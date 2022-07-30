How To Turn Your Old MacBook Into A Chromebook

www.slashgear.com
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo V17 G2 reviewed: The 17-inch laptop is affordable when going without the MX350
With the V17 G2, Lenovo offers a light, 2.16 kg (~4.8 lb), 17-inch laptop for office use. Thanks to Nvidia's MX350 it is also suitable for simple gaming. However, how powerful is the GeForce graphics compared to the integrated Intel GPU to make the GPU upgrade for 300 Euros (~$307) worthwhile?
Digital Trends
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
notebookcheck.net
Apple rumoured to have experimented with three 27-inch iMac prototypes based on Apple M1 and Apple M1 Max SoCs
Apple has all but completed its transition from Intel to ARM-based and in-house chipsets. With the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13, the company has even released laptops with second-generation Apple silicon. However, Apple is yet to replace the 27-inch iMac, let alone the Mac Pro. Incidentally, the Studio Display features an A13 Bionic SoC for features like Centre Stage, Spatial Audio and 'Hey Siri', which may actually run a custom version of iOS 15.
laptopmag.com
Killer back to school deal: iPad just hit all-time low price
Apple's iPad 9th generation tablet (opens in new tab) is the best tablet for most people. Powered by iPadOS 15, the iPad has an easy to use interface and tons of useful widgets. Amazon currently offers the Apple iPad for $299 (opens in new tab). Normally, it costs $329, so...
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
Best 'Works with Chromebook' accessories 2022
Your Chromebook is a productivity machine, and staying productive wherever you are also means having the right accessories to complete the experience.
Digital Trends
We can’t believe how cheap the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is today
With Lenovo’s recent explosion into the laptop sphere, there are a lot of great Chromebook deals you can find on its site. For example, this Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a great deal if you need something portable but powerful, and this deal from Lenovo discounting it down to $249 from $599 — a whopping $350 off — makes it a great deal overall.
TechRadar
The MacBook Air M1 just dropped to its lowest price this year
With the back to school sales now upon us, we've just spotted the lowest price for the MacBook Air M1 in 2022. And it's the cheapest Apple's premium laptop has been since Black Friday last year. Yep, the MacBook Air M1 is now $849 (was $999) at Best Buy (opens...
How To Factory Reset Your MacBook Before You Sell It
With Apple releasing incredible tech every year, it's no wonder why you would want to upgrade your MacBook, even if yours is still working pretty well. Thankfully, the second-hand market for used MacBooks is pretty good. Because of Apple's strong branding and ecosystem, you're likely to still get a good price for your Mac, even if it's an older model — although, it's important to remember that your second-hand MacBook's value will still depend on its model, specs, and cosmetic condition.
9to5Mac
Apple now selling iPhone 12 mini in its US Refurbished Store for the first time
Apple this week quietly started selling iPhone 12 mini for the first time in its US Refurbished Store. This means that customers can now buy an iPhone 12 mini that looks as good as a new one at a $100 discount compared to the retail price. Some iPhone 12 models...
technewstoday.com
Why is My Macbook Fan So Loud? How to Fix It
On a normal day, a MacBook fan doesn’t even whisper. However, sometimes it can be as loud as a jet engine. Jokes aside, a fan can be loud during high CPU sessions, which usually include an intensive application or group of applications running simultaneously. So, this issue generally indicates that your computer is beginning to overheat and that you should start to maintain its temperature quickly.
Apple Pay's Biggest Frustration Could Be Fixed In iOS 16
It would appear that Apple is getting a bit more user-friendly when it comes to Apple Pay on iOS with the newest version of the mobile operating system.
Samsung DIY Repairs Now Have Official Support Through iFixit
As promised, iFixit has finally released DIY repair kits for select newer Samsung Galaxy devices, including two Galaxy S lines and a tablet model.
9to5Mac
How to check iPad and Apple Pencil compatibility
Want to see if your iPad works with Apple Pencil? Read on for a list of which iPads work with the first- and second-generation writing and drawing tool to check Apple Pencil compatibility. Not all iPads are compatible with the first- or second-generation Apple Pencil, but most of the iPads...
Business Insider
How to turn on Chrome OS Developer Mode to get root access to your computer and add new features
The Chrome OS has a Developer Mode that gives you root access to the operating system of your Chromebook. To enable Developer Mode, restart your laptop pressing the Esc, Refresh, and Power keys, then Ctrl+D. Developer Mode may void your warranty and make you susceptible to malware. If you feel...
CBS News
Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best Apple deals on Apple Watches, AirPods, MacBooks and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and the deals event is full of on-sale Apple products. We found the best...
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s powerful 2-in-1 laptop is almost $2,000 cheaper this week
If you can’t make up your mind between laptop deals and tablet deals, the easy solution is to buy a 2-in-1 laptop like the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet. Making the device an even more attractive option is a huge $1,930 discount from Lenovo, which brings its price all the way down to just $949 from its original price of $2,879. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, though, as we expect the 67% price cut to draw the interest of a lot of shoppers, so there’s no time to waste if you want to avail it.
Chromebooks Get More Creative With A New Movie Editor And Enhanced Apps
Chromebooks and devices running Chrome OS have come a long way since the early days of the platform. Although they are still more at home in the education sector, these devices have become more useful for all kinds of computer users, whether they're doing work, having fun, or simply being productive. Unfortunately, Chromebooks still have the stigma of being underpowered laptops running a glorified web browser and many still think they can't be used for serious work outside of documents, spreadsheets, and video chats. In order to remedy that, Google has announced upcoming features and new apps that may help change that misconception, turning Chromebooks into more usable portable workstations for students, office workers, creatives, and everyone in between.
Motorola Cancels Its Most Important Phone Launch Of 2022 At The Last Moment
What motivated Motorola to cancel its most important smartphone launch of the year, just hours before the event? Will there be a new foldable at all?
