ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

British star Jake Dennis wins first race of London’s Formula E double-header

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJBpr_0gyr58zB00

Avalanche Andretti’s Jake Dennis reigned victorious in the opening race of the 2022 SABIC London E-Prix double-header to secure his first race win of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season.

Spurred on by a packed-out home crowd, Julius Baer Pole setter Dennis led for the entirety of the race, fending off pressure from Mercedes - EQ duo Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries, who finished second and third respectively.

It was Dennis’ second race victory in London, with the Brit having won the opening E-Prix at the unique indoor-outdoor track in the London Docklands this time last year.

Despite the pressure of a home crowd, the Brit looked completely unphased throughout as he secured a lights-to-flag victory. And speaking after the race, a visibly ecstatic Dennis praised an effusive home support at the ExCeL London as he took the chequered flag.

“It was one of the hardest races I’ve ever done just physically,” he said. “As the rubber gets down on the surface, it’s an indoor surface, it’s so hard to turn the steering wheel. But we managed 45 minutes, and honestly the car was amazing.

“It was a technical race trying to manage Stoffel and Nyck, obviously two teammates working together. I had to manage that, and the team did a great job – the car was incredible, and the strategy was strong. From then it was just a case of bringing it home in the last 15 laps and being careful of Stoffel’s FANBOOST.

“An insane race and honestly when I crossed the chequered flag hearing the fans was one of the best experiences of my life – so, so cool. So big thank you to all the fans out here and the British support.”

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returned to ExCeL London following last season’s debut but was open to full capacity after last year’s Covid restrictions limited access. Thousands of fans at the east London venue gave victorious Dennis a standing ovation after he repelled the early advances of Drivers’ World Championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne to win the race and delight the cheering home crowd.

Mercedes-EQ’s Vandoorne was content to play it cool to come home second for a 17 th Formula E podium, with his closest championship rivals marooned down the pack. In fact, by the end of the first lap, both drivers trailing Vandoorne in the drivers’ standings – Edoardo Mortara of ROKiT Venturi Racing in second and Mitch Evans of Jaguar TCS Racing in third – had been in the wars, with Mortara forced to pit putting him entirely out of the fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPTnp_0gyr58zB00

Reigning champion Nyck de Vries played rear gunner for teammate Vandoorne to occupy Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) who was chasing hard towards the end of the race. It was mission accomplished for Dutchman de Vries who held on to claim third place. Cassidy would settle for fourth after clambering through the pack with relative ease, heading home Oliver Askew who made it two Avalanche Andrettis in the top five.

Mitch Evans was able to pick up valuable championship points in sixth which was the best of the rest top four title contenders heading into the weekend, with Vergne unable to free himself from the midfield mire in 13 th and Mortara squarely last after Lap 1 contact.

That left the advantage firmly with Vandoorne in the Drivers’ World Championship as an 11-point margin became a 26-point lead with Evans moving to second ahead of Mortara.

In the Teams’ running, Mercedes-EQ stretched to a 37-point lead on DS TECHEETAH. It’s back to ExCeL London tomorrow for Round 14 in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the last stop before Season 8 concludes with Rounds 15 and 16 in Seoul, the first time the all-electric series has visited Korea.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Oscar Piastri turning down an F1 seat at Alpine for 2023 is ‘very surprising’, says Paul di Resta

Oscar Piastri’s firm denial of Alpine announcing him as their driver for the 2023 F1 season is “very surprising” given the team’s “great upwards trajectory”, says former F1 driver Paul di Resta.A dramatic couple of days has seen Fernando Alonso stun the paddock by signing a “multi-year contract” with Aston Martin from next year, leaving Alpine with a seat to fill to partner Esteban Ocon. Alpine reserve driver and 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri was on Tuesday evening announced as the team’s F1 driver next year in a press release which raised suspicions after it didn’t include any quotes...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Ashley Cain begins first of five runs in aid of childhood cancer charity

Ex-footballer Ashley Cain has started the first of five planned charity marathon runs in aid of a foundation in honour of his late daughter that will span across five major cities in Ireland and the UK over the next five days.The runs are to mark the second birthday on August 10 of his daughter Azaylia, who died of leukaemia last April aged eight months.Cain’s route through Dublin begins at Fitzwilliam Square, passes Stephen’s Green and goes through the Phoenix Park, Crumlin, Terenure and Ballsbridge before finishing back in the city centre at around 4.30pm. ...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Ticket sales for Lionesses’ United States friendly top 65,000 in under 24 hours

Ticket sales for England’s planned Wembley clash against the United States in October have reached 65,000 in less than 24 hours.The Football Association announced at 2pm on Tuesday that the Lionesses would return to the scene of Sunday’s Euro 2022 triumph to take on reigning world champions the USA on October 7, subject to having secured World Cup qualification in September.And a message on the Lionesses’ official Twitter account on Wednesday morning said: “YOU GUYS ARE AMAZING. 65,000 tickets have already been sold for our October international against the United States!”The ticketing website briefly crashed on Tuesday amid the huge...
SOCCER
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Oscar Piastri stuns Alpine by insisting he won’t be Fernando Alonso’s replacement next year

