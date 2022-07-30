Reds add right-handed Ryan Hendrix to bullpen

The Cincinnati Reds selected the contract of right-hander Ryan Hendrix from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

Hendrix, 27, has no decisions and a 5.06 ERA in six relief appearances with the Reds this season.

At Louisville, he went 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA in 27 games (zero starts), striking out 30 and walking 16 in 25 2/3 innings.

Hendrix takes the roster spot of All-Star right-hander Luis Castillo, who was traded to Seattle on Friday night.

–Field Level Media

