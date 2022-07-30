Friday Night Lights Photo Gallery: Florida Gators recruiting

www.gatorcountry.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew WoodruffGainesville, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew WoodruffWilliston, FL
Related
Gator Country
Florida Gators recruiting insiders notes: Post FNL and cook-out
The Florida Gators’ big recruiting weekend is over and it’s time for fall camp to start but it was a very successful weekend for the Gators. GatorCountry was live at the Swamp as the coaching staff hosted Friday Night Lights and then Saturday’s cook-out which was a big success.
Changes Within Gators Offense Generates Excitement Along Offensive Line
The Florida Gators offense will look a bit different this year.
Independent Florida Alligator
Familiar territory: all eyes rest on Napier, Golden
Former UF football head coach Jim McElwain — donning an alligator pin on the left lapel of his black suit jacket and a big, toothy smile — began a new period of Florida Gators football history with those words at his introductory press conference Dec. 6, 2014. McElwain,...
Gator Country
Overton had an “awesome” visit with the Florida Gators
The Florida Gators have done a great job with filling needs in the 2023 recruiting class already but they’re still looking to add some linebackers to the class. Linebacker Karmelo Overton (6-0, 200, Ozark, AL. Carroll) was on campus on Friday and had fun working out for the staff during Friday Night Lights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edge Target Samuel M'Pemba Compares “Business Mindset” at Florida to Miami
Florida Gators edge target Samuel M'Pemba assesses the similarities and difference of the in-state rivals as they each pursue his services.
IMG CB Desmond Ricks on Gators' Corey Raymond: 'He's The Best Doing It'
Elite IMG Academy cornerback Desmond Ricks recaps his latest visit with the Florida Gators.
Gator Country
Where ’23 Florida Targets Sit In On3 Rankings
With the 2022-23 season only months away, rosters are pretty much set and that means from a recruiting standpoint it’s full steam ahead to the 2023 class. A new force in the recruiting world is On3, a company full of top recruiting analysts who follow the sport closely and provide valuable insight to the ranking of players and where they are leaning towards landing. For that reason, when they realized an update to their 2023 rankings it was worth a look to see where some Florida targets are currently sitting.
Gator Country
Brenton Cox named to the Chuck Bednarik watch list
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. – Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. He has also collected All-SEC Preseason Second Team honors from Athlon, Phil Steele and the media at SEC Media Days. Cox Jr. owned team-best in TFLs (14.5), sacks (8.5) and quarterback hurries (12) last season. Starting all 13 games last year, he posted back-to-back games against Florida State and UCF with 4.0 TFLs totaling a loss of 48 yards. In the final five games of the 2021 season, Cox Jr. had 20 tackles, 11 TFLs, seven sacks and six QBHs.
RELATED PEOPLE
floridagators.com
Aliyah Matharu Joins Gators for 2022-23 Season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's basketball head coach Kelly Rae Finley announced on Tuesday the signing of transfer Aliyah Matharu to the Gators' 2022-23 roster. Matharu joins the Gators after spending the previous season at Texas, appearing in all 36 contests for the Longhorns while averaging 12 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.4 assists. Her efforts on the court resulted in Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors.
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most Famous
Ирина Лепнёва, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of Gainesville, you probably think of the University of Florida and Gators football. But Gainesville has produced more than football yards and college graduates. It is also home to many Rock and Roll Hall of Famers - 8 to be exact. There are Stephen Stills, Bernie Leadon, Don Felder, Tom Petty, Stan Lynch, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Ron Blair.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville wins award for edible groves program
An idea planted during a community workshop in 2019 suggesting that the City of Gainesville plant fruit-bearing trees in municipal parks has blossomed into a 2022 Florida Municipal Achievement Award from the Florida League of Cities (FLC). The Edible Groves program was launched in 2020 with the planting of 175...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Gainesville, FL — 20 Top Places!
Gainesville is a gorgeous metropolis in the northern region of the sun-kissed state of Florida. It has an impressive selection of spectacular breakfast joints, perfect for a memorable culinary tour. Try mouth-watering sweet treats, like fruit parfaits, topping-loaded french toasts, buttermilk pancakes, delectable crepes, and more. Opt for savorier dishes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
guidetogreatergainesville.com
An Alive and Vibrant Downtown Gainesville
A trip to Gainesville would be incomplete without a visit to the heart of the city. Gainesville’s downtown area is a unique gathering place hosting a variety of dining experiences, celebration venues and spaces for taking in the arts – ranging from live music and theater to exhibits of crafted masterpieces.
alachuachronicle.com
“Just another episode of Developers Gone Wild”
Press release from Edward Bielarski, NPA, for Mayor of the City of Gainesville. Mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski reflects on today’s Gainesville in the video below. “The City Commission talks a good game, however, in the neighborhoods, everybody knows that each day, it’s just another episode of Developers Gone Wild.”
WCJB
Shooter leaves 17 bullet holes in Lake City home
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A home in Lake City was hit with more than a dozen bullets early on Friday morning. Lake City Police say two victims told officers they heard gunfire outside their home on Northeast Fairview Street around 1 a.m. Officers found 17 bullet holes at the...
WCJB
Gainesville police are investigating a shooting in Cedar Grove
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s terrible, just terrible.”. Gainesville police are investigating a shooting along northeast 24th street. Investigators say a neighbor called to report a man was shot. The victim was taken to a trauma center and the shooter still hasn’t been caught. Neighbors worry that shootings...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alachuachronicle.com
1000 Friends of Florida raises concerns about City of Gainesville proposed Inclusionary Land Use and Zoning Changes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – 1000 Friends of Florida has raised a series of significant concerns about the City of Gainesville’s proposal to amend its comprehensive plan and land development regulations to allow density increases in all single-family neighborhoods. “We applaud Gainesville for its efforts to address affordable housing,” says 1000 Friends Policy and Planning Director Jane West, “but we believe there are major flaws in the proposal as drafted.”
Report: 3 children, baby, one adult from Lake City seriously injured in crash after blowing a tire
ALACHUA, Fla — Two children, a baby and an adult from Lake City were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Alachua County, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said. The baby, who is 7 months old, was not in a car seat or restraint, according to the report.
WCJB
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mildred Russell and Diyonne McGraw are running for the District 2 seat. Russell was appointed by Governor Ron Desantis in August after McGraw was removed for not living within her district. Mildred Russell has lived in Alachua County for 40 years, she said she has been...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash
Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
Comments / 0