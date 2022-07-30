BARNEGAT: CAR VS MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

ocscanner.news
BARNEGAT: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on West Bay Avenue in front of the police station. The accident involves an overturned vehicle which a witness said has landed in the police department’s parking lot. We have no additional information at this time.
BAYVILLE: BERKELEY POLICE RELEASE INFORMATION ON WATER RESCUE IN CEDAR CREEK
On July 31st 2022 at 8:30 pm, Officers responded to the area of the Western Blvd canoe access to investigate a report of rafters in distress. Upon arrival it was discovered that a group of three had gone on a tubing trip this afternoon and were in distress with the daylight hours running out. It was also reported that one of the parties was further separated from the missing group and was last seen drifting eastbound in the creek face down and possibly unresponsive.
LACEY: PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM LACEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Lacey Township Police Department would like to remind our residents and visitors to lock your car doors and bring your vehicle key fobs with you. The majority of motor vehicle thefts involve cars that have the key fobs left inside them, while at the same time the majority of thefts from inside vehicles are from unlocked cars.
LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT LEADS TO DWI ARREST
On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 9:09 p.m., Officer Plis, responded to the intersection of Lake Barnegat Drive North and Cranberry Court for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a parked vehicle. During the investigation the driver of the vehicle, Mateo Wolf, 20, of Lanoka Harbor, displayed signs of intoxication. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Mateo was determined to be under the influence. Mateo was arrested then transported to police headquarters for processing. Mateo was later charged with several motor vehicle summonses including Cell Phone Use, Underage DWI, Refusal to submit to Breath Tests, DWI, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Maintain Lane. Mateo was then released in accordance with John’s Law.
FREEHOLD: MILLSTONE MAN ARRESTED IN FATAL SHOOTING
A Millstone Township man has been arrested and criminally charged with fatally shooting an acquaintance last month, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday. David A. Bulk, 71, is charged with first-degree Murder and a related second-degree weapons offense in connection with the death of 49-year-old Gerard Carpinello of...
LACEY: WOMAN SLUMPED OVER WHEEL AT WAWA ARRESTED FOR DWI AND POSSESSION OF CDS
On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:39 a.m., Officer Hutman responded to Wawa, 444 South Main Street, for a report of a female slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver, Jennifer Melchione, 50, of Clark, NJ, who appeared to be under the influence of CDS. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Jennifer was arrested for DWI. Jennifer was then transported to police headquarters for processing. Jennifer was issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI and Possession of CDS in a Motor Vehicle. Jennifer was also charged on a criminal complaint summons for Possession of CDS and Use/Being Under the Influence of CDS. Jennifer was served her copies of the complaints and later released in accordance with John’s Law.
LAKEWOOD: REWARD OFFERED FOR DOG MISSING FROM ACCIDENT
Shakey’ ran from a vehicle involved in a car crash at River Avenue and Honey Locust Street on Thursday July 28 at 1045 pm. Contact the number on the flyer with any information.
BARNEGAT: CAR INTO WOODS
Emergency responders are on the scene of a car into the woods at Route 9 and Georgetown Rd. It is unknown if there are any injuries. PreviousBAYHEAD: MULTIPLE ACCIDENTS AND ROAD CLOSURES. NextHOWELL: ***UPDATE*** MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT ON FRIDAY – DRIVER KILLED. About The Author. Kerry Camarato on July 30,...
LACEY: WALLET WITH CASH AND CREDIT CARDS STOLEN AT SHOP RITE
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 2:31 p.m., Officer Carver responded to police headquarters for a theft report. The victim reported while they were at Shoprite, someone had stolen their wallet from an unattended shopping cart. Several bank cards and cash were stolen totaling $150.00. The victim also reported one of the cards was later used at several local businesses shortly after the theft. An investigation is ongoing.
