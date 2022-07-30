TOMS RIVER: BIKE STRUCK BY CAR — WITH INJURIES

This morning around 8:00 am, patrols responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle, a silver BMW convertible, that was observed on Tiberon Drive near Schanck Road. Patrol vehicles arrived and located the vehicle in the area, at which time the vehicle recklessly sped off towards Marlboro. The vehicle was later found to be stolen out of another jurisdiction and was tracked to the areas of Yellowbrook Road, Parkway Place, and Palmer Ave. The vehicle was last seen heading into Hazlet on Palmer Ave. If anyone has any information or sees the vehicle, please contact the Holmdel Township Police.

HOLMDEL, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO