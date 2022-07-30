Hot Chip Cover Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage”

music.mxdwn.com
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Candy Darling Biopic to Star Hari Nef, Storied SoHo Developer Dies, and More: Morning Links for August 3, 2022
Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE SCREENING ROOM. More details have been released about the forthcoming biopic on Candy Darling, the transgender pioneer, Andy Warhol superstar, and subject of one of the Velvet Underground’s greatest songs, Deadline reports. Transparent actress Hari Nef is starring, and Transparent writer Stephanie Kornick is handling the script. “The dream was always to play Candy, and it is the honor of my life to get the chance to do it,” Nef said. A director has not yet been named. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art announced that the honorees for its star-studded annual Art+Film Gala will be artist Helen Pashgian and director Park Chan-wook,...
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Jamie Campbell Bower appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about joining the cast of Netflix's Stranger Things for Season 4. Bower discussed his role in the series as Vecna, the main villain of Season 4. His performance has received critical acclaim, but...
