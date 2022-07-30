Rescuers find overdue hikers trapped in steep, rugged terrain on Colorado 14er

Photo Courtesy: Chaffee County Search and Rescue

Teams from the Chaffee County Search and Rescue Team (CCSAR) were deployed to the Mount Shavano and Tabeguache Peak Trailhead on Friday, after a report alerted them to a pair of overdue hikers that were last heard from on Thursday.

The hikers, a father and son from Illinois, had left the Angel of Shavano Trailhead at around 4:30 AM on Thursday morning, according to officials. The pair were making an attempt to summit one or both of the peaks.

"SAR South responded with teams to initially clear trails throughout the base of Shavano, as well as the standard route to the summits of both peaks. As teams progressed, the missing subjects called 911, and cell phone pings placed them in McCoy Gulch. All teams were diverted to that area," CCSAR said in a news release.

Teams located the hikers just east of McCoy Gulch at around 1 PM.

"The subjects had become cliffed out after attempting to descend McCoy Gulch sometime the morning of Friday 7/29 after spending the night in the ridges above McCoy and west of Shavano's summit. The pair was perched on an approximately 45 degree rock face, with the son standing on a tree trunk against the rock, and the father above him on a large boulder," the release said.



Crews lowered slings to each man and were able to lift them to a more secure platform. According to officials when the father was lifted, the boulder he was leaning on came loose, and smashed into the tree that the son was clung to minutes prior.

"This is an almost yearly reminder of why all guide books and maps state 'Do not descend McCoy Gulch'. Deceivingly mellow high on the west ridges of Shavano and Tabeguache, it quickly turns into a steep, narrow canyon with slick waterfalls and loose, scree and talus filled sides. It is an unforgiving route. A debrief with these subjects indicates they attempted to descend west of Shavano's summit in bad weather, hoping it would allow them a path back to their trailhead," the release read.

"They came very close to death or serious injury, as many others before them have in McCoy. Research your route, plan for bad weather and remember that a class 2 or 3 rated summit is only a guide for the established route, and no indication of conditions off that route," it said.