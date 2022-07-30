Evenepoel wins San Sebastián Classic for 2nd time

SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain (AP) — Remco Evenepoel won his second San Sebastián Classic on Saturday after he pulled away from the pack on the final climb.

The Belgian rider for Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl dropped last challenger Simon Yates with around 45 kilometers (28 miles) to go. He completed the hilly 225-kilometer (140-mile) race on Spain’s northern coast in 5 1/2 hours.

Pavel Sivakov was second to finish almost two minutes later, and Yiesj Benoot completed the podium.

Yates finished sixth.

Evenepoel first won the one-day race in 2019.

He made his decisive move on the first-category pass over Erlaitz and was never caught on the way downhill to the finish line.

Two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar had already been dropped from the peloton with around 60 kilometers left. The race came a week after he finished this year’s Tour in second place.

Evenepoel will participate in the Spanish Vuelta starting on Aug. 19.

