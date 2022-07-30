Localities Set to Receive First Payments from $26 Billion Opioid Distributor Settlement

www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Homeowners asked to report destructive jumping worms
BLACKSBURG—While many gardeners welcome worms in their soil, there’s one wriggling fiend that is unwanted. Virginia Cooperative Extension is asking Virginia residents to keep an eye out for the invasive jumping worm. Recently spotted in Chesterfield County, the worms are becoming widespread across the state. Since 2019, they’ve been seen in Albemarle, Bedford, Chesterfield, Frederick, Goochland, Loudoun, Louisa, Montgomery, Northumberland, Prince William and Wise counties, as well as in the cities of Fairfax, Lynchburg and Virginia Beach, according to the Virginia Tech Department of Entomology.
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Over $27 Million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing Loans
RICHMOND, VA —On Friday Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $27 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans for 34 projects across the Commonwealth. The recommended projects will create and preserve 1,990 total units for low-income and extremely low-income households, including 137 permanent supportive housing, 1,588 new construction units, and 16 units for sale as homeownership opportunities.
