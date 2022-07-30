Argument over girlfriend leads to shooting at north Houston gas station, police say

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested a man who they believe was the killing of a pastor in a road rage incident last month in southeast Houston. Deshawn Longmire, 23, was charged with murder on Friday after police discovered his identification as the suspect of the fatal shooting of Reverend Dr. Ronald Mouton back on June 24. Longmire turned himself in to police later on Friday.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO