Eagles star Miles Sanders offers a warning for the Philadelphia media

Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman
Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With What Jerry Jones Said
Dallas Cowboys fans aren't very happy with what Jerry Jones said about the team's offense in 2022. While Cowboys fans are hoping to see more of Tony Pollard in 2022, it sounds like it's still going to be the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas. “He has to be the focal...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones goes off after ‘very petty’ Jimmy Johnson Ring of Honor call-out
Despite the fact that Jerry Jones had already previously agreed to put Jimmy Johnson’s name in the Dallas Cowboys’ esteemed Ring of Honor, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach still hasn’t seen his name join other team legends in the AT&T stadium’s facade. In a recent...
NFL・
Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment
While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
Three Chiefs starters who could be benched with a bad camp
With training camp now underway in Saint Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs have many questions, ranging from how long it will take Orlando Brown Jr. to get up to speed after finally signing his franchise tag to how the rebuilt wide receiver room will work with Patrick Mahomes. There are also questions about which current starters on the depth chart need to have a strong camp to ensure that they don’t lose snaps once the regular season rolls around.
NBC Sports
What is the longest field goal in NFL history?
The 2022 NFL season has big shoes to fill in the kicking department. By Week 3 of last season, Justin Tucker etched his name in the record books with a game-winning 66-yard field goal to lift the Baltimore Ravens over the Detroit Lions, passing kicker Matt Prater’s eight-year record in the process.
Andy Reid had difficult conversation with Chiefs Pro Bowler
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has had a long and successful career in the NFL. Part of that is certainly down to being able to be honest with his players, even if it is not what they might want to hear. Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark revealed he had...
NBC Sports
Eagles rookie felt like he belonged from Day 1
When the Eagles opened training camp last week, Jason Kelce was still recovering from a bout of COVID and did not practice. The rookie second-round pick from the first snap of his first training camp practice was inserted into the first-team offense in place of an all-time great in the middle of one of the best offensive lines in football.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin attacks Pittsburgh Steelers training camp with ‘bring it on’ mentality
LATROBE, Pa. — Mike Tomlin was back with the punters Saturday afternoon. When you ask those who’ve been around him for years, you always hear, Tomlin coaches the whole team. In the middle of Saturday’s training-camp practice, his focus was incumbent punter Pressley Harvin III and Cameron Nizialek.
AthlonSports.com
49ers Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Training Camp
The San Francisco 49ers' defensive line depth took a significant hit during training camp last week. Veteran defensive lineman Maurice Hurst has suffered a season-ending injury. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters over the weekend that Hurst tore his biceps during training camp last week. The injury will end...
Former KC Chiefs preseason stars who had us fooled
Preseason action is just around the corner for the Kansas City Chiefs and that means more opportunities for players buried on the depth chart to show the team and fans what they can bring to the table. The Chiefs have had unproven players shine in the preseason and then actually turn into regular players, such as Travis Kelce in 2014 and Ben Niemann in 2018. The team has also had players who showed serious potential in preseason games but ended up contributing very little in real game action.
NFL World Reacts To The Saints Suspension News
In the latest NFL suspension news, Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker was handed a six-game ban from the league on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates. A seventh-round pick of New Orleans last season, Baker's suspension is reportedly due to violating the NFL's PED policy. The NFL world reacted to...
NFL’s Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly Hall’s Family Album With 4 Daughters: Photos
Football family! Matthew Stafford has his hands full with four adorable daughters at home. The NFL player wed wife Kelly Hall, whom he met while they were attending the University of Georgia, in April 2015. One year after the pair’s Georgia nuptials, the couple began growing their family. Twins Chandler and Sawyer arrived in April […]
NFL・
Yardbarker
Five most memorable Bears moments in Soldier Field history
There has been a lot of talk recently about where the Bears will play when their contract at Soldier Field is up. There is a very good chance the Bears are leaving. It may be 10 years away but its never a bad time for some Soldier Field nostalgia. So why not look back at the five most memorable Bears moments in Soldier Field history. Plus it’s nice to get a break from the Roquan Smith and Teven Jenkins talk for a little bit. Also I enjoy hearing from Bears fans that disagree with me on lists like this. It’s rather amusing.
Dallas Cowboys continued interest at DE a cause for concern?
When the Dallas Cowboys lost Randy Gregory this offseason in fairly embarrassing fashion, the front office brass tried to play it off as no big deal. Selling the idea Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler would somehow pick up the slack, the Cowboys were clearly grasping at straws. Fowler has been...
CBS Sports
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener
Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
Joel Embiid's Viral Tweet On Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid sent out a tweet on Sunday. The 76ers lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat.
NBC Sports
Graham's advice for Sanders in contract year with Eagles
Brandon Graham has been there before. Heck, now in his 13th season with the Eagles, Graham has been pretty much everywhere before. Graham played in 2015 without a contract beyond the end of the season, and he did the same thing in 2019. He ended up re-signing with the Eagles...
