, who were traded to the Dodgers and Yankees, respectively. That already makes this a strange week leading up to the 5 p.m. (CT) deadline,...
Report: Giants now listening on offers for vets like Joc, Rodón
A lot can change in a few days. The Giants were thought to be hanging on to their most tradeable assets as recently as Thursday, but now reportedly are willing to listen on offers for some of their key veteran players. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Saturday...
'Lots of hugs' for Cubs' Ian Happ after deadline passes
As the Cubs took batting practice before Tuesday’s game against the Cardinals, Ian Happ and Willson Contreras remained in the clubhouse. Contreras and Happ had frequented the rumor mill over the last month, and uncertainty around them lingered as the 5 p.m. trade deadline approached. Until Cubs manager David...
Cubs' handling of Contreras at trade deadline shameful
ST. LOUIS — Effross might be gone. But Eff Contreras is alive and well as an ongoing subplot to the 2022 Cubs’ season. Thought the Cubs left their “double birds” in San Francisco over the weekend?. Then you probably didn’t see what the Cubs did to...
Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at age of 94
Vin Scully, the longtime broadcaster of the Los Angeles Dodgers, died Tuesday at his home in Hidden Hills, Calif., the team announced. A native of the Bronx in New York City, Scully was the voice of the Dodgers from 1950 through the 2016 season, joining the team when they moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958. The final game he ever called was Dodgers' game against the Giants at Oracle Park (then AT&T Park) on Oct. 2, 2016.
White Sox starters trying to borrow Cease's magic
Dylan Cease has been ineffably good this season. He was named pitcher of the month for the White Sox in the American League in June and is on the cusp of winning back-to-back selections for the month of July. Against the rest of the competition in the majors, Cease ranks...
Aaron Judge is dominating the White Sox and other teams in home runs
Aaron Judge is one of baseball's kings right now. Alongside Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto, Judge remains one of the greats in baseball's modern era. He's hit 43 home runs this season. He's on pace to hit 67 this season, which would break the Yankee's franchise record of 61 in a season and place him third all-time in league history.
