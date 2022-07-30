Two Mill Creek Firefighters Working Pike Creek House Fire Hospitalized Friday

firststateupdate.com
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
Hazmat Situation Declared In West Philadelphia After About 154 Plastic Milk Jugs Of Gas Found At Abandoned Home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a hazmat situation after more than 100 plastic milk jugs filled with gasoline were found inside an abandoned home in West Philadelphia. First responders were dispatched to an abandoned home on the 100 block of North 59th Street for reports of a strong smell of gas around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Police say upon arrival, first responders found about 154 one-gallon jugs of gasoline. You can imagine how strong the smell was coming from that house which is what tipped off the police to this potentially dangerous hazmat situation. First responders went right inside because the house...
Investigation underway in deadly Cecil County boat explosion
BALTIMORE -- State officials are asking for witnesses after a person died in a boat explosion over the weekend on the Bohemia River in Cecil County.The Charlestown Fire Company said units responded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Veasey Cove for the fiery explosion. There, an unidentified person was declared dead on the scene. A second person on the scene was rescued by another boater, officials said. Smoke could be seen from as far as the North East River, according to the fire company. The cause of the explosion is unclear.Maryland Natural Resources Police are now investigating the incident.Anyone with information or photos is asked to email Natural Resources police by emailing NRP.Tips@maryland.gov or calling 410-260-8888.
WMDT.com
Police: Man assaults trooper during stolen vehicle investigation
DOVER, Del. – A Millsboro man is behind bars after police say he assaulted a trooper during an investigation Monday afternoon. Just after 12 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Webbs Lane in Dover for a report of a stolen motor vehicle. It was learned that a gold 2009 Ford Crown Victoria was at this location, which had been reported overnight as stolen. A trooper contacted the occupant of the parked vehicle, later identified as 28-year-old Wade Wilson. Wilson refused to comply with the trooper’s commands, put the vehicle in drive, and began accelerating forward.
One Person Critically Injured in Wilmington Shooting Incident
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured. The incident took place July 31 at approximately 3:23 a.m. in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. The 26-year-old male gunshot victim reportedly arrived at the hospital in critical condition.
NBC Philadelphia
We Now Know What Caused South Street's Jim's Steaks to Go Up in Flames
The fire at Jim's Steaks that rocked Philadelphia far beyond just South Street last week was caused by electrical wiring. The fire marshal's office determined Monday the cause of the blaze that caused smoke and flames to come from the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak spot at 4th and South streets Friday, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.
16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Seek Witnesses
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred Monday at approximately 11:01 am. A 16-year-old male was reportedly shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are seeking any witnesses who may have information about this incident.
WDEL 1150AM
Teenager in stable condition following shooting in Wilmington's Quaker Hill
A 16-year-old teenage boy is in stable condition after being shot in Wilmington's Quaker Hill neighborhood Monday morning. Police believe the shooting took place on the 400 block of West 7th Street at about 11:01 a.m. on August 1, 2022. The victim eventually arrived at a hospital in stable condition.
Wanted: Female Who Damaged Vehicle in Walmart Parking Lot
ELVERSON, PA — The Caernarvon Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a female who caused damage to another vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Authorities state that on July 24, 2022, at 8:40 AM, this female was operating a black RAM 1500 truck...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Man Released On OR After Almost Striking Officer, Fleeing
The Dover Police Department arrested an 18-year-old male early Monday morning following a brief vehicle pursuit, according to Public Information Office Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 12:17 a.m., officers responded to the area of Lexington Place and Nicholas Drive in reference to several subjects being loud. Officers...
fox29.com
House burns down after man fires 40 shots at police in Montgomery County standoff, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Officials say a shooter is dead, and a home completely destroyed after a nightlong standoff in Montgomery County. The standoff began around 8 p.m. Friday when police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2000 block of Little Road in the Perkiomenville. A woman reportedly told police...
Three Juveniles Arrested in Stolen Vehicle After Crashing on the Black Horse Pike
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A joyride for three Camden teens in a stolen vehicle ended...
Family Of Man Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia Wawa Parking Lot Suing Store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of a man stabbed to death in a Wawa parking lot is now suing the convenience store. Authorities say Walter Robbins stabbed Roger Segal while he was sitting in his car at the Columbus Boulevard store on Valentine’s Day. The lawsuit claims that no security guard, Wawa employee or other individual attempted to jump in when Segal was stabbed. It also alleges no one attempted to render aid even after the stabbing. In a statement, Wawa says they are deeply saddened by this tragic event and they are unable to comment further because of the litigation.
Man dies after shooting in city's Point Breeze section
Philadelphia police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man near a corner store in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Search for 3rd Suspect Wanted in Del. Deadly Beating
Delaware state police are searching for a man they say beat a 56-year-old man to death with two other people along a busy stretch of road in Claymont. Police identified the suspect as Tyler Simpson, 22, of Wilmington. He is wanted on a first-degree murder charge, as well as assault, kidnapping and conspiracy charges, DSP said.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Maryland Man Charge With Gun And Drug Charges In Wilmington
Wilmington Police have arrested a Maryland man on gun and drug charges. Officials said on July 23 at approximately 9:43 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of North West Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Kinjurm Allen of Maryland, who then fled in the vehicle. A few moments later, Allen fled from the vehicle on foot and was quickly taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, .2 grams of cocaine, and 2 grams of marijuana.
N.J. mom convicted of killing 17-month-old son by suffocating him with cleaning wipe
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was convicted last week of killing her young son but was then acquitted on a charge of murder-for-hire. In a July 28 statement, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced a jury found Heather Reynolds guilty of first-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine, and endangering the welfare of a child for the death of her 17-month-old son, Axel.
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot on Wilmington's East Side
Wilmington Police say they're investigating a shooting in the city's East Side neighborhood. Police found the victim at the hospital in critical condition Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. They later determined he had been shot in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets. No other details were immediately released. Anyone...
phl17.com
Man shot 5 times in West Philadelphia, pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot five times and later pronounced dead in West Philadelphia Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:25 pm. According to police, a 45-year-old man was shot three times in the torso, back, and leg. The victim was rushed to...
Miguel A. Barea Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Vineland, Cumberland County
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County on Saturday night. Miguel A. Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the alleged killing of George Gonzalez of Vineland. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office says officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of E. Elmer Road on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. Once police arrived, they found Gonzalez and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they arrested Barea without incident. He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
fox29.com
Three-year-old shot in apparent accidental shooting inside car in Chester County, police say
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Conflicting reports have led to an investigation after a three-year-old boy was reportedly shot in Chester County this weekend. Police say the child suffered a single gunshot to the torse while inside a parked car at the Caln Plaza Shopping Center around 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The...
