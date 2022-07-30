TOMS RIVER: BIKE STRUCK BY CAR — WITH INJURIES

ocscanner.news
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ocscanner.news
BRICK: CAR FIRE IN 7-11 PARKING LOT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car fire in the 7-11 parking lot on Burnt Tavern Road. No additional details are available at this time.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FALL AT HAPPY HOUR
Emergency personnel have been called to Happy Hour Bar in Toms River for a fall victim. Circumstances of fall and condition of victim are not known.
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: MULTIPLE CARS STOLEN IN TWO DEVELOPMENTS OVERNIGHT
Multiple vehicle burglaries occurred last night from around midnight on. These appear to be mainly confined to the Heather Hills and Blue Hills area as of this time. Vehicles were left unlocked which allowed easy access. Please remember to lock your vehicles, take your keys, and secure your homes.
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: FALL VICTIM AT THE AZTEC
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident involving a fall at the Aztec. The circumstances surrounding the fall and injuries of the victim are not known.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BRAZEN THIEF STEALS “ALL FUR ONE PET RESCUE AND ADOPTION” DONATION BIN
***UPDATE*** The bins were returned by the person who took them. ************************. We are posting this theft for All Fur One Pet Rescue and Pet Adoption in Toms River. Please contact the Toms River police department with any leads. 🚨🚨THEFT ALERT!! 🚨🚨. An individual in a white...
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: SEARCH FOR STOLEN SILVER BMW CONVERTIBLE
This morning around 8:00 am, patrols responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle, a silver BMW convertible, that was observed on Tiberon Drive near Schanck Road. Patrol vehicles arrived and located the vehicle in the area, at which time the vehicle recklessly sped off towards Marlboro. The vehicle was later found to be stolen out of another jurisdiction and was tracked to the areas of Yellowbrook Road, Parkway Place, and Palmer Ave. The vehicle was last seen heading into Hazlet on Palmer Ave. If anyone has any information or sees the vehicle, please contact the Holmdel Township Police.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT IN McDONALD’S PARKING LOT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at McDonalds on Rt 37 near Bowling Green. It is unclear if the cars pulled off into McDonalds parking lot from Route 37 or if the accident actually happened in the McDonald’s parking lot. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: STREMS UPDATES ACCIDENTS VIA PRESS RELEASE
South Toms River EMS has issued the following press release:. STREMS has had a very busy day with motor vehicle accidents. We started our morning just after 7am to a single overturned motor vehicle accident that took out several telephone poles. The accident resulted in minor injuries and is causing traffic delays on double trouble between both ends of parkway blvd as repairs are made. A combination of STREMS, Berkeley Township EMS and Manitou Park Volunteer Fire Company handled the assignment without issue.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: TWO CAR CRASH WITH OVERTURNED IN RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD
Emergency personnel were on the scene of a two car accident at the intersection of Swan and Barnegat. The accident involved an overturned vehicle with entrapment. We do not have information on injuries at this time.
Parkway Crash In Lacey Claims Driver
LACEY – A Sayreville man was killed in a crash Friday night after his car veered off the Garden State Parkway, State Police said. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Brian Steiner. Police said the crash occurred around 7:23 p.m. near milepost 72 in Lacey Township. Steiner was driving...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PERSON WALKING ON PARKWAY IN HOSPITAL GOWN
A witness has advised us that at about 6:40 am they witnessed a person in a hospital gown walking on the Garden State Parkway southbound at exit 81. A NJSP officer pulled over to assist.
Truck Crashed into Telephone Pole, Shutting Down East Veterans Highway
JACKSON, NJ – At around 4:30 pm, a white work van traveling westbound on East...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency crews were on the scene of an earlier car vs motorcycle accident on Fischer near Adams. The rider sustained injuries and was transported to Community Medical Center. No additional information is available.
Motorcyclist Dies In Crash
HOWELL – A 23-year-old Jackson man died after crashing into a utility pole in Howell Township, police said. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on July 29. According to police, the motorcycle was heading west on Norse Drive, went off the road and struck a utility pole. Police and...
Prison Van Crashes In South Jersey, Multiple Injuries (DEVELOPING)
A prison van crashed in South Jersey, resulting in multiple injuries, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton, initial reports said. At least one corrections officer and several inmates were taken to...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON THE TUNNEY BRIDGE
We have reports of a major accident on the Tunney Bridge westbound into Toms River. This is a breaking story with emergency personnel just arriving on the scene. We will update our page as new information becomes available.
Centre Daily
Fire truck runs red light and slams into car, killing 2, NJ cops say. Driver charged
The driver of a fire truck that ran a red light and slammed into a car, killing two people inside, at a New Jersey intersection is facing charges months later, prosecutors say. The man and woman, sitting in the driver and passenger seats of a Nissan Sentra, died at the...
200 people caught trespassing at private Heritage Minerals lake in Manchester, New Jersey
If you're planning on visiting the Heritage Minerals site in Manchester, New Jersey, for summer activities, you might want to think twice before stepping onto the property.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MISSING PERSON – SILVER ALERT
We are requesting help from the public in locating a missing person. Robert James Levy, a 69-year old male, has been missing since yesterday afternoon. He was last seen in the area of Carlisa Drive in Brick. Robert was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, black and white shoes and...
Sunday crash involving multiple vehicles on Garden State Parkway closes lanes, slows traffic
A crash Sunday afternoon on the Garden State Parkway that included multiple vehicles caused lane closures on the northbound side in Wall Township.
