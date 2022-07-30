Why You Should Think Twice Before Eating Strawberries When You Have The Flu

Having the flu is not a fun experience for anyone. Symptoms typically include a fever, chills, a cough, and congestion (via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ). Unfortunately, some of the foods we typically crave when we're sick can actually make our symptoms worse. While a fresh bowl of strawberries might sound palatable when you're dealing with the flu, you may want to avoid this fruit until after you recover.

This is because strawberries are histamine-releasing, which means they prompt the release of histamines in our bodies (via Eat This, Not That! ). Histamines are normally responsible for removing allergens from the body through sneezing, coughing, or congestion. However, when we're already congested from the flu, histamines can just make things worse. Other histamine-releasing fruits include papayas and bananas. So if you're feeling under the weather, you may want to think twice before reaching for these foods. But what about the vitamin C in strawberries? You're better off getting it from other fruits and veggies that won't make your congestion worse, like kiwi, broccoli, and peppers (via Cleveland Clinic ).

Recovering From The Flu

When you have the flu, all you want to do is get better as quickly as possible. The good news is that there are things you can do to help your body recover and feel better faster. First, it's important to rest (via Healthline ). Your body needs time to heal and fight off the virus. Get plenty of sleep and take it easy when you can. Drink lots of fluids, especially water, to stay hydrated and help your body flush out the virus. There are also over-the-counter medications that can help with some of the symptoms of the flu, like fever, aches and pains, and congestion . Be sure to check with your doctor before taking any medication, especially if you're pregnant or have other health conditions.

According to Medical News Today , you should see a doctor if your symptoms are severe or you're having trouble breathing. The flu can be serious, and sometimes people need to be hospitalized. Most people recover from the flu within a week or two, but some may experience lingering fatigue for several weeks afterward. Be patient and give your body the time it needs to heal completely. With rest and care, you'll feel better before you know it.

