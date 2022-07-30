ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Evenepoel wins San Sebastián Classic for 2nd time

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nE8l8_0gyr55L000

SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain (AP) — Remco Evenepoel won his second San Sebastián Classic on Saturday after he pulled away from the pack on the final climb.

The Belgian rider for Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl dropped last challenger Simon Yates with around 45 kilometers (28 miles) to go. He completed the hilly 225-kilometer (140-mile) race on Spain’s northern coast in 5 1/2 hours.

Pavel Sivakov was second to finish almost two minutes later, and Yiesj Benoot completed the podium.

Yates finished sixth.

Evenepoel first won the one-day race in 2019.

He made his decisive move on the first-category pass over Erlaitz and was never caught on the way downhill to the finish line.

Two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar had already been dropped from the peloton with around 60 kilometers left. The race came a week after he finished this year’s Tour in second place.

Evenepoel will participate in the Spanish Vuelta starting on Aug. 19.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Remco Evenepoel
Person
Pavel Sivakov
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour De France#San Diego#Belgian#Erlaitz
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
36K+
Followers
78K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy