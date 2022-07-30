guthrienewspage.com
New stimulus proposal would give families thousands in OklahomaJake WellsOklahoma City, OK
Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in OklahomaPolarbearOklahoma State
Popular Oklahoma barbecue restaurant set to close at end of JulyKristen WaltersOklahoma State
Delay ends wedding plans, couple tie knot in the air: "Walking down a different aisle"Amy ChristieDallas, TX
Okemah man killed in Seminole County crash
Officials say a 57-year-old man has died following a crash near Cromwell.
Driver charged after wild high-speed chase
The suspect in a high-speed chase that led officers through the Oklahoma City metro area has now been charged.
Three suspects in custody after high-speed chase and manhunt
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — On Monday evening, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested three suspects, two women and a man, after multiple agencies had been looking for them for nearly seven hours. “It’s like a SWAT team in our backyard,” said Holly Chanult, a Sand Springs woman...
Drowning victim identified at Lake Eufaula
Officials say it all started when someone reported an abandoned boat in the water.
Woman dies, 16-year-old injured during road-rage shooting in Oklahoma, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) -- A woman died and a teenager was injured after shots were fired during a road-rage incident Monday evening in Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m., two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
Edmond couple recovering after being severely injured by chase suspect
A beloved Edmond couple is recovering at home after a high-speed chase suspect crashed into their car during the pursuit.
Motorcycle Rider Badly Injured In SW OKC Crash
A motorcycle rider is in critical condition following a crash Tuesday evening in SW Oklahoma City. The rider was taken to a local hospital following the crash at SW 104th Street and Portland Ave. The area is closed to traffic as crews investigate the crash. This is a developing story.
9 alleged Universal Aryan Brotherhood members charged in OKC November 2021 homicide
According to newly-filed court documents, nine new suspects have been charged in connection with a November murder in Oklahoma City.
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing puppy
An Oklahoma City man has been arrested following a horrific incident of animal abuse.
Father, girlfriend charged with murder of Seminole 3-year-old
SEMINOLE, Okla. — The father and his girlfriend have been charged with the murder of a Seminole 3-year-old New details emerged Monday of the end of a local 3-year-old’s life. His father has now been charged with murder, along with the father’s girlfriend. Several weeks before his...
Yukon police search for man accused of following women, children around retail store while touching himself
Yukon Police Department officials say they are searching for a man after he allegedly followed multiple women and children around a major retail store while fondling himself.
Police release more details after victim shot in face in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released more information after a person was shot in the face over the weekend in Bricktown. Police said the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday across from the Cowboy Ranch nightclub near Reno and Joe Carter avenues. The incident started as a fight between a crowd of intoxicated people, and police said a suspect shot the victim in the face.
Oklahoma counties want police officers in hallways during school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma counties want police officers in their hallways this school year. Sheriffs in both Oklahoma County and Cleveland County told KOCO 5 they’ve seen an uptick in requests and are already looking to hire more deputies to meet the demand. The upsetting scenes in...
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
Convicted killer accused of attacking, killing correctional officer
Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections have released more information following a deadly attack at a correctional facility.
OKCFD Battling Fire Involving At Least 4 Mobile Homes
Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a fire involving four mobile homes. They responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Monday near Northwest 10th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. Officials said three of the homes were unoccupied, but the other home was occupied. The fourth trailer is considered a total...
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
Guthrie police officer found dead in his home
GUTHRIE, Okla. — A Guthrie police officer was found dead in his home. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Lt. Mark Bruning died Thursday night in his home. Investigators said they do not suspect foul play. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to...
Couple charged in death of Seminole toddler
SEMINOLE, Okla. — A couple has been officially charged in the homicide of a 3-year-old boy in Seminole. Chad Jennings and Katherine Pennar are behind bars and face several charges, including first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse. The remains of Caleb Jennings were discovered Wednesday, leading investigators...
Man taken to hospital after stabbing outside Oklahoma City nightclub
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being stabbed outside an Oklahoma City nightclub. Shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, police said someone stabbed a victim in the chest with a makeshift weapon in the parking lot of the Red Dog Saloon near Northwest 10th Street and MacArthur Boulevard. It's unclear what the weapon was.
