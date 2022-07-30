ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hot Chip Cover Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage”

By Finneas Gregory
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split

NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

Candy Darling Biopic to Star Hari Nef, Storied SoHo Developer Dies, and More: Morning Links for August 3, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE SCREENING ROOM. More details have been released about the forthcoming biopic on Candy Darling, the transgender pioneer, Andy Warhol superstar, and subject of one of the Velvet Underground’s greatest songs, Deadline reports. Transparent actress Hari Nef is starring, and Transparent writer Stephanie Kornick  is handling the script. “The dream was always to play Candy, and it is the honor of my life to get the chance to do it,” Nef said. A director has not yet been named. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art announced that the honorees for its star-studded annual Art+Film Gala will be artist Helen Pashgian and director Park Chan-wook,...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy