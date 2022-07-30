Most popular Stewart’s half-gallon ice cream flavors

www.informnny.com
WNYT
Food Network praises Capital Region staple for their fried chicken
The Food Network named locally fried chicken the best in New York. Hattie’s Restaurant and Fried Chicken Shack was chosen as one of the best spots in the country, and the best spot in New York for fried chicken by the Food Network. The restaurant is located in Saratoga Springs.
New cat-themed store opens in downtown Schenectady
The Spicy Purrito, a cat-themed shop, has opened at 34 Jay Street. Owner Tonya Hall expanded into the new storefront after growing a strong customer base at a space she leased inside The Schenectady Trading Company on Union Street.
Saratoga County restaurant closing after licensing issues
The Rocking Table at Mom & Pop’s, a fast-casual, take-out food restaurant located in Porter Corners, is closing this week. Joshua Gordon, the owner, said they don't have the funds to make the necessary repairs to get the proper licenses.
Off the Beaten Path: Rockn J Flea & Antiques
Tucked away in Montgomery County, Rockn J Flea & Antiques celebrated five years in business this past July. The year-round flea market provides space for vendors to sell used household items or antiques.
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
Albany Skyway is an elevated park
Well, I wanted to see my tax dollars at work, so a friend and I walked her dog along the Albany Skyway. It's located off of Broadway and Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. It used to be a road that cars traversed and now it is an elevated park. We went to the Skyway on Sunday in the early evening. There is the New York Excelsior seal at the beginning of the walkway. The former ramp has plenty of new concrete to admire while you walk the gentle grade. Keep to your right, in case of bicycles, scooters and skaters needing to whizz by you.
Stunning Mediterranean Mansion in Colonie w/Marble & Limestone
Check out this gorgeous nationally award-winning mansion in Colonie. This home sits on 3.8 acres with breathtaking views. It is over 6,800 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, and beautiful craftsmanship throughout. The floors are limestone, cherry, and marble. There is an open-air french kitchen. Take a look at the stonework on the terraces and the patio.
Proctors’ Fandom Fest to feature celebrities, vendors, and events
Proctors Theatre in Schenectady is set to host its first “Fandom Fest” on August 12, 13, and 14. The three-day event will be a celebration of fan culture and allow guests to share the love they have for their favorite show, anime, game, or movie.
saratogaliving.com
Power Player: Saratoga Trunk Owner Natalie Sillery
When it comes to putting on a fashion show, no one in Saratoga does it better than Natalie Sillery, a Rensselaer native who spent years in Boston, Atlanta and New York City before moving back to the Capital Region to care for her aging parents. It was then that she opened Saratoga Trunk, a womenswear store currently in its 28th year in business that carries elegant dresses, accessories and, yes, hats. “Let’s go back,” Sillery said on a recent Friday afternoon. “It was a day in 1995. There were women horse owners. They’d come in, they’d buy nine hats. I’d take the hats out to the chauffeured car. They’d buy three outfits: one for the morning, one for the winner’s circle, and one for later when they went out to dinner at The Wishing Well. People dressed. It was a field day.”
saratogaliving.com
Inside the Most Expensive Private Residence Ever to Be Sold on Lake George
It goes without saying that the home of a luxury residential builder would probably be one heck of a house, but we’ll say it anyway: The former home of Kevin Maschewski, owner of Bolton Landing–based Adirondack Designers & Builders, is, actually, one hell of a house. The 11,000-square-foot...
This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-Kind
Upstate New York is full of resorts and gorgeous places to camp where you can get away from it all and be surrounded by beautiful scenery. The Eastwind Hotel in Windham bridges together the best of both worlds when it comes to camping. Their unique collection of cabins and suites features rustic outdoor charm while also providing ample access to amenities so you can enjoy your time in the mountains luxuriously.
Own an Old Home in Upstate? Reality TV Show May Restore It!
This sounds pretty exciting and might be the opportunity of a lifetime for at least one homeowner in Upstate New York. We have gotten word from producers of a reality show on a "major" TV network that they're in search of old Upstate NY homes to feature in a new "home restoration" show.
‘Trinity of Terror’ tour coming to MVP Arena
Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills are set to perform at MVP Arena on November 18 as part of the third leg of their "Trinity of Terror" tour. The tour features special guest Atreyu.
Smash Mouth set to perform in Schenectady
"All Star" band Smash Mouth is set to perform at Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady on September 24 at 7 p.m. The opening band is soon to be announced.
Hudson Falls Powerhouse, Allen Mill to be torn down
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached an agreement to dismantle the Powerhouse and Allen Mill in Hudson Falls, with General Electric and the facilities' owner, Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation.
Berkshire Residents Can’t Keep Up With A Carousel Of Changes In Local TV News
Just when you thought the revolving door stopped swinging when it came to keeping up with TV news anchors and reporters, it seems to be a never-ending spiral of departure, new arrivals and rearrangement of employees which leads to the question: What is happening behind the scenes at TV stations as ch-ch-ch-changes continue to be a constant, not only out west in the Albany, New York area but also east of us in Springfield, Massachusetts, one station in particular has seen it's share of revisions to it's staff. Let's break this down piece by piece:
WNYT
Schenectady CEO dies in Minnesota stock race
The CEO of a Schenectady business has died after crashing in a professional race in Minnesota. Moto-America and Brainerd International Raceway say Scott Briody died after crashing during a qualifying session on Friday. It was for the MotoAmerica’s Stock 1000 Race. Out of respect, all track activity was cancelled...
WNYT
Troy animal control urges dog owners to get dogs vaccinated
TROY – Off the bike path near Middleburgh in Troy, the bodies of three young dogs were found in a bin Wednesday, giving off a terrible smell. Three other dead or dying dogs found at other times last week included one in a canal tunnel at Canal and First, and one in a dumpster near Stowe Avenue.
NEWS10 ABC
08/01/2022: Summer heat…. then SUMMER HEAT !!!
Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge, and Rob Lindenmuth. High Temp Today for Albany 89…..It was VERY Warm….and slightly humid. More humidity tomorrow for sure. Here is the Recap of July…Very Warm and dry….and 11 days reached 90 or better. (16 for the season)Three...
Every Detail We Know About Dunder Mifflin Albany in ‘The Office’
"The people person's paper people" used to peddle their office supplies everywhere in the Northeast section of the United States. From New York, to Connecticut, to New Hampshire and beyond, the salesmen of Dunder Mifflin left no city uncovered. One of the cities they set up shop, in fact, was...
