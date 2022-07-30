ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

DFD to compete at the annual tug across the Detroit River today!

By Alisha Dixon
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKNUq_0gyr7ul200

Today, the Detroit Fire Department will compete at the annual tug across the Detroit River in Downtown Detroit!

The Detroit Fire Department will compete against the Windsor Fire Department.

30 firefighters from each department will race to pull buoys at the end of a nearly 5,000 foot long rope from the middle of the river to their respective country.

The event begins at 4:00 p.m. on the Detroit River in front of Hart Plaza near the Detroit Princess Riverboat.

Get out and support DFD!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Majorel chooses site for downtown Detroit office

Majorel, a customer experience management company, announced Monday it has selected a location in downtown Detroit for its office space. The company’s office at 211 West Fort St., with space for up to 600 employees, is expected to open this fall, officials said. The 27-story building sits at the corner of Washington Boulevard.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Push to rehab Detroit's historic Blue Bird Inn seeks to revive sweet sounds

Detroit — On many nights in the mid-20th century, a modest single-story brick building in west Detroit blazed with life. What started as a small bar and restaurant on Tireman transformed into one of the city’s most prominent jazz clubs, luring diverse crowds with top-tier musicians who would become international legends: Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, John Coltrane.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
The Detroit Free Press

Developers fined $350,000 for wetlands damage in Macomb County

Local real estate developers responsible for the destruction of wetlands in Macomb County were fined $350,000 Tuesday after failing to bring the affected area into compliance.  The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced in a news release that MC Land Investments LLC, MJC Providence Estates LLC, Michael Chirco, Michele Chirco, and Mario Izzi are required to restore and monitor the impacted wetland area, create a conservation easement for 13.02 acres of wetland, and pay the fine in response to a complaint filed in January...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
visitdetroit.com

Top 12 Halal Spots to Visit in Metro Detroit

Are you looking for the best halal-friendly spots in the Metro Detroit area? Look no further, because I am about to give you my top favorite restaurants and dishes you HAVE to try!. My name is Hanan, from @detroithalaleats, and I’m here to tell you what you need to try...
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit

When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit River#Downtown Detroit#Tug#Get Out#Dfd
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Department of Attorney General Secures $350,000 Civil Fine and Full Restoration of Macomb County Forested Wetlands Following Consent Judgment

LANSING – Local real estate developers and related individuals who illegally destroyed natural resources in Macomb County will pay a $350,000 civil fine, among the largest civil fines secured for violations of legislation designed to protect Michigan’s wetlands, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. On Thursday July 28,...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
HometownLife.com

Westland's Blues, Brews and BBQ 2022 to include good food, beer, music and fireworks

Southeast Michigan's top BBQ pit masters are lining up to participate in Westland's signature event of the year, Blues, Brews and BBQ at Thomas H. Brown Central City Park. Held Aug. 5 and 6, Blues, Brews and BBQ will feature several talented musicians, all American barbecue and a selection of Michigan craft beers. The event will take place on 5- 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and 2-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
WESTLAND, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Riding his bike to downtown Detroit office opened his eyes to jarring sights

The famous “Find it Fast Yellow Pages” sign no longer sits atop the stately building at 882 Oakman Boulevard in the Pilgrim Village neighborhood on Detroit's west side. But just as that iconic sign was an enduring symbol of the former Michigan Bell’s telephone service, the location remains synonymous with service today thanks to the Neighborhood Service Organization (NSO), which is headquartered in what is now called the NSO-Bell Building.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy