Happy Birthday Baltimore!

By Nia Fitzhugh
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 8

 

Mayor Scott defends position on squeegee Kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When it comes to squeegee kids, Mayor Brandon Scott is resisting any suggestion that he, and state's attorney nominee Ivan Bates, are not on the same page. The mayor has long resisted attempts to allow police to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections. However, Ivan...
The List: August 2022

The top things to do in Baltimore this month. Much to the delight of lovers of electronic dance music (EDM), the annual two-day live-music blowout, known for bringing the best of the genre (and thousands of ravers) to Baltimore, heads back to Pimlico Race Course this month. Starring headliners Fisher (“Ya Kidding”), Tiësto (“The Motto”), and Zedd (“Stay,” with pop singer Alessia Cara, and “Clarity,” featuring Foxes), this year’s long-awaited Moonrise brings a whopping 40-plus acts (think the likes of AC Slater, Cheat Codes, Canabliss, and Liquid Stranger) to the fabled horse track.
It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼

The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has...
Baltimore city will have a new sheriff for first time in 36 years

Sam Cogen will lead the sheriff's office in Baltimore City after a narrow win against longtime incumbent John Anderson. Cogen garnered 51.8% of the vote including mail-in ballots while Anderson had 48.1%, according to the Maryland Board of Elections final results. Cogen, a former sheriff's office employee, declared victory on...
Dine in serenity at the Inn at Perry Cabin

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Get out and explore the many dining options Maryland has to offer. Just across the Chesapeake Bay lies the Inn at Perry Cabin. Chef Gregory James shares what they have.
Baltimore MET Gala – Joy Baltimore

The collections within the walls of the Baltimore Museum of Art weren’t the only works of art on display at the inaugural “Baltimore MET Gala.” Many of the fête’s guests were works of art themselves – turned out in glamorous over-the-top fashion: many posing for photos on the carpet leading up to the BMA’s front doors.
The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region looking for foster parents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Right now, the demand for foster care families has hit a crisis level. There are not enough foster parents available, so the children end up in group home settings. The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region is now stepping up efforts to find potential foster parents. Steve Acerno,...
Time to cash in those rewards for Weis summer savings

Dennis Curtin of Weis Markets rewards Nestor with summer savings and fresh local produce. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report joins Nestor for a Fantasy Football and NFL season primer. On the 30th and final day of 2021 Maryland #CrabCakeTour, @NestorAparicio invited the leader of The Free State for a traditional...
Carjackings becoming common in Baltimore City

WBFF — A mother is in the hospital after surviving a brutal carjacking in Hampden. The carjacker not only stole her car but then ran her over with it. According to police data car jackings are up throughout the city. Maury Richards former chief of police in Martinsburg, WV joined us this morning to discuss the rise in car jackings throughout the city.
'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration

EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
Some hard truths about Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski

Despite a string of disclosures about his administration’s handling of the politically connected, Johnny O cruises toward another four years in office [OP-ED] Events over the past year threaten to permanently tarnish the reputation of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. It began with his ham-handed attempt to neutralize the effectiveness of the county’s Inspector General.
Maryland Zoo welcomes two new baby chicks

BALTIMORE – The Maryland Zoo announced Tuesday that two Von der Decken's Hornbill chicks hatched last month.  The two-week-old chicks hatched in early July, and won't be visible to the public for several weeks. That's because of the mother bird's nesting instinct, which is to mud up the nest until the chicks are large enough, according to the zoo. Right now, the nest only has an entrance for the male bird to bring in food, but eventually, the mother will need to open the nest to bring the growing chicks food as well.  The birds, named after German explorer Baron Karl...
