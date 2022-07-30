ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Average LA County gas price drops to lowest amount since March 9

By City News Service
 3 days ago
California gas prices drop to lowest amount since mid-June

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Monday for the 48th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping nine-tenths of a cent to $5.64 its lowest amount since March 8. The average price has dropped 82.2...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Gas prices in LA, Orange counties drop for 47th consecutive day

LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Sunday for the 47th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping nine-tenths of a cent to $5.649 its lowest amount since March 8. The average price has dropped 81.3 cents since...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County experiences declines in COVID-19 metrics

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County's COVID-19 hospitalizations showed a trend downward as fatalities continued mounting in July, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. What You Need To Know. OC logged 3,708 more infections since Friday. There have been 19 fatalities logged...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
California tenants could see rent increases of up to 10%

Tenants across California beware. Aug. 1 is the day that landlords statewide are allowed to boost rent by as much as 10 percent. Ten percent is the maximum allowable annual increase for apartment complexes built before 2007 but there are several stipulations that could keep landlords from increasing rent by that much, if at all. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Report: Riverside vulnerable to housing shortage

Riverside’s housing market is among the most vulnerable in the United States to a slowdown if a recession hits, according to a recent study. Homeowners in Boise, Idaho, Tampa, Fla. and Phoenix, Ariz. are considered more likely to lose at least some of the value their properties accumulated during the past two years, redfin.com reported.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Battery Developer EnerDel Sets Up Irvine Center

EnerDel Inc., which is focusing on developing lithium-ion batteries for heavy-duty uses, has opened an advanced engineering center in Irvine, underscoring Orange County’s key role in developing electric vehicles and power sources. The office, the company’s second, is at the Cavu office park along MacArthur Boulevard, across the street...
IRVINE, CA
LA County to start offering Novavax COVID vaccine Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County's health director said Tuesday she hopes the availability of a new form of COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax, will prompt people who have been hesitant about the previously available shots to finally consider getting vaccinated. The county will begin offering doses of the Novavax...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Newport Beach company experiments with four-day workweek

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — When Carrie Freitas first thought of switching her company from a five-day, 40-hour workweek to a four-day, 32-hour workweek, she had some reservations. How will her employees and clients react? How is billing going to work with her clients? Most importantly, how can her company...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Rowe: Funeral for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Desalination Half-Project

Since the California Coastal Commission denied its coastal development permit on May 12th for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Seawater Desalination Project, everyone now assumes “Poseidon is Dead in Orange County”. This funeral is to assert it really is dead, and perhaps should never have been alive in the first place. Poseidon started marketing its most-expensive, last-resort, project to Orange County in 1999, 23-years ago. From the beginning to its end, Poseidon was told repeatedly by essentially all wholesale and retail water managers and technical professionals in OC that their desal water was too expensive and not needed, as there are many other cheaper sources of water available to OC. That did not stop Poseidon, however, as it reportedly spent over $100 million trying to sell its desal plant and site, located 5 feet above sea level, about four blocks from the beach. How is that, since they did not build anything? Their basic problems are (1) the delusion their water was needed and (2) their sales job only presented half the project.

Community Policy