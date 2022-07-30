Taron Egerton Explains Why He Dropped Out Of ‘Solo’ Auditions & Lawrence Kasdan Says A Disney+ Series Isn’t In The Works

theplaylist.net
New ‘Andor’ Trailer: The First Three Episodes Of New Disney+ Show Arrive On September 21
With “Obi-Wan” come and gone, Tony Gilroy‘s “Andor” is the next “Star Wars” Disney+ show to premiere this year. Does it have more hype behind it than the upcoming third season of “The Mandalorian“? Signs point to yes given the epic teaser that dropped in late May (and having Gilroy on board as showrunner doesn’t hurt either).
‘Andor’: Fiona Shaw Says ‘Star Wars’ Series Is “A Great, Scurrilous Take On The Trumpian World”
Despite a fandom that has shown to be toxic at the mention of diversity and inclusivity, “Star Wars” has always had a political undercurrent throughout the franchise. I mean, it’s really about Rebels fighting against an evil Empire, huh? Remember those overt political in the prequels? Sure, there are laser sword fights and space battles for those who just want that, but “Star Wars” has a long track record of trying to be a socially-conscious, political franchise. And apparently, that tradition is continuing in the forthcoming series, “Andor.”
‘Andor’: Tony Gilroy Says “We’re Old-School” As Upcoming Disney+ Series Doesn’t Use ‘Star Wars’ Volume Video Wall
The “Star Wars” movies have always been ubiquitous with groundbreaking special effects. But since the Prequel trilogy from the early 2000s, that pioneering use of effects has been mainly in digital production. More recently, that means the use of “Volume,” an ultra-HD video wall that allows in-camera effects and creates immersive digital environments for actors to work in. Want to know why “The Mandalorian,” “The Book Of Boba Fett,” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” all look the same? That’s the reason.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
‘Lost Ollie’ Trailer: Jonathan Groff, Mary J. Blige & More Star In Netflix’s Animated Lost Toy Mini-Series
For Hyperion Pictures, one of their three most successful movies is “The Brave Little Toaster,” For Pixar, “Toy Story 3” is ranked as the second most successful. While they’re both successful animated children’s movies, the most prominent similarity between the franchises is that they are both rooted in loyalty, friendship, perseverance, and courage. Now in the same vein, Netflix is releasing their own ‘brave little toaster,’ Ollie, a hand-made toy looking for his boy best friend.
‘Batgirl’ Movie Shelved: Warner Bros. Kills $90 Million Superhero Film & It Won’t Appear On Any Platform
An unbelievable megaton bomb has gone off in the world of the DC Universe. Following a New York Post report that everyone assumed was false—their track record isn’t great, and they recently falsely reported that Johny Depp was returning as Captain Jack Sparrow in an enormous deal—the trades have weighed in, and the rumor is true: Warner Bros.’ “Batgirl” film is getting shelved and won’t be released theatrically or on HBO Max.
‘Bullet Train’ Review: An Exhausting Action Comedy Of Squandered Potential
It has been more than a quarter of a century since “Pulp Fiction,” and I am on my knees, begging filmmakers to stop trying to ape early Tarantino. Seriously, stop it. It’s embarrassing. Even Quentin Tarantino isn’t doing early Tarantino anymore. The latest offender is David...
14 TV Shows To Watch In August: ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘House Of The Dragon’ & More
As summer begins the slow wind down over the next month, television has plenty of offerings to keep viewers glued to their screens. With an extremely strong slate so far this year, it’s been difficult to keep up with all of the buzzed-about shows and cult favorites that have left people talking long after the respective finales and August doesn’t appear to offer much of a reprieve. From a few returning series and plenty of new ones, prioritizing what’s an immediate must-see comes down to taste. Whether you’re a big fantasy fan, someone looking for a hit of nostalgia, a Marvel enthusiast, or someone who craves psychological thrillers, there’s, as there so often is, something for everyone in the upcoming month.
‘Cinema Paradiso’: Director Guiseppe Tornatore To Turn His Beloved 1989 Movie Into A Limited TV Series
In 1989, Giuseppe Tornatore‘s “Cinema Paradiso” took the cinema world by storm. The film, about a boy named Toto who begins a lifelong love affair with movies thanks to a Sicilian movie house, won the Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival that year. It then went on to win Best Foreign Film at The Oscars that winter. To this day, it remains a beloved film about the power of film for a generation of moviegoers.
‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 Trailer: Same Nerds, New Dramas
We all look back on our high school years differently, and Hollywood has no end of coming-of-age stories, from “Ferris Buller’s Day Off” to Marvel’s “Spider-Man” franchise starring Tom Holland. Netflix is no stranger to the high school tropes, with shows like “Stranger Things” and “American Vandal.”
