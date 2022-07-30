ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chile!!! Kelis Is NOT Here For Beyonce Or The Bey-Hive!

By Breeze
Beyonce just dropped her brand new ‘Renaissance’ album and it looks like there’s some trouble brewing. Not only was Bey’s new album leaked early but now Kelis is speaking her mind about having her music sampled on the album without her permission or knowledge.

Hollywood Unlocked reposted Kelis expressing her distaste for the entire ordeal. Initially she responded to being listed on Renaissance Sample Credits for Beyonce’s track 5 song, entitled ‘Energy,’ along side the legendary Teena Marie.

Kelis then went a step further and posted a video on her Instagram letting the Bey Hive know that she is not here for the unsolicited opinions.

And Kelis wasn’t quite done there. She posted a follow up video to vent a bit more about this whole situation.

Kelis is clearly alluding to the idea that mega producer Pharrell may be a reason why her music was able to be sampled without her knowledge. This is an issue that has been prevalent throughout the music industry for many years. There seems to be more to unpack here. Either way Kelis isn’t here for her music being used without so much as a heads up.

Source: Hollywood Unlocked , IG

101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
