Rangers could target another Reds pitcher after missing out on Luis Castillo

Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Red Sox mercifully end the Bobby Dalbec era with latest trade
The Boston Red Sox have a new first baseman, and it is Eric Hosmer following a trade with the San Diego Padres. The San Diego Padres agreed to a trade with the Washington Nationals for superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell. Eric Hosmer was part of the return package that would go to Washington, but he reportedly exercised his no-trade clause. Even with this apparent hold-up, it would not cancel out the Soto-Bell trade. However, Hosmer does have a new home.
Braves biggest deadline acquisition wasn’t a trade after all
The Atlanta Braves were big winners at the trade deadline but their best move had nothing to do with trades at all but, rather, locking up Austin Riley. There’s a lot to like about the trades the Atlanta Braves made leading up to Tuesday’s MLB Trade Deadline. Not only did they make a couple of moves reminiscent of last year’s acquisitions that fueled them to a World Series by landing veteran pitcher Jake Odorizzi and outfielder Robbie Grossman, but they pulled off a last-minute steal as they got reliever Raisel Iglesias from the Angels.
MLB
3 things Rangers should do before Deadline
ANAHEIM -- Are the Rangers buyers or sellers at this year’s Trade Deadline?. It seems like it’s maybe neither. After two straight years of fire sales at the Deadline, the Rangers may not be in a position for a playoff spot, but they’re definitely not on pace to lose 100 games again this year. When asked how different the roster may look next week, manager Chris Woodward was honest in admitting some things could shake up the clubhouse.
Michael Fulmer trade details: Al Avila wakes up from deadline slumber
The Detroit Tigers have traded relief pitcher Michael Fulmer to the division rival Minnesota Twins with just minutes remaining at the deadline. Fulmer is a good back-end relief pitcher, and despite his injury issues, should be able to succeed in Minnesota with a very familiar foe. With Detroit playing in...
Xander Bogaerts calls out Red Sox front office for trade deadline moves
The Boston Red Sox made some peculiar moves at the trade deadline this year and All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts called them out for it. The Boston Red Sox made some moves that a lot of people outside of the organization question and for good reason. They traded for Padres first...
Joey Gallo trade details: Braves literally Dodge a bullet thanks to LA
Joey Gallo has been awful for the Yankees in 2022 but they traded him to the Dodgers. The Braves “dodged” a huge bullet. Just one year removed from being an All-Star with the Texas Rangers and winning a Gold Glove, Joey Gallo has been traded for the second straight trade deadline after having an awful season for the Yankees.
