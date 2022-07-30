ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Why You Should Think Twice Before Eating Strawberries When You Have The Flu

By Anne Taylor
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rh5h3_0gyr2cIF00

Having the flu is not a fun experience for anyone. Symptoms typically include a fever, chills, a cough, and congestion (via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ). Unfortunately, some of the foods we typically crave when we're sick can actually make our symptoms worse. While a fresh bowl of strawberries might sound palatable when you're dealing with the flu, you may want to avoid this fruit until after you recover.

This is because strawberries are histamine-releasing, which means they prompt the release of histamines in our bodies (via Eat This, Not That! ). Histamines are normally responsible for removing allergens from the body through sneezing, coughing, or congestion. However, when we're already congested from the flu, histamines can just make things worse. Other histamine-releasing fruits include papayas and bananas. So if you're feeling under the weather, you may want to think twice before reaching for these foods. But what about the vitamin C in strawberries? You're better off getting it from other fruits and veggies that won't make your congestion worse, like kiwi, broccoli, and peppers (via Cleveland Clinic ).

Recovering From The Flu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QmSyp_0gyr2cIF00

When you have the flu, all you want to do is get better as quickly as possible. The good news is that there are things you can do to help your body recover and feel better faster. First, it's important to rest (via Healthline ). Your body needs time to heal and fight off the virus. Get plenty of sleep and take it easy when you can. Drink lots of fluids, especially water, to stay hydrated and help your body flush out the virus. There are also over-the-counter medications that can help with some of the symptoms of the flu, like fever, aches and pains, and congestion . Be sure to check with your doctor before taking any medication, especially if you're pregnant or have other health conditions.

According to Medical News Today , you should see a doctor if your symptoms are severe or you're having trouble breathing. The flu can be serious, and sometimes people need to be hospitalized. Most people recover from the flu within a week or two, but some may experience lingering fatigue for several weeks afterward. Be patient and give your body the time it needs to heal completely. With rest and care, you'll feel better before you know it.

Read this next: 7 Foods To Eat And 7 To Avoid For Better Skin

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
Popculture

Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
Upworthy

If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body

They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Symptoms#Strawberry#Fruit#Think Twice#Vitamin C#Foodsafety#General Health#Cleveland Clinic
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat

When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
SCIENCE
Health Digest

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Benzinga

What Happens If You Smoke Weed Every Day?

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. Actor, comedian, and well-known stoner Seth Rogen has said, “I smoke weed all day and every day and have for 20 years. For me, it's like glasses or shoes.” If the work of Seth Rogen — most famous for the films Knocked Up and Pineapple Express and TV show Freaks & Geeks — isn't ringing a bell, then you've probably heard the Dr. Dre song, “Smoke Weed Every Day.” You've definitely heard of cannabis entrepreneur and pot culture icon Snoop Dogg, who reportedly smokes a whopping 81 blunts per day.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TIME

Why Not Everyone Should Take Paxlovid

It’s getting harder to avoid COVID-19, thanks to the dominance of BA.5 in the U.S. and the growing number of other Omicron subvariants. Fortunately, Pfizer’s antiviral treatment Paxlovid can minimize illness from the disease. But it’s not meant for everyone. Only those who are at increased risk for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts

Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
NUTRITION
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
74K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy