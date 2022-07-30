LAKEWOOD: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK THEN CAR INTO BUILDING

ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT CAR VS POLE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident which involves a car into a pole. The accident scene is located at Massachusetts and Cross. We have no report on injuries at this time.
Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In Hit-Run Crash In Central Jersey
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after crashing in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday, July 31 at Arlington Drive and Fords Avenue in Woodbridge, initial reports said. A medical helicopter airlifted the victim, a man in his late 20s, to...
Lakewood Police Department Blotter
On Friday July 29th at 8am Officer M. Gibson was dispatched to an Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Use of a Weapon in the area of Swarthmore Avenue. Dewin Ricartcastro 20 years old of Lakewood NJ., was arrested for allegedly striking the victim with a metal pallet causing lacerations, and threw a hammer that missed the victims head. Victim was taken to the hospital and received medical attention.
LACEY: PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM LACEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Lacey Township Police Department would like to remind our residents and visitors to lock your car doors and bring your vehicle key fobs with you. The majority of motor vehicle thefts involve cars that have the key fobs left inside them, while at the same time the majority of thefts from inside vehicles are from unlocked cars.
BAYVILLE: BERKELEY POLICE RELEASE INFORMATION ON WATER RESCUE IN CEDAR CREEK
On July 31st 2022 at 8:30 pm, Officers responded to the area of the Western Blvd canoe access to investigate a report of rafters in distress. Upon arrival it was discovered that a group of three had gone on a tubing trip this afternoon and were in distress with the daylight hours running out. It was also reported that one of the parties was further separated from the missing group and was last seen drifting eastbound in the creek face down and possibly unresponsive.
LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT LEADS TO DWI ARREST
On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 9:09 p.m., Officer Plis, responded to the intersection of Lake Barnegat Drive North and Cranberry Court for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a parked vehicle. During the investigation the driver of the vehicle, Mateo Wolf, 20, of Lanoka Harbor, displayed signs of intoxication. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Mateo was determined to be under the influence. Mateo was arrested then transported to police headquarters for processing. Mateo was later charged with several motor vehicle summonses including Cell Phone Use, Underage DWI, Refusal to submit to Breath Tests, DWI, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Maintain Lane. Mateo was then released in accordance with John’s Law.
3-month-old, one other seriously injured in St. Johns County crash: FHP
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-month-old and an 18-year-old are in serious condition after a crash Sunday morning on I-95 in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 11:30 a.m., a Nissan Pathfinder traveling south on I-95 near mile marker 303 was stopped on the...
Three Rafters Rescued from Cedar Creek After Report of Victim Face Down, Unresponsive
BAYVILLE, NJ – Three rafters were rescued from Cedar Creek by members of the Berkeley...
Man dies in Lake boat accident
An Illinois man is dead after a Friday boar crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers say 41 – year old Timothy Ridens died when he hit a wake and was thrown from the boat. They say he was going too fast for conditions. Two passengers had serious injuries. Another had only minor injuries.
LACEY: GOLF CLUBS STOLEN FROM VEHICLE IN PARKING LOT
On Friday, July 22, 2022, at 8:20 p.m., Officer Ravallo responded to the parking lot of a local business on Route 9 South for a theft report. Upon arrival Officer Ravallo met with the victim who reported someone stole a set of golf clubs from the bed of their pickup truck (unsecured). The value of the theft was estimated at $1000.00.
FREEHOLD: MILLSTONE MAN ARRESTED IN FATAL SHOOTING
A Millstone Township man has been arrested and criminally charged with fatally shooting an acquaintance last month, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday. David A. Bulk, 71, is charged with first-degree Murder and a related second-degree weapons offense in connection with the death of 49-year-old Gerard Carpinello of...
Boat Crash in Lake of the Ozarks claims one life; three injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo – One boater is dead after hitting heavy wake and ejecting from the vessel; Police say three others sustained injuries. Deputies say Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50 were involved in the crash. The injury report indicates Timothy Ridens,...
HAMILTON: MISSING 11 YEAR OLD CHILD
The Township of Hamilton Police Department is seeking your help in locating 11-year-old Ciana Shelton (CiCi), who was last seen at her home on July 28th, 2022. Ciana has brown eyes, brown hair with red extensions and she is approximately 5’ 3”, 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and Jordan sneakers.
LANOKA HARBOR: SUMMARY OF STORY OF THREE MISSING IN CEDAR CREEK
EMS PSA – Water Rescue in Berkeley Township. Lanoka Harbor EMS Ambulance 267 crew was assigned to assist Berkeley Twp Police EMS with a water rescue on Cedar Creek and responded to the Western Blvd overpass between Lacey Township and Berkeley Township at approximately 952pm last night. On the initial crew was Dep.Chief Frank Palino and EMT-P K. Nogalo. A short time after Lt. K. Cunningham and Lt. C. Weingroff arrived on scene to assist with the incident. Several Berkeley Township and Lacey Township Fire / Water Rescue Teams showed up to determine a strategy for the search and rescue of possibly 3 victims on the creek with communications coming from the Ocean County Radio room dispatchers. Rescue Kayaks were deployed from Western Blvd at Cedar Creek. Two kayaks with fire department personnel were deployed to begin the search. A short time after 2 additional Kayaks were deployed with Lt. Cunningham and Lt. Weingroff which is also Toms River Fire Captain. Within 30 minutes of deployment, approximately 1/2 mile against the creek current off Western Blvd in the darkness of the night 2 victims were found by fire rescue personnel which in turn met with EMS kayaks for immediate medical attention of a 26 year old female that was semi-responsive possibly reported by family member with her that she had seizure like activity and possibly struck her head on stumps in the creek. EMT Lt. Cunningham had initial patient contact which in turn transferred patient care to Lt. Weingroff. Fire Rescue teams were able to attach the victims kayaks with Weingroff’s kayak for the trip back up the creek to land. EMT Weingroff was able to maintain an airway of the patient as well as administer Oxygen which re-adjusting her life preserver to conserve any body heat due to a possibly chance of any further hypothermia. It was reported that the victim was on the creek for several hours lost. After all fire / ems personnel worked seamlessly to get victims back to the ground. After the approximate 1 mile round trip, rescue Kayak EMT’s were met on shore by RWJ Paramedics and Berkeley Township Police EMS. Patient was transferred into Berkeley Township EMS ambulance where our EMT Weingroff continued the continuity of patient care with their team of EMT’s and Paramedics. RWJ Paramedics, Berkeley Township EMS, Lanoka Harbor EMS and Berkeley Township Police assisted with the Landing Zone for Hackensack Meridian Helicopter landing zone at Central Regional High School for the medical transport of this patient to Jersey Shore Trauma Center. There were no reported injuries to any emergency responders and patient was stable at time of transfer to the air medical team. While this patient was being transferred there was a 3rd victim found by fire rescue kayakers on the creek, was brought back to land as they were met by our Deputy Chief F. Palino and EMT-P K. Nogalo – assessment was fully completed and patient refused any further medical attention. Any further information can be retained from Berkeley Township Police.
NJ Mustang Driver Killed In PA Turnpike Crash Was Set To Marry Next Weekend: Report
A 33-year-old New Jersey man who died in a crash on the PA Turnpike was set to marry next weekend, news reports say citing authorities. Harry Jackson Jr., of Brigantine, was in a Mustang 2011 Ford Mustang that struck the rear of a tractor trailer on the PA Turnpike Friday, July 29, killing him, LehighValleyLive reports.
LACEY: WOMAN SLUMPED OVER WHEEL AT WAWA ARRESTED FOR DWI AND POSSESSION OF CDS
On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:39 a.m., Officer Hutman responded to Wawa, 444 South Main Street, for a report of a female slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver, Jennifer Melchione, 50, of Clark, NJ, who appeared to be under the influence of CDS. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Jennifer was arrested for DWI. Jennifer was then transported to police headquarters for processing. Jennifer was issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI and Possession of CDS in a Motor Vehicle. Jennifer was also charged on a criminal complaint summons for Possession of CDS and Use/Being Under the Influence of CDS. Jennifer was served her copies of the complaints and later released in accordance with John’s Law.
Hamilton Twp., NJ, Cops Searching For Missing and Endangered 11-year-old Girl
Officials in Hamilton Township are asking for your help as they search for a missing 11-year-old girl. Police say Ciana (CiCi) Shelton was last seen at her home on Thursday, July 28th. Ciana has brown eyes, brown hair with red extensions, she is approximately 5’ 3” tall, and weighs 115...
NJ Man Killed In PA Turnpike Crash That Left Tractor-Trailer Sprawled Across Highway (PHOTOS)
A New Jersey man was killed in a violent crash involving a tractor trailer and several cars on the PA Turnpike Friday, July 29, authorities said (scroll for photos). The crash occurred on the Northeast Extension in Carbon County 5:45 p.m. near Mahoning Valley Exit #74. Photos show the tractor's cab and trailer stretched across both sides of the median.
N.J. man charged in killing of girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter
A New Jersey man has been charged in the killing of his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Matthew Chiles, 29, of Perth Amboy was arrested Monday, along with the mother of the child, Monique Durham, 27, of Edison, in connection with the death of the toddler who had been missing since 2019, Ciccone.
1 dead after moped and motorcycle collision on Maui
The Maui Police Department reported a fatal motor vehicle collision on Sunday, July 31 around 9:13 a.m. on Kahekili Highway.
