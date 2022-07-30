ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn woman, 70, killed when her Range Rover slams into elevated highway stanchion, police say

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 3 days ago
The NYPD Highway Patrol investigates after a Range Rover struck a pillar under the Gowanus Expressway on 3rd Ave. near 52nd St. in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, July 29, 2022. Gardiner Anderson/New York Daily News/TNS

A 70-year-old woman died after her Range Rover slammed into a pillar underneath the Gowanus Expressway, police said Saturday.

Rose Gargano was heading south on Third Ave. at about 3:42 p.m. Friday when she lost control of the wheel. Her Range Rover veered to the left, hopped a curb and slammed into a stanchion for the elevated highway.

First responders found Gargano unconscious behind the wheel, cops said.

EMS rushed her to NYU Langone-Brooklyn, but she couldn’t be saved.

She was about two miles from her home in Bay Ridge when she died.

Cops are investigating the possibility that Gargano suffered a medical episode before losing control of the wheel.

An autopsy conducted by the city’s Medical Examiner’s office will determine how she died.

#Range Rover#Nypd#New York Bay#Police#Accident#The Nypd Highway Patrol#New York Daily News Tns#Ems#Nyu Langone Brooklyn#Medical Examiner#Tribune Content Agency
