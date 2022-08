The late Vin Scully’s Dodgers broadcasting career began against the Phillies. Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday at the age of 94. His 67 seasons with the Dodgers represent the longest tenure of any broadcaster with a single team in professional sports history. Filled with many iconic moments, Scully’s career behind the microphone began in a game between the then-Brooklyn Dodgers and no other than the Philadelphia Phillies.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO