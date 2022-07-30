ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin Enters Full Accumulation Season, With Shrimps and Whales Seizing Their Share Of The Pie

By Aliyu Pokima
zycrypto.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
zycrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Tech stocks have gone from hero to dud as the market cycled away from former high fliers. Finding tech companies with long-term competitive advantages is key to market-beating returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Buffett Buys Fear, 2 Big Dividends For A Retirement Dream

Summary The price for certainty in the markets is too high; successful investors know this well. I am buying big dividends hand over fist in this fearful market. Sleep well at night with these two picks with up to 8.6% yields. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrimps#Whales#Btc#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Blockware Intelligence#Cryptoquant
zycrypto.com

SMARTLend  —  A Secure and Audited Stablecoin Lending Platform on BSC

A hybrid ROI DApp project called SMARTLend was created on the Binance Smart Chain Network. The project’s creators chose the Binance Smart Chain network due to its more developed investor base, broader readership, and lower transaction fee. Investors will benefit from using the community-driven Binance Smart Chain network since ROI Dapps are often a high-risk investment.
ECONOMY
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Tesla
Markets Insider

Veteran investor Jim Rogers predicts the worst bear market of his life, a brutal recession, and limited success for bitcoin. Here are his 10 best quotes from a new interview

Jim Rogers is bracing for an epic stock-market crash and a painful recession. George Soros' former partner sees the US dollar, energy, and agriculture as solid short-term bets. Rogers ruled out buying bitcoin, arguing governments won't allow crypto to usurp fiat currencies. Jim Rogers warned a historic stock-market crash is...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

100% of my Roth is in a single stock

I'm 23 years old and make around 80,000-100,000$ a year, just recently started putting money into a Roth IRA last year, right now I have 9600~ in AMD stock and I really like the stock. I've traded a few stocks here and there but AMD is my top stock to own right now, I put 7% of my paycheck into my 401k from work.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Alphabet, Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

Crypto Listing On P2PB2B Exchange

Each exchange platform has its conditions for new crypto listings. The fee charged for new projects and the accompanying package differ. Some exchanges are rigorous in selecting tokens for listing. P2PB2B crypto listing agency has created an ideal environment for new crypto developers, whether they are a large team with experienced developers and community support or young start-ups who still need to raise reputational capital.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
zycrypto.com

Solana Down In A Green Market As Multimillion-Dollar Hack Empties Over 7,000 Wallets

Solana is currently not having the best of times. Shortly after the recent backlash and allegations the project faced from ETH proponents, especially the founder of Cyber Capital, Justin Bons; and a recently published Q2 2022 report revealing significant declines in inflows and network usage; SOL has dropped in an otherwise green market following reports of a multimillion-dollar hack targeting Solana wallets.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Stocks' Ascent Will Soon be Grounded: Bank of America

Stocks have scored an impressive rebound in recent weeks, with the S&P 500 gaining 13% since June 16. The rally has stemmed from signs of economic weakness that have helped spark declines in real rates, speculation that the Fed may turn more dovish and some better-than-expected earnings report. U.S. stock...
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

Dogecoin’s $1 Dream Price Met With Skepticism By Market Watchers

Dogecoin has been underperforming since slipping from its all-time high of $0.73 last year. The current market conditions brought on by the Crypto Winter have significantly exacerbated the meme coins’ bad days. Following its surge in May of last year, a lot of proponents expected a price target of $1; and up to this moment, some still do. Nonetheless, analysts think this is unlikely – at least not in the next eight years.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy