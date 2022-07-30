California Republicans emphasize mishandling of water infrastructure by Democrats

www.oc-breeze.com
Lanhee Chen calls for State Controller debates
On August 1, candidate for California State Controller Lanhee Chen sent his opponent, Malia Cohen, a letter calling on her to join him for at least three debates across California between now and Election Day on November 8. The full text of the letter Chen sent to Cohen appears below.
Governor Newsom pushes local water authorities to continue urging conservation
Governor Gavin Newsom today convened local water leaders for the second time in recent months to call for their continued action to drive down urban water use and help Californians make permanent changes to adapt to a hotter and drier future. Preliminary numbers that reflect 95 percent of the population show that Californians cut back on water use by 7.5 percent overall in June this year compared to June 2020. The increase in conservation comes a month after Governor Newsom directly called on local water leaders to step up their work to ensure all Californians are doing their part to save water.
Calling 811 is pay dirt to ensure safe digging
If you dig into the facts, you’ll find that nearly 40% of the estimated 31 million homeowners planning digging projects across the country this year will do so without first calling 811. You’ll also quickly find that it is not only ill-advised but also a hazardous decision that leads...
CAGOP: Bonta’s blunders
Surging crime continues to plague California, as anyone who watches the evening news or flips open a newspaper can confirm. So what is California’s top cop, Democrat Attorney General Rob Bonta, doing about it? Here’s a look at how things are going:. 2021’s Crime in California Report is...
Can You Dig It? Yes, but Only After Calling 811
Out of sight, out of mind. The familiar idiom might ring harmlessly true for many situations, but safe digging isn’t one of them. Not with the country’s more than 200 million miles of underground utilities, according to Call 811, and especially not with the estimated 12 million homeowners nationwide planning digging projects this year who won’t call 811 first as required by law.
Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye to headline CalPERS Women’s Conference
CalPERS will host the second annual Pathways for Women Conference on August 23 in Anaheim, California. The conference is held in honor of Women’s Equality Day. Intended to inspire and inform women who seek to advance their careers, the event features leaders in business, healthcare, and government. In addition to four panels and a keynote discussion featuring Chief Justice of California Tani Cantil-Sakauye, registered guests may attend a networking reception the evening prior to the conference.
