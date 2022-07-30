Rangers could target another Reds pitcher after missing out on Luis Castillo

The Atlanta Braves were big winners at the trade deadline but their best move had nothing to do with trades at all but, rather, locking up Austin Riley. There’s a lot to like about the trades the Atlanta Braves made leading up to Tuesday’s MLB Trade Deadline. Not only did they make a couple of moves reminiscent of last year’s acquisitions that fueled them to a World Series by landing veteran pitcher Jake Odorizzi and outfielder Robbie Grossman, but they pulled off a last-minute steal as they got reliever Raisel Iglesias from the Angels.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO