ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

“Take a peek at his game”: Chiefs HC Andy Reid claps back at an unnamed Defensive Coordinator for his baseless criticism of Patrick Mahomes

By Sumedh Joshi
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ honest take on potential of a promising Chiefs WR will excite Kansas City fans

Numerous players have impressed over the opening days of the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp schedule, including wide receiver Skyy Moore. After missing much of the Chiefs’ offseason programs due to a hamstring injury, Moore has been a regular in offensive drills in training camp. Moore, a second-round selection by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft, has continued to build early chemistry with Patrick Mahomes and also familiarize himself more with the team’s offensive playbook.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Chiefs Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Apparent Injury

While participating in one-on-one drills this Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore went down with an injury. Moore was bumped by his teammate Nazeeh Johnson. His downward momentum resulted in an awkward fall. A video of Moore's injury surfaced on Twitter. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently raved about...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes' most impressive passes over the years

Patrick Mahomes is up to his old tricks. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who has been known to toss a number of unique throws during his five-year NFL career, was seen working on his behind-the-back pass at training camp this week. In five seasons, Mahomes has completed 66.1% of his...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes action figure looks nothing like Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs are selling all kinds of merch these days, including action figures. But this action figure doesn’t quite match the name. This past weekend I was able to make it up to St. Joe to catch a Kansas City Chiefs practice during training camp. It was a blast. My family and I had a lot of fun, especially when getting to see the players up close and personal, and watching the delight of fan’s faces who got autographs from several team players including Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy