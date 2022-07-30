Pedestrian killed after they were hit twice in Osceola County, FHP says

Orlando police cruiser at crime scene on Smith Street. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A pedestrian on Poinciana Parkway was struck by two vehicles and killed early Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 56-year-old woman driving a Kia Optima on the northbound entrance to Poinciana Parkway hit an unidentified pedestrian standing in the road around 5:40 a.m., FHP said.

While the pedestrian was laying on the road, a second vehicle ran over the pedestrian and kept driving, FHP said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the Kia was not injured.

Witnesses could not provide a description of the second vehicle that hit the pedestrian and FHP is asking anyone with information about this crash to call 407-737-2213.

The crash remains under investigation.