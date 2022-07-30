Bitcoin Enters Full Accumulation Season, With Shrimps and Whales Seizing Their Share Of The Pie

zycrypto.com
Related
The stock market could surge 18% to new highs by year-end as the 2022 bear market is over, Fundstrat says
New highs in the stock market could arrive a lot sooner than investors expect, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He said the S&P 500 could hit new highs before year-end as the 2022 bear market is over. "When bad news doesn't take down markets, it is time for investors to...
Motley Fool
2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Tech stocks have gone from hero to dud as the market cycled away from former high fliers. Finding tech companies with long-term competitive advantages is key to market-beating returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
biztoc.com
Buffett Buys Fear, 2 Big Dividends For A Retirement Dream
Summary The price for certainty in the markets is too high; successful investors know this well. I am buying big dividends hand over fist in this fearful market. Sleep well at night with these two picks with up to 8.6% yields. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
zycrypto.com
The Flippening: Why Market Pundits Say Ethereum Is Set To Become The No. 1 Cryptocurrency
Dubbed the “Flippening” by cryptocurrency fans, the scenario in which ether inevitably overtakes bitcoin and becomes the number one cryptocurrency has been setting the community abuzz, as it seems it’s only a matter of time before the pioneer crypto becomes number two. The discussion around bitcoin losing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
zycrypto.com
SMARTLend — A Secure and Audited Stablecoin Lending Platform on BSC
A hybrid ROI DApp project called SMARTLend was created on the Binance Smart Chain Network. The project’s creators chose the Binance Smart Chain network due to its more developed investor base, broader readership, and lower transaction fee. Investors will benefit from using the community-driven Binance Smart Chain network since ROI Dapps are often a high-risk investment.
5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon
The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Every Total Return Investor Should Own
If any investor has stood the test of time, it’s Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock star-like presence in the investing world. His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. Known for his long buy-and-hold strategies, and his massive […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
There's a growing chorus of experts calling for substantial home price declines
The housing market is starting to cool off in a big way thanks to skyrocketing mortgage rates this year. Homebuilder sentiment is at its second-lowest level in 37 years thanks to tanking demand — existing home sales were down 14% in June, year-over-year. Still, home prices have yet to...
Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now as Senate Passes CHIPS Act
The U.S. Senate has passed the CHIPS and Science Act and it will now head to the House where it's widely expected to pass. The CHIPS Act proposes $52 billion for incentivizing semiconductor manufacturing and research in the country. What are the best semiconductor stocks to buy now?. Article continues...
Morgan Stanley sounds like Admiral Ackbar from ‘Star Wars’ on the bear-market rally: ‘This will be a trap’
ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 16: Cosplayer dressed as Admiral Ackbar on Day Four of Disney's 2015 Star Wars Celebration held at the Anaheim Convention Center on April 19, 2015 in Anaheim, California. It’s a trap!. No, it’s not Admiral Ackbar, the alert, fish-headed alien from the original Star Wars...
Cathie Wood Sees Early Signs Of Bear Market Ending, Stands By Favorite Growth Stock Picks
Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood seems to think the market is approaching a bottom and growth stocks would lead a recovery, the fund manager told CNBC’s Tech Trade Special Friday. “Typically growth stocks will outperform as we move towards the end of a bear market and of a recession...
Veteran investor Jim Rogers predicts the worst bear market of his life, a brutal recession, and limited success for bitcoin. Here are his 10 best quotes from a new interview
Jim Rogers is bracing for an epic stock-market crash and a painful recession. George Soros' former partner sees the US dollar, energy, and agriculture as solid short-term bets. Rogers ruled out buying bitcoin, arguing governments won't allow crypto to usurp fiat currencies. Jim Rogers warned a historic stock-market crash is...
biztoc.com
100% of my Roth is in a single stock
I'm 23 years old and make around 80,000-100,000$ a year, just recently started putting money into a Roth IRA last year, right now I have 9600~ in AMD stock and I really like the stock. I've traded a few stocks here and there but AMD is my top stock to own right now, I put 7% of my paycheck into my 401k from work.
Alphabet, Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
zycrypto.com
Crypto Listing On P2PB2B Exchange
Each exchange platform has its conditions for new crypto listings. The fee charged for new projects and the accompanying package differ. Some exchanges are rigorous in selecting tokens for listing. P2PB2B crypto listing agency has created an ideal environment for new crypto developers, whether they are a large team with experienced developers and community support or young start-ups who still need to raise reputational capital.
zycrypto.com
Solana Down In A Green Market As Multimillion-Dollar Hack Empties Over 7,000 Wallets
Solana is currently not having the best of times. Shortly after the recent backlash and allegations the project faced from ETH proponents, especially the founder of Cyber Capital, Justin Bons; and a recently published Q2 2022 report revealing significant declines in inflows and network usage; SOL has dropped in an otherwise green market following reports of a multimillion-dollar hack targeting Solana wallets.
Stocks' Ascent Will Soon be Grounded: Bank of America
Stocks have scored an impressive rebound in recent weeks, with the S&P 500 gaining 13% since June 16. The rally has stemmed from signs of economic weakness that have helped spark declines in real rates, speculation that the Fed may turn more dovish and some better-than-expected earnings report. U.S. stock...
zycrypto.com
Cardano Outpacing Crypto Majors As ADA Reigns As The Most Developed Cryptocurrency
The crypto industry is all about innovation and periodic advancements. This ensures that projects within the space are caught up with new trends and novel demands by the community are met. In light of this, Cardano has emerged as the most developed project in the space, according to recent data.
zycrypto.com
Dogecoin’s $1 Dream Price Met With Skepticism By Market Watchers
Dogecoin has been underperforming since slipping from its all-time high of $0.73 last year. The current market conditions brought on by the Crypto Winter have significantly exacerbated the meme coins’ bad days. Following its surge in May of last year, a lot of proponents expected a price target of $1; and up to this moment, some still do. Nonetheless, analysts think this is unlikely – at least not in the next eight years.
Comments / 0