San Antonio, TX

San Antonio airport aims to add more international nonstops, plus more top stories

By Hannah J. Frías
CultureMap San Antonio
CultureMap San Antonio
 3 days ago
sanantoniomag.com

Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros

With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Spotlight on San Antonio: A Texas Road Trip

Pictured: San Antonio Museum of Art | Photo credit:Visit San Antonio. Local sights and attractions, and a quick getaway to Fredericksburg. Known for the San Antonio River and the Spanish missions that attract many visitors every year, San Antonio, Texas, is the most frequented in the state. As far as attractions go, the usual suspects tend to be the amusement parks, the rich colonial past, and the large presence of several minority communities that lend a unique character. All is best experienced by simply heading there.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIXS FM 108

$1 Million Dollar Scratch Jackpot Ticket Sold in San Antonio

While no one in Texas is a Billionaire, there is a new millionaire in San Antonio and it was sold at another inconspicuous-looking convenience store. A winning $1 million $20 500X ticket was sold at the Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue in San Antonio. This was the first top jackpot prize claimed in this game. There are still 3-$1 million jackpot tickets, 5-$100,000, and 28-$25,000 prizes remaining in this series of tickets. If you play the $20 tickets, you're saying there is a chance. Please play Texas Lottery responsibly.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

H-E-B recalls ice cream due to mislabeling

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio, TX
CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