‘Glorious’ Trailer: J.K. Simmons Is A Lovecraftian God Speaking Through A Glory Hole In New Horror-Comedy
Shudder is one of the most interesting streaming services available today. No, it doesn’t have the sheer amount of content you might find on Netflix. No, it doesn’t have the prestige of an Apple TV+ or Amazon. And no, it doesn’t have Marvel or “Star Wars” programming like Disney+. But it does have a ton of fun, well-made horror/thriller films and TV series that are worth your time. Better yet, it’s also way cheaper than most of the competition. And lastly, where else are you going to find a film where J.K. Simmons voices a Lovecraftian god who speaks to a man through a glory hole? Shudder, baby!
‘I Came By’ Trailer: Babak Anvari’s New Thriller Stars George MacKay, Hugh Bonneville & Kelly Macdonald
Though the cultural zeitgeist is a few years removed from Banksy mania, street art remains a potent weapon for political and social criticism. The relationship between graffiti and vandalism is still hotly contested, but what might happen if an ambitious street artist took his designs even further… like, for instance, into someone’s living room? That’s the premise of “I Came By,” an upcoming Netflix thriller from British Iranian writer-director Babak Anvari.
‘Mason’: Showtime Orders Comedy Pilot From Daniels & A24
Since its premiere at SXSW in March, Daniels‘ “Everything Everywhere All At Once” has become A24‘s highest-grossing movie ever. The film crossed the $100 million mark at the global box office this past weekend, passing Ari Aster‘s “Hereditary” in the process. So, now the big question is: how will Daniels and A24 follow up that movie’s huge success?
‘Only Murders In The Building’: John Hoffman On Their Emmy Nod Haul, Pitching Season 3 & Steven Spielberg’s Superfandom
Hulu has said publicly that “Only Murders in the Building” is one of its most popular shows. But, like most streaming services, it doesn’t release numbers to quantify that success. John Hoffman, the showrunner and co-creator of the comedy mystery can look at Nielsen reports or IMDB votes but admits he’s often in a bubble when it comes to the outside perception of the program. Then again, when Hoffman learned that none other than Steven Spielberg is a hardcore fan it certainly made him take notice.
Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ Will Open The 2022 New York Film Festival
It’s the time of the season. With the Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals having announced their main line-ups, Telluride keeping its secret until just before opening day on Labor Day weekend, it’s time for the New York Film Festival to weigh in and weigh in they have. Film at Lincoln Center announced today that Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” will be the opening night film of the 60th New York Film Festival, making its North American premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 30.
‘Not Okay’: Dylan O’Brien On Working With Zoey Deutch, Influencers, Superhero Fan-Casting, & More [The Discourse Podcast]
In this episode of The Discourse Podcast, we talk to actor Dylan O’Brien, who you may know from his many stand-out roles in MTV’s “Teen Wolf,” “The Maze Runner” films,” Love and Monsters,” and much more. He’s currently out promoting his latest film, “Not Okay,” from Writer/Director Quinn Shephard (“Blame”).
Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed III’ Pushed To March 2023 As MGM Develops A ‘Drago’ Spinoff That Has Angered Stallone
While not all is well in the world of the “Rocky” franchise—Sylvester Stallone is currently warring with producer Irwin Winkler, incensed that Winkler won’t give him back the rights to the character he created— the spin-off “Creed” franchise is seemingly pretty healthy. The...
The Russos Reveal Jon Favreau Tried To Convince Them To Not Kill Tony Stark In ‘Avengers: Endgame’
While it remains to be seen if Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark will truly stay dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the narrative move was undoubtedly shocking to many audience members, given how beloved Stark and Downey was to fans. While everyone at Marvel obviously agreed it was the right move, one person really was against killing the character: Jon Favreau, who directed “Iron Man” in 2008, successfully launching the MCU and playing Happy Hogan in the Marvel Universe.
‘Cars On The Road’ Trailer: The Pixar Film Series Gets A Disney+ Spinoff Show On September 8
Pixar‘s “Cars” franchise may not be the most critically beloved of the animation studio’s films. However, all three movies did very well at the box office, so much so that Disney made the “Planes” spinoff movies and other “Cars” shorts. Now, Pixar looks to continue the adventures of Lightning McQueen in Mater in a new show for Disney+, “Cars On The Road.”
‘Road House’: Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior & More Join Jake Gyllenhaal In Doug Liman’s Amazon Remake
Back in November, it was revealed that Doug Liman and Jake Gyllenhaal were hoping to team up to bring a remake of “Road House” to the world. While it’s been more than half a year since that report, we’re pleased to find out that the project is, in fact, moving forward with Amazon signing on to bring it to life.
