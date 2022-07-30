ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Pedestrian killed after they were hit twice in Osceola County, FHP says

By Natalia Jaramillo, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Orlando police cruiser at crime scene on Smith Street. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A pedestrian on Poinciana Parkway was struck by two vehicles and killed early Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 56-year-old woman driving a Kia Optima on the northbound entrance to Poinciana Parkway hit an unidentified pedestrian standing in the road around 5:40 a.m., FHP said.

While the pedestrian was laying on the road, a second vehicle ran over the pedestrian and kept driving, FHP said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the Kia was not injured.

Witnesses could not provide a description of the second vehicle that hit the pedestrian and FHP is asking anyone with information about this crash to call 407-737-2213.

The crash remains under investigation.

Orlando, FL
The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

