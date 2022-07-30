Death investigation underway in West Allis: police

www.fox6now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Lockwood Park shooting, vehicle on camera leads to arrest
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Malik Kentle, 23, of Racine, faces multiple charges in connection with a shots fired incident at Lockwood Park in Mount Pleasant May 30. Prosecutors say surveillance cameras captured his vehicle at the scene, leading to his arrest. Kentle faces three felonies and a misdemeanor: first-degree recklessly...
WISN
Police are searching for the person who fired two shots at Milwaukee hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the person who fired two shots that struck Ascension Saint Joseph's Hospital on Saturday, August, 27. No one was hurt, but one bullet entered an occupied third-floor hospital room. Hospital officials are not saying whether it was a patient room that was struck. Another bullet hole was visible Monday in the frame between two fourth-floor windows.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee freeway reopens: Shooting reported on SB I-43
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reopened southbound I-43 from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 after completing an investigation of a reported shooting incident. The incident started around 11:30 a.m. MCSO deputies responded to a citizen reporting that their vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Large police presence in Racine
RACINE, Wis. - A large police presence was reported near Superior and Yount Streets in Racine overnight. At this time, no additional details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Teenage girl missing; last seen Sunday, Oak Creek police say
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate 15-year-old Zyniah Jones. Officials say Jones was last seen on Sunday, July 31 – and may have been in the area of 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. If you have information that could...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash in Burlington on Schaal Road; critical injuries reported
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a traffic accident with critical injuries on Schaal Road in the Town of Burlington. Schaal Road is currently closed from Pine Street to Karcher Road. The roadway will be closed for several hours, an update will be provided...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield theft: Police seek women suspected of stealing from Burlington
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of women suspected of shoplifting nearly $800 worth of goods from the Burlington near 128th and W. Capitol Drive on Monday, Aug. 1. Officials say the women walked into the Burlington around 8:20 p.m. on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 14-year-old Menomonee Park drowning, teen rescued brother
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The family of Aries Jones, 14, of Milwaukee says he died a hero, drowning after rescuing his younger brother from the water at Menomonee Park. Jones was remembered Tuesday, Aug. 2 for his kindness, love for all and most of all, his helpful spirit, evident up to his very last moments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police seize 4 illegally possessed firearms
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police announced they have recovered four illegally possessed firearms. These firearms are involved in open and active cases, according to police. The Kenosha Police Department seized a tan pistol that they describe as a privately manufactured firearm (ghost gun). Two other pistols outfitted with the auto switch, making them a fully automatic pistol able to fire the rounds in about two seconds. And a rifle that is the first privately manufactured rifle they have come across.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fleeing driver crashes stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred Monday, Aug. 1 near 67th and Lancaster. It happened at approximately 5:17 p.m. One was person was arrested – and police continue to seek two additional suspects. According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle near 64th and Lancaster...
WBAY Green Bay
Man found dead during SWAT situation near Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during a SWAT situation near Fond du Lac Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says the situation was located at a private residence on Niagara Lane in the town of Taycheedah, northeast of Fond du Lac.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shot fired into Milwaukee home; 51-year-old woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Aug. 1 near 25th and Rogers. It happened at approximately 8:55 p.m. Police say the victim, a 51-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained minor injuries after being struck by gunfire. She was treated on scene. The victim was in her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man injured near 38th and National
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 38th and National around 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31. During an argument, the suspect fired shots subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police continue to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 2 shot within half-hour at separate locations
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shootings in the city that happened within a half-hour on Monday, Aug. 1. The first happened around 1:45 p.m. near 83rd and Carmen on the city's northwest side. The victim, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a fight. Milwaukee police are seeking a known gunman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooting; 3 men due in court
MILWAUKEE - The three men charged with shooting and wounding multiple people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee on Friday, May 13 will have their final pre-trial hearing Tuesday, Aug. 2. The shooting happened after the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County THC vape ring convict arrested on drug charges
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Jacob Huffhines, convicted in connection with a THC vape ring in Kenosha County in 2019, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Mount Pleasant on drug charges. Huffhines, 26, of Salem, faces one count of possession of narcotics and one count of possession of cocaine. Officers responded...
seehafernews.com
One Dead Following “Tactical Situation” in Fond du Lac County
One person is dead following what is being termed a “tactical situation” in Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Niagara Lane in Taycheedah yesterday afternoon (August 1st) on a report of a domestic dispute. The man...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27 Milwaukee County domestic murders, no contact with high-risk team
MILWAUKEE - Domestic violence continues to be a growing problem in Milwaukee County. Twenty-seven people have been killed in domestic violence-related incidents just this year. None had contact with the county’s high-risk team. An annual report released Tuesday, Aug. 2 shows the program is working, but leaders say more inroads must be made as cases rise.
whby.com
Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
Comments / 4