Oscar Piastri says he will not be driving for Alpine next season, just hours after the Formula One team announced he would be replacing Fernando Alonso.Piastri, the Formula 2 champion, said Alpine’s announcement earlier in the day that he would take their vacant 2023 seat had been made without his agreement. Alpine’s press release did not contain quotes from the 21-year-old, sparking uncertainty at whether Piastri was even aware of the team’s decision. And in an embarrassing turn of events for Alpine, just hours after their statement Piastri reacted to the news by denying that he had signed a...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Evans
Person
Oliver Askew
Person
Nick Cassidy
Person
Jake Dennis
Person
Edoardo Mortara
Person
Stoffel Vandoorne
The Independent

Premier League players to no longer take the knee before every match

Top flight players in England will no longer take the knee before every fixture in the competition, the Premier League have confirmed.However, the anti-racism gesture will still be on show across the opening weekend of the 2022/23 season, which begins on Friday night, and ahead of specific other fixtures. A statement from the league read:“Premier League club captains have reaffirmed their commitment to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination.“The players have decided to use specific moments during the upcoming campaign to take the knee, to amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society. The Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Variety

Inside the Release: How Oscar Entry ‘The Quiet Girl’ Captured Hearts Across Ireland and the U.K.

Click here to read the full article. Quiet by name, but quite some fame. Colm Bairéad’s Irish-language coming-of-age film “An Cailín Ciúin” (“The Quiet Girl”) bowed at the Berlinale earlier this year and has been an unstoppable force on the festival and awards circuit. It won top prizes at the Berlin, Dublin and Taipei film festivals and swept the Irish Film and Television Awards. The film opened theatrically across Ireland and the U.K. mid-May and such is the power of its storytelling that it has cinema dates booked through early September, and will represent Ireland in the Oscars’ international feature...
MOVIES
The Independent

AIG Women’s Open: Muirfield escapes from archaic past to finally host women’s major

After the euphoria of the Women’s Euro 2022 final, another example of sport’s evolution arrives at Muirfield in the AIG Women’s Open. If England’s Lionesses provide hope that a page has been turned to a new chapter in women’s football, then women’s golf has been galvanised by the opportunity to finally shine in this East Lothian corner of Scotland.Restricted to men-only until 2017, it took Muirfield being deprived of the opportunity to host future Men’s Open Championships to belatedly see sense and catch up to reality. After allowing women members following a second ballot, Muirfield is back on the men’s...
GOLF
The Independent

Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Katarina Johnson-Thompson seeks heptathlon gold with Duncan Scott and Tom Dean in 200m medley heats

Day six of the Commonwealth Games sees England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson continue her run for heptathlon gold which will conclude on the track this evening. The reigning Commonwealth champion goes into day two with a 109-point lead, but faces stiff competition from team-mate Holly Mills among others. Emily Campbell also bids for a gold medal in the women’s weightlifting. The 28-year-old shot to fame when she claimed the Olympic silver medal in the women’s 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics after also taking Commonwealth bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago. She is the reigning European champion and a...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula E#London Docklands#Excel London#Venturi Racing#British#Sabic#Nyck De Vries
The Independent

One in five UK nightclubs have closed since the start of the pandemic

One in five UK nightclubs have shut down since the Covid-19 pandemic.The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), a trade body which represents the industry, has released new figures which show the lowest ever number of nightclubs. In March 2020, the total number of nightclubs was recorded at 1,418. The number has now dropped to 1,130.This means that 20 per cent of UK nightclubs have shut down since the start of the pandemic. The number is even worse in some regions, with the Midlands seeing a closure of 30 per cent of clubs.Nightclub numbers in England, Wales and Scotland peaked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Phil Foden ‘agrees new Man City deal’ as Chelsea ‘chase Saints star’

What the papers sayPhil Foden and Manchester City have reportedly agreed terms on a new contract for the 22-year-old midfielder. The Daily Mail says the two parties have negotiated a deal worth around £225,000 a week – more than seven times his current salary. The contract is rumoured to be for six years, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.Staying with City, The Times reports club bosses have opened talks with Belgian side Anderlecht over defender Sergio Gomez. The 21-year-old is viewed as a potential backup option if City fail to land their primary target, Brighton’s Marc Cucurella.According...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Love Island: Ekin-su and Davide won 2022 series by massive landslide and with 64 per cent of total vote

Ekin-su CülcüloÄlu and Davide Sanclimenti won the final Love Island 2022 vote by a massive landslide, it has been revealed.The pair, who beat out couples including Luca Bish and Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma, received a staggering 63.69 per cent of the total vote.In comparison, ITV revealed that second-placed Gemma and Luca recieved just 14.47 per cent of the vote.Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope finished in third, with 11.77 per cent of the vote, while Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, ended the series in fourth with 10.07 per cent.Ekin-su and Davide shared a video message with fans after their...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

773K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy