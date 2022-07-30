Average LA County gas price drops to lowest amount since March 9

spectrumnews1.com
California gas prices drop to lowest amount since mid-June
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Monday for the 48th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping nine-tenths of a cent to $5.64 its lowest amount since March 8. The average price has dropped 82.2...
Gas Prices in Southland, U.S. Drop for 47th Straight Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Sunday for the 47th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping nine-tenths of a cent to $5.649 its lowest amount since March 8.
Renting an Apartment in LA? Here's How Much You Need to Make Per Hour: Report
Californians are well aware of the high price of housing — but a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows how deep the divide truly is between the minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental. The housing coalition, a nonprofit based in Washington,...
Orange County experiences declines in COVID-19 metrics
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County's COVID-19 hospitalizations showed a trend downward as fatalities continued mounting in July, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. What You Need To Know. OC logged 3,708 more infections since Friday. There have been 19 fatalities logged...
What you need to know about water restrictions and fines in Southern California
As California endures another year of drought, cities and counties across the state have implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing the strain on the state’s water sources. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is asking homeowners to immediately reduce water use by 20 to 30 percent,...
California tenants could see rent increases of up to 10%
Tenants across California beware. Aug. 1 is the day that landlords statewide are allowed to boost rent by as much as 10 percent. Ten percent is the maximum allowable annual increase for apartment complexes built before 2007 but there are several stipulations that could keep landlords from increasing rent by that much, if at all. […]
Here are 5 million-dollar houses for less than a million dollars
There are still plenty of homes in these million-dollar neighborhoods for under seven figures. Here are five of them, ranging from $800,000 to $968,000. If things don’t cool off too quickly, most are likely to hit $1 million soon. The post Here are 5 million-dollar houses for less than a million dollars appeared first on Long Beach Post.
More Orange County Cities Resist Calls to Switch to District Elections
Under the threats of costly lawsuits, elected officials in Orange County have increasingly found themselves forced to switch to district voting after various groups claimed current election systems disenfranchise minority voters. But this year, city council members in some of the county’s smaller cities like Cypress and Brea have pushed...
Citizenship is not required for L.A. County jobs anymore as officials approved new motion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of non-citizens for Los Angeles County government jobs. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors decided to dispense with the necessity for citizenship in the county. Hilda L. Solis, the chair, and Sheila Kuehl collaborated on the motion.
Report: Riverside vulnerable to housing shortage
Riverside’s housing market is among the most vulnerable in the United States to a slowdown if a recession hits, according to a recent study. Homeowners in Boise, Idaho, Tampa, Fla. and Phoenix, Ariz. are considered more likely to lose at least some of the value their properties accumulated during the past two years, redfin.com reported.
Battery Developer EnerDel Sets Up Irvine Center
EnerDel Inc., which is focusing on developing lithium-ion batteries for heavy-duty uses, has opened an advanced engineering center in Irvine, underscoring Orange County’s key role in developing electric vehicles and power sources. The office, the company’s second, is at the Cavu office park along MacArthur Boulevard, across the street...
Warm, mostly clear conditions expected in SoCal Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will see a break from the humidity, with mostly warm temperatures and clear skies.
California’s Independent Contractor Law Worsens the Supply Chain Crisis
As the nation endures an ongoing supply chain crisis, the situation has become much direr thanks to AB 5, a disastrous California law that upends the “owner-operator” model that is responsible for a significant portion of the state’s trucking. As the Chamber has said on numerous occasions,...
LA County to start offering Novavax COVID vaccine Wednesday
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County's health director said Tuesday she hopes the availability of a new form of COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax, will prompt people who have been hesitant about the previously available shots to finally consider getting vaccinated. The county will begin offering doses of the Novavax...
Newport Beach company experiments with four-day workweek
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — When Carrie Freitas first thought of switching her company from a five-day, 40-hour workweek to a four-day, 32-hour workweek, she had some reservations. How will her employees and clients react? How is billing going to work with her clients? Most importantly, how can her company...
Bill allowing safe injection sites in L.A. heads to Gov. Newsom’s desk
Los Angeles could soon become one of three cities in California to provide supervised injection sites under legislation passed by the state Senate today and heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
Rowe: Funeral for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Desalination Half-Project
Since the California Coastal Commission denied its coastal development permit on May 12th for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Seawater Desalination Project, everyone now assumes “Poseidon is Dead in Orange County”. This funeral is to assert it really is dead, and perhaps should never have been alive in the first place. Poseidon started marketing its most-expensive, last-resort, project to Orange County in 1999, 23-years ago. From the beginning to its end, Poseidon was told repeatedly by essentially all wholesale and retail water managers and technical professionals in OC that their desal water was too expensive and not needed, as there are many other cheaper sources of water available to OC. That did not stop Poseidon, however, as it reportedly spent over $100 million trying to sell its desal plant and site, located 5 feet above sea level, about four blocks from the beach. How is that, since they did not build anything? Their basic problems are (1) the delusion their water was needed and (2) their sales job only presented half the project.
Carson company releasing high levels of toxic gas into air: officials
Officials with the Air Quality Management District issued a notice of violation to Parter Sterilization Services in Carson for allegedly releasing toxic gas into the air.
