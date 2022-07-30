ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Abel Dazzles in BlueClaws Gem

By Alex Carr
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 3 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies top pitching prospect Mick Abel spun a spectacular six frames on Friday.

It's been a year full of experiments thus far for the 20-year-old top prospect, but Mick Abel turned in a gem of a performance on Friday, tossing six scoreless frames while striking out ten batters. He dropped his season ERA down to a solid 3.92.

Abel hasn't gotten the same attention as his top prospect counterparts, but he is still one of the most talented pitching prospects in all of the minor leagues. He boasts three plus pitch shapes, including a fastball and breaking ball that could very well develop into double-plus territory.

In 78 total innings this year, Abel has struck out 94 batters, walking 33. While his command hasn't been his strongest suit, building stamina has become a big part of Abel's early minors career. The former first rounder is logging meaningful innings, and will continue to do so throughout the remainder of the season.

Triple-A: Moniak Launches Fifth IronPigs Home Run

He hasn't been as scorching hot as he was in his early minor league stints, but Mickey Moniak's return to Triple-A has been nothing short of solid.

The 24-year-old has logged two home runs in his first seven games back, one of which came in yesterday's game. He has walked four times to eight strikeouts.

Moniak must find a way to reshape his approach if he ever wants to have a chance at succeeding at the major league level. He's struck out in 44% of his MLB at-bats, an unbelievable rate.

One could argue his playing time has been sporadic, and thus he hasn't been given fair time to adjust, but it has become obvious in his multiple trips to the bigs that Moniak is entirely overmatched as of now. This extended time in Triple-A will do him some good, but with the trade deadline fast approaching, one wonders if the team may receive some calls about the former first overall pick.

Double-A: Jhailyn Ortiz Stays Scorching

Jhailyn Ortiz' month of July has been extraordinary. The 23-year-old lashed his fourth straight multi-hit game on Friday, and rounded out his monthly totals to a slash of .384/.477/.548. The summer heat has set him ablaze!

Ortiz now boasts a .263 average on the season, alongside a solid .802 OPS. He is certainly going to be a popular name prior to the trade deadline.

High-A: Andrew Schultz Continues Strong Summer

The Phillies drafted fireballer Andrew Schultz in the sixth round of the 2019 draft with the intention of fast-tracking him through the system. Unfortunately, after the lost minor league year in 2020, Schultz underwent Tommy John Surgery, and did not pitch in 2021, which slowed his development path significantly.

However, after Schultz underwent a bit of an adjustment period early this season, the flamethrower has self-immolated (in a good way!) Since the start of May, Schultz has allowed just six runs across 23 innings, a 2.35 ERA. He's struck out 38 in that span, while walking 11 batters.

A call-up to Reading is well within the realm of possibility before the season's end, and the 24-year-old is one to keep an eye on as he ascends. He could help the big club sooner rather than later.

Single-A: Clearwater Offense Continues to Struggle Sans Important Members

The Clearwater Threshers offense has been bleak for the majority of this season. Thankfully, prospect Hao-Yu Lee finally made his return to the lineup last week, and Marcus Lee Sang continues to intrigue. Yet, things haven't been the same since Alexeis Azuaje and Jadiel Sanchez went down.

Fortunately, both player are working their way back from rehab assignments, and should return soon.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Durham Bulls: L 1-5

LHP Cristopher Sanchez - 3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

2B Jean Segura - 1-for-3, BB

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Erie SeaWolves: L 3-4

RHP Griff McGarry - 4.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 7 K

RHP Francisco Morales - 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks: W 3-0

SS Luis Garcia - 1-for-2, R, 2 BB

OF Baron Radcliff - 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Dunedin Blue Jays: L 3-8

OF Marcus Lee Sang - 1-for-5, 3 K

INF Hao-Yu Lee - 0-for-5, R, 2 K

WASHINGTON, DC
