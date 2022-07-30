Where to Watch F1, IndyCar, and NASCAR This Weekend (July 31st, 2022)

www.roadandtrack.com
Watch This NASCAR Crew Put Out a Fire Mid-Pit Stop
Pit stops are packed full of action and adrenaline. In the top levels of racing, there's so much going on at once that it might take a few seconds to realize something's gone wrong. That's exactly what happened to Chris Busescher's car on pit road during NASCAR's Indianapolis road course event on Sunday when a fire broke out in his No. 17 Ford.
