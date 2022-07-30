ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakich sheds more light on Leggett's future role with Clemson baseball

By Davis Potter
 3 days ago

When he was introduced as Clemson’s new head baseball coach last month, Erik Bakich was adamant that his former boss needed to be involved with the program again .

Bakich’s hire marks his return to Clemson two decades after he got his coaching career started as a volunteer assistant on Jack Leggett’s staff in 2002. Leggett, of course, is one of the more synonymous names with Clemson baseball having spent 22 seasons of his Hall of Fame career at the helm of the Tigers’ program before being let go following the 2015 season.

Now Leggett, who led the Tigers to 21 postseason appearances and six trips to the College World Series, will be working for Bakich, though exactly what Leggett’s title will be on staff has still yet to be determined. Bakich’s top two assistant jobs – assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator Nick Schnabel and pitching coach Jimmy Belanger – as well as four other staff positions have already been filled or are in line to be filled.

Bakich recently told The Clemson Insider he envisions the 68-year-old Leggett helping with “total program development” primarily in an off-field capacity.

“He’s a guy that, in one bucket, is connected to all of his former players and all the alums, and he can help generate excitement and opportunities with alumni in that regard,” Bakich said. “In another regard, his eyes have just seen thousands of innings, games and pitches, and so he can be a great resource for the coaches to help us coach better. Just being able to be involved in all of our staff meetings. Even for me personally, just as long as he was here and just kind of knowing the lay of the land, he can help me transition well.

“And then from a players’ standpoint, he brings so much value to a player just with his energy and his experience. His fingerprints are all over Doug Kingsmore Stadium and all over Clemson baseball. He was here for a quarter of a century almost, so I think every player will benefit from hearing from that experience that he can share with them. And hearing how the best former players did it and how some of the best former teams did it. So I think the opportunity for him to have meetings with the team or one-on-one meetings with the players, any type of mentorship role he can take on with the players I think is extremely valuable.”

While the parameters of Leggett’s new role are still being defined, Bakich made it clear he wants Leggett around the program as much as possible after a seven-year hiatus.

“He may not be in uniform running around coaching the team, but he is going to be very much involved in our program,” Bakich said.

