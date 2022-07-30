San Antonio airport aims to add more international nonstops, plus more top stories

sanantonio.culturemap.com
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
KSAT 12
Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias announces San Antonio show at AT&T Center
SAN ANTONIO – Renowned comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias returns to San Antonio this fall for his 2022 Back on Tour journey. Iglesias will perform Saturday, Oct. 8, at the AT&T Center located at 1 AT&T Center Parkway. The last time Iglesias was in San Antonio in July...
Viral TikTok warns San Antonio residents about stowaways in truck beds
Be sure to check your truck.
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
Browse Bowie, the 'little wonder of the West' named for the Alamo hero
Visit Bowie, Texas, named for Jim Bowie, defender of the Alamo, and you'll find this quote: “Attitude is everything when it comes to where you are, where you want to be, and how you are going to get there.”. These words are etched into the world’s largest Bowie knife,...
sanantoniomag.com
Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
Westside San Antonio groups seek historic title for destroyed brothel site
HDRC recommends denying it but has some alternatives.
MySanAntonio
These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros
With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes
A new mixed-use, master-planned community is booming in northeast San Antonio. Located in Schertz, The Crossvine has announced the addition of 77 new garden homes to the 550-acre development. Offering smaller, hassle-free yards, connectivity to inner greenbelt courts, and accessibility to the trails, parks, pools, and other outdoor spaces popular...
CBS Austin
Take a wild ride on Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger-the world's steepest rollercoaster
8/1/22 — Six Flags Fiesta Texas is home to the world's steepest dive coaster. Riders are suspended for a few seconds before going straight down a 95-degree, beyond vertical drop. Jeff Filicko and Elizabeth Ringas share why this ride is unlike any other. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
Spotlight on San Antonio: A Texas Road Trip
Pictured: San Antonio Museum of Art | Photo credit:Visit San Antonio. Local sights and attractions, and a quick getaway to Fredericksburg. Known for the San Antonio River and the Spanish missions that attract many visitors every year, San Antonio, Texas, is the most frequented in the state. As far as attractions go, the usual suspects tend to be the amusement parks, the rich colonial past, and the large presence of several minority communities that lend a unique character. All is best experienced by simply heading there.
$1 Million Dollar Scratch Jackpot Ticket Sold in San Antonio
While no one in Texas is a Billionaire, there is a new millionaire in San Antonio and it was sold at another inconspicuous-looking convenience store. A winning $1 million $20 500X ticket was sold at the Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue in San Antonio. This was the first top jackpot prize claimed in this game. There are still 3-$1 million jackpot tickets, 5-$100,000, and 28-$25,000 prizes remaining in this series of tickets. If you play the $20 tickets, you're saying there is a chance. Please play Texas Lottery responsibly.
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
San Antonian becomes millionaire in Texas Lottery prize
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident has won $1 million dollars from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket 500x, according to a press release. The release says the ticket was purchased at a Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue. The San Antonian has chosen to...
KSAT 12
Here’s what home sale listing trends look like by ZIP code for the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – The housing market has taken a dramatic swing over the past year with record low interest rates, but now those rates are climbing. Marketing statistics provided by the San Antonio Board of Realtors show the median price of homes in the San Antonio area has skyrocketed 20% from June 2021 to June 2022.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
13 places for the most decadent cheesecake in San Antonio
Whether you're a Golden Girl or not, here are some cheesecakes in S.A. to devour.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio restaurant Krazy Katsu makes its debut selling — a lot of — Japanese fried chicken
Apparently, San Antonians love their Japanese-style fried chicken. Krazy Katsu — a new spot offering the herb-brined, panko-breaded chicken in sandwich form — held its grand opening over the weekend and sold out of 900 pounds of yardbird in just two days, according to a Saturday post on the restaurant's Instagram feed.
Anticipated Detroit-style pizza restaurant finally unboxes first San Antonio location
San Antonio’s pizza scene is getting a little more square … or in this case, rectangle. Next week, Alamo City welcomes its first-ever Via 313, the celebrated Austin-based chain famed for its deep dish pies, Fanta, and other Midwest favorites. For its first foray into South Texas (we...
H-E-B recalls ice cream due to mislabeling
SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